National Football League Updated Big Board: Rob Rang's top 259 prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Rob Rang

FOX Sports NFL Draft Analyst

Featuring the most intriguing quarterback class this century, as well as bumper crops at wide receiver, offensive tackle, center, cornerback and linebacker, the 2021 NFL Draft class is every bit as gifted as it is unprecedented.

With seasons cut short and no scouting combine – at least not the athletic testing portion of it – the pandemic made evaluating players this year even more challenging than in the past. Even the number of selections to be made this week is complicated, with the NFL revoking picks from the New England Patriots (third round), Las Vegas Raiders (sixth round) and New Orleans Saints (sixth round), dropping the number of selections from its original 259.

Out of respect for what a different year it has been, I’m doing something different than I have in each of the previous 20 years I have covered the draft – ranking the best 259 prospects I evaluated this year.

Will there be players selected who are not included on my list or players whom I gave draftable grades who sign as free agents? Probably. But my rankings have proven to be among the most accurate in the business in the past, which is why I’m confident that even in an unprecedented year such as this, they’ll stand up to the competition.

Along with the numerical ranking, to help distinguish the tiers of talent available, we’ve provided Blue Chip (potential All-Pro), Red Chip (immediate starter, potential future Pro Bowler), Green Chip (can compete for starting role), Yellow Chip (developmental player who projects as a starter within two years) and Gray Chip (long-term project) grades for each player.

BLUE CHIPS

1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson, 6-6, 213

Michael Vick discusses the pressure facing Trevor Lawrence and shares his own experience as the No. 1 overall pick.

Going back to the 2018 season, when he guided Clemson to a national title as a true freshman, Lawrence has wowed scouts with a combination of prototypical size, arm strength, accuracy and mobility. Along the way, he has earned comparisons to some of the legends of the game, such as John Elway. Don’t let the minor surgery on his non-throwing shoulder fool you. Lawrence is quite literally head and shoulders above the rest of a very good crop of quarterbacks and the top overall prospect in this class.

2. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida, 6-6, 245

Paige Dimakos says Florida tight end Kyle Pitts might be the most talented player in the draft.

Boasting a combination of size, speed and catch radius similar to those of Raiders All-Pro Darren Waller, Pitts is the elite non-quarterback talent in the 2021 class. He enters the league just as it is fully embracing hybrid pass-catchers as moveable chess pieces, seemingly assuring that Pitts will make an immediate impact and contend for Pro Bowls early in his NFL career.

3. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon, 6-6, 325

As a proud Pacific Northwest native, I can tell you that comparisons to the legendary Walter Jones do not come easily. However, Sewell is one of the handful of players who warrant mentioning as similar to the Seahawks’ Hall of Fame left tackle. Still just 20 years old, Sewell has some technical flaws to work out, but he offers exceptional power and agility for a man of his gargantuan size.

4. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU, 6-0, 201

Pardon the pun, but all of the other wideouts in another terrific crop at the position are "chasing" the 2019 Biletnikoff winner to be the first receiver off the board. What distinguishes Chase from the rest of the class is his body control to win contested passes, as well as his strength, agility and breakaway speed to turn short catches into long gains.

5. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama, 6-0, 170

Watch all five of DeVonta Smith's touchdowns in Alabama's rout of Ole Miss.

It is difficult to describe Smith and not venture into hyperbole. Consider that he shattered Alabama’s all-time record for receiving touchdowns, with 46 – Amari Cooper is second with 31 – and Smith was the first Heisman Trophy winner at the position since Desmond Howard in 1991. Yes, Smith lacks the bulk scouts hope for, but he has long arms, sticky hands and the ability to contort in space. That skill set means he is "open" even when defenders are draped all over him.

6. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama, 6-2, 208

In a year filled with NFL legacies, Surtain is the surest thing, boasting the same combination of length, fluidity and speed that helped his father play 11 years in the league, earning three Pro Bowls in Miami. A 38-game starter with 31 passes broken up and eight turnovers forced (four interceptions, four forced fumbles), Surtain is polished, proven and a playmaker.

7. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama, 5-10, 180

Dr. Matt Provencher provides insight on Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle's health heading into the NFL Draft.

While not as productive as his teammate Smith, Waddle is stouter and an even greater athlete, demonstrating elite elusiveness and rare acceleration. His 20 career touchdowns include three as a returner. A fractured right ankle that disrupted his final year in Tuscaloosa will require a closer look by NFL doctors to guarantee a top-10 pick. If cleared, Waddle could justifiably be ranked as the top receiver in this class.

8. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State, 6-3, 246

Penn State football legends LaVar Arrington and Micah Parsons open up with RJ Young about their special connection.

The only front-seven defender to earn a Blue Chip, Parsons is as gifted as any linebacker who has come down the pike in years. Scouts will have to weigh the fact that he sat out the 2020 season and has shown bouts of immaturity at times – but make no mistake, his 2019 tape is more impressive than that of any other defender in this class. Boasting prototypical size, strength and speed to handle any linebacker role regardless of scheme, Parsons is a future All-Pro.

RED CHIPS

9. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State, 6-3, 227

RJ Young passionately explains why Justin Fields, not Trevor Lawrence, is the cream of the 2021 NFL Draft quarterback crop.

Fields might lack the consistency of some of the other quarterbacks in this class – and Ohio State’s disappointing track record in producing NFL quarterbacks is disconcerting – but his tools are undeniable. He's a more polished passer than his critics would suggest. He also has the smarts, toughness, accuracy and arm strength to indicate that he’s only scratching the surface of his potential. Fields has a chance to be special.

10. Zach Wilson, QB, BYU, 6-2, 214

With all due respect to Lawrence and Fields, Wilson is the most accurate passer in the 2021 draft, and that fact alone warrants a top-10 selection. He does not possess a Howitzer, yet he generates plenty of velocity with a snappy release that can surprise defenders. Questions about his level of competition are legitimate, but accuracy remains the single most important quality for quarterbacks in the NFL, and Wilson can thread the needle to all parts of the field.

11. Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah, OLB, Notre Dame, 6-1, 215

A similar moveable chess piece on defense to what Pitts is on offense, Owusu-Koromoah is perfectly suited to the modern NFL, where speed trumps size. Agile and instinctive, the reigning Butkus Award winner offers similar versatility as last year’s No. 8 overall pick, Isaiah Simmons (Arizona Cardinals), except that JOK is more physical.

12. Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina, 6-1, 205

Like top-rated cornerback Surtain, Horn is an apple who didn’t fall far from the tree, following the footsteps of his father, Joe, a four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. Given his upbringing, it might not surprise you that Horn shows great route savvy, and he is among the most confident (or cocky) smack-talkers in the class. If he had his dad’s ball skills (just two interceptions in 29 starts), Horn would push to be CB1. As it stands, he still could go in the top 10.

13. Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State, 6-4, 224

Shockingly passed over by college recruiters who wanted him to switch positions, Lance was an immediate hit at North Dakota State, posting mind-boggling numbers in 2019 (42 TDs and no interceptions) before NDSU’s 2020 campaign was cut to just one game. With all of his 17 career games at the college level played against FCS competition, Lance is as big of a gamble as it gets, but he’s a dynamic dual-threat athlete at QB at a time when the league loves them. Some of his throws on tape are Patrick Mahomes-like.

14. Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern, 6-4, 304

A square frame and 33-inch arms might ultimately push Slater inside after he starred at tackle (both left and right) in the Big Ten, but that is far from the consensus. In fact, Slater was named the top pass-blocker in the 2021 draft by league scouts in our Honor Roll article.

15. Mac Jones, QB, Alabama, 6-3, 217

Shannon Sharpe explains why Alabama's Mac Jones is the second-best quarterback prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jones was mischaracterized by some as simply a product of the Crimson Tide’s offensive juggernaut, but the tape clearly proves that he is a legit long-range sniper who led Alabama to its latest championship. Jones has terrific accuracy on deep balls, as well as the poise and smarts teams expect out of a field general.

16. Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan, 6-3, 261

The 2021 draft lacks the production among edge rushers of recent classes, which will result in a handful of players earning the top spot, depending on the talent evaluator. I’ll hitch my wagon to Paye, whose burst, power and heavy hands are reminiscent of another former Wolverine: Kansas City Chiefs’ standout Frank Clark.

17. Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida, 5-11, 189

In a draft full of electric wideouts, few have shown the combination of stop-start quickness, core strength and toughness as Toney, who exploded for 10 touchdowns in 2020 after previously freelancing for the Gators at running back and Wildcat quarterback. Toney consistently leaves defenders guessing at his next move.

18. Azeez Ojulari, OLB, Georgia, 6-2, 249

Already a gifted pass-rusher, despite entering the draft as a redshirt sophomore, Ojulari offers an explosive first step, the core flexibility to dip around the edge and impressive strength and length (34.5-inch arms) to rip down ball carriers. He redshirted his first season in Athens while recovering from a torn ACL but led Georgia in sacks each of the past two years before making the NFL leap.

19. Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech, 6-4, 314

Scouts can check off a lot of boxes with the massive, powerful and surprisingly nimble Darrisaw, a three-year starter at left tackle, who has 34¼-inch arms – longer than those of the higher rated Sewell and Slater. Darrisaw hit the snooze button against lesser opponents too often for my liking, but when locked in, he has the look of a longtime starter.

20. Zaven Collins, OLB, Tulsa, 6-5, 259

One of the most fascinating players in the 2021 draft, the late-blooming Collins slipped through the recruiting cracks after playing QB in the small town of Hominy, Oklahoma (population 3,500). He grew into a star as a roaming, massive and wonderfully athletic linebacker, winning the Nagurski and Bednarik Awards in 2020 and projecting as the first Hurricane to earn a first-round pick since World War II.

21. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama, 6-1, 232

A big back who can bulldoze, elude and leap over would-be tacklers, Harris is the most polished of this year’s runners and also boasts terrific hands out of the backfield.

22. Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami (Fla.), 6-7, 266

The defensive end version of QB Trey Lance, Rousseau opted to sit out the 2020 season after a breakout 2019 campaign in which he led the country with 15.5 sacks. Extremely raw but sudden and slippery, Rousseau’s upside – similar to that of the Saints’ Marcus Davenport – warrants a late first-round gamble.

23. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech, 6-1, 207

A twitched-up athlete with great size and natural cover skills, Farley’s tape screams top-20 pick. Durability concerns, however, could push him down the board.

24. Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama, 6-4, 310

Broad as a barn but shockingly quick off the snap, Barmore is one of the few difference-making interior defensive linemen in this class. Just a redshirt sophomore, Barmore will require some patience, but he boasts immense upside.

25. Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami, 6-6, 260

If not for a series of injuries and off-field concerns dating to his time at UCLA, Phillips might warrant top-10 consideration. He is the most intriguing pass-rusher in this class, showing a masterful blend of burst and bend to attack off the edge.

26. Landon Dickerson, OL, Alabama, 6-6, 333

An alarming track record of injuries (not the least of which is a torn ACL during this year’s SEC Championship game) could scare teams away in the first round, but Dickerson is a top talent among this year’s interior blockers.

27. Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern, 6-0, 192

A departure from the "typical" Northwestern athlete, Newsome is a lanky cover corner with light feet and loose hips that allow him to shadow receivers all over the field.

28. Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, Southern California, 6-5, 308

Vera-Tucker does not possess elite arm length — likely pushing him back inside to guard in the NFL – but the reigning Morris Trophy winner’s quickness, balance and power all scream day one starter.

29. Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma, 6-4, 302

A plug-and-play starter with the strength, quickness and power to handle zone or man blocking schemes, Humphrey is the safest of this year’s center class.

30. Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame, 6-5, 302

Built more like Notre Dame predecessor Zack Martin than NFL tackles Ronnie Stanley or Mike McGlinchey, Eichenberg’s stubby arms (32 3/8-inch) could push him inside to guard, but his experience outside (38 consecutive starts) speaks to his pro-readiness.

31. Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU, 6-1, 202

The reigning Thorpe Award winner as the nation’s top defensive back, Moehrig is a natural ball magnet, with 28 passes broken up and seven interceptions in just 24 career starts.

32. Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia, 6-1, 194

Teams willing to gamble on upside are going to love Stokes, who isn’t yet a finished product but boasts elite measurables, including 32¾-inch arms and a 4.28(!) 40.

33. Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina, 5-10, 220

While not the same caliber of receiver out of the backfield as some of this year’s other top running backs, Williams is the best between the tackles, showing vision, balance through contact and physicality.

34. Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky, 6-4, 234

Among this year’s true breakout stars, Davis went from a reserve to a superstar for the Wildcats in 2020, and his stock continues to climb as the draft approaches, in part thanks to an eye-popping pro day workout.

35. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State, 6-5, 251

A throwback tight end with the soft hands and reliable route-running to become the traditional security blanket over the middle, Freiermuth’s size and strength show up most when he is blasting through would-be tacklers.

36. Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas, 6-6, 314

A former running back who kept growing, Cosmi possesses exciting agility for a big man (4.85 in the 40-yard dash) to go with impressive weight-room strength (36 reps) and extensive experience at both tackle spots, starting 34 games for the Longhorns.

37. Jevon Holland, S, Oregon, 6-1, 196

Holland might have starred for the Ducks, but he’s better described as a ballhawk, using his instincts, aggression and sticky hands to turn nine of his 19 career passes defensed into interceptions.

38. Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington, 6-3, 290

Long-armed and cat-quick off the snap, Onwuzurike is a classic penetrating under-tackle for 4-3 defenses.

39. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota, 6-0, 190

A silky smooth route runner with stick’um for hands, Bateman is one of a handful of so-called "second-tier" receivers who will wind up being as productive as some of the flashier talents drafted ahead of him.

40. Nick Bolton, ILB, Missouri, 5-11, 237

It isn’t often that a linebacker earns a comparison to a receiver, but like the aforementioned Bateman, Bolton is a better player than tester, with the instincts and physicality to help him quickly stand out in the NFL.

41. Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State, 6-6, 313

Jenkins earned plenty of votes as the most physical run-blocker in this year’s class, demonstrating the power and aggression that should make him a longtime starter.

42. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson, 5-10, 215

If drafting for Fantasy Football, Etienne might be RB1. His blend of vision, quickness, breakaway speed, underrated power and vastly improved hands as a receiver make him a true three-down back.

43. Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State, 6-5, 257

Upside, you say? Regardless of position, no one boasts more of that than Oweh, who has more flashes on tape than the gaggle of paparazzi at the Oscars.

44. Elijah Molden, CB, Washington, 5-10, 190

While perhaps lacking the height and straight-line speed clubs want outside, Molden has excellent instincts, is very fluid in coverage and is a strong, open-field tackler.

45. Joseph Ossai, OLB/DE, Texas, 6-4, 256

A Nigerian native who initially starred at inside linebacker for the Longhorns, Ossai is understandably a bit raw off the edge, but scouts like his athleticism and work ethic.

46. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue, 5-7, 181

Pound-for-pound arguably the most explosive athlete in the draft, Moore is lightning in a bottle and a virtual clone of former Panthers’ All-Pro Steve Smith.

47. Quinn Meinerz, OG/OC, Wisconsin-Whitewater, 6-3, 320

A man amongst boys at the lower level, Meinerz has proven to be one of the real winners of the pre-draft process, turning heads at the Senior Bowl and pro day with his athleticism and intensity.

48. Aaron Robinson, CB, Central Florida, 6-0, 190

Originally at Alabama, Robinson has the light feet, fluid hips and sticky fingers teams are looking for in coverage and showed notable improvement as a tackler in 2020.

49. Jabril Cox, OLB, LSU, 6-3, 233

A star at North Dakota State, who ascended to LSU as a grad transfer, Cox is arguably the best coverage linebacker in this class, showing terrific awareness and agility in space.

50. Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama, 6-5, 312

While perhaps not the brawler his name and program might suggest, Leatherwood is a quality athlete whose track record of success the past three years as Bama’s blindside blocker will not go unappreciated by the NFL.

51. Carlos Basham, DE, Wake Forest, 6-3, 281

52. Asante Samuel, Jr., CB, Florida State, 5-10, 180

53. Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State, 6-4, 301

54. Terrace Marshall, Jr., WR, LSU, 6-3, 205

55. Aaron Banks, OG, Notre Dame, 6-5, 338

56. Josh Myers, OC, Ohio State, 6-5, 310

57. Baron Browning, OLB, Ohio State, 6-3, 245

58. D’Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan, 5-09, 190

59. Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford, 6-1, 198

60. Richie Grant, S, Central Florida, 6-0, 200

61. Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi, 5-10, 178

62. Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas, 6-0, 193

63. Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse, 6-3, 205

64. Davis Mills, QB, Stanford, 6-4, 217

65. Joe Tryon, DE/OLB, Washington, 6-5, 262

66. Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia, 6-1, 193

67. Payton Turner, DE, Houston, 6-5, 270

68. Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa, 6-3, 313

69. Trey Smith, OG, Tennessee, 6-6, 321

GREEN CHIPS

70. Chazz Surratt, OLB, North Carolina, 6-2, 227

71. Jackson Carman, OG, Clemson, 6-5, 317

72. Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan, 6-5, 326

73. Nico Collins, WR, Michigan, 6-4, 215

74. Jay Tufele, DT, Southern California, 6-2, 305

75. Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan, 5-11, 192

76. Pete Werner, OLB, Ohio State, 6-3, 238

77. Kyle Trask, QB, Florida, 6-5, 240

78. Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State, 5-11, 194

79. Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson, 5-10, 212

80. Josh Palmer, WR, Tennessee, 6-1, 210

81. Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, Southern California, 6-2, 307

YELLOW CHIPS

82. Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M, 6-3, 211

83. Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky, 5-11, 197

84. Alim McNeill, DT, North Carolina State, 6-2, 317

85. Hamsah Nasirildeen, S/OLB, Florida State, 6-3, 215

86. Elerson Smith, DE, Northern Iowa, 6-7, 262

87. Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina, 6-1, 189

88. Kendrick Green, OG, Illinois, 6-2, 305

89. Simi Fehoko, WR, Stanford, 6-4, 227

90. D’Ante Smith, OT, East Carolina, 6-5, 305

91. Rashad Weaver, DE, Pittsburgh, 6-4, 259

92. Tyler Shelvin, DT, LSU, 6-2, 350

93. Jordan Smith, DE, Alabama-Birmingham, 6-6, 255

94. Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa, 6-9, 314

95. Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech, 6-3, 284

96. Stone Forsyth, OT, Florida, 6-9, 315

97. Osa Odighizua, DT, UCLA, 6-2, 280

98. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Southern California, 6-0, 197

99. Dayo Odeyingbo, DE, Vanderbilt, 6-5, 285

100. Andre Cisco, FS, Syracuse, 6-1, 216

101. Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State, 6-1, 196

102. Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame, 6-3, 241

103. Chris Rumph II, DE/OLB, Duke, 6-3, 235

104. Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina, 5-7, 201

105. Benjamin St. Juste, CB, Minnesota, 6-3, 202

106. Robert Hainsey, OG, Notre Dame, 6-5, 306

107. Thomas Graham, CB, Oregon, 5-10, 182

108. Derrick Barnes, OLB, Purdue, 6-1, 238

109. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis, 5-8, 201

110. Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State, 6-4, 303

111. Tyree Gillespie, S, Missouri, 6-0, 207

112. Walker Little, OT, Stanford, 6-7, 313

113. Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn, 6-0, 186

114. Brady Christensen, OL, BYU, 6-5, 302

115. Bobby Brown III, DT, Texas A&M, 6-4, 321

116. Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State, 6-0, 215

117. Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville, 5-9, 155

118. Ben Cleveland, OG, Georgia, 6-6, 343

119. Charles Snowden, OLB, Virginia, 6-6, 243

120. Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami, 6-3, 247

121. James Hudson, OL, Cincinnati, 6-5, 313

122. Divine Deablo, SS, Virginia Tech, 6-3, 226

123. Drew Dalman, OC, Stanford, 6-3, 299

124. Ronnie Perkins, OLB/DE, Oklahoma, 6-3, 253

125. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State, 6-0, 210

126. Quincy Roche, DE, Miami, 6-3, 245

127. Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State, 6-4, 315

128. Tommy Doyle, OT, Miami (Ohio), 6-8, 320

129. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma, 6-0, 231

130. Hunter Long, TE, Boston College, 6-4, 246

131. Buddy Johnson, ILB, Texas A&M, 6-0, 229

132. Zech McPhearson, CB, Texas Tech, 5-11, 196

133. Jaylon Moore, OT, Western Michigan, 6-4, 311

134. Tre' McKitty, TE, Georgia, 6-4, 246

135. Shakur Brown, CB, Michigan State, 5-10, 185

136. Royce Newman, OG, Mississippi, 6-5, 310

137. Marco Wilson, CB, Florida, 6-0, 191

138. Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State, 6-2, 296

139. Cade Johnson, WR, South Dakota State, 5-10, 184

140. Keith Taylor, CB, Washington, 6-2, 187

141. Patrick Jones II, DE, Pittsburgh, 6-4, 261

142. Seth Williams, WR, Auburn, 6-3, 211

143. Jacob Harris, TE/WR, Central Florida, 6-5, 219

144. Talanoa Hufanga, SS, Southern California, 6-0, 199

145. Brenden Jaimes, OL, Nebraska, 6-5, 298

146. Cameron Sample, DL, Tulane, 6-3, 267

147. Alaric Jackson, OT, Iowa, 6-6, 321

148. William Bradley-King, DE, Baylor, 6-4, 252

149. Khalil Herbert, RB, Virginia Tech, 5-09, 210

150. Shi Smith, WR, South Carolina, 5-10, 186

151. Josh Ball, OT, Marshall, 6-7, 308

152. Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU, 6-2, 325

153. Shaka Toney, DE/OLB, Penn State, 6-3, 242

154. Demetric Felton, WR, UCLA, 5-09, 189

155. Monty Rice, ILB, Georgia, 6-0, 233

156. Drake Jackson, OC, Kentucky, 6-3, 293

157. Isaiah McDuffie, ILB, Boston College, 6-1, 229

158. Larry Rountree III, RB, Missouri, 5-11, 211

159. Deonte Brown, OG, Alabama, 6-3, 344

160. Jermar Jefferson, RB, Oregon State, 5-10, 206

161. Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State, 5-11, 214

162. Dan Moore, Jr., OT, Texas A&M, 6-6, 311

163. James Wiggins, S, Cincinnati, 5-11, 209

164. Shawn Davis, S, Florida, 5-10, 202

GRAY CHIPS

165. Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame, 6-0, 200

166. Tre Brown, CB, Oklahoma, 5-10, 185

167. Daelin Hayes, DE, Notre Dame, 6-4, 263

168. Olaijah Griffin, CB, Southern California, 5-11, 176

169. Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia, 6-3, 234

170. Chauncey Golston, DE, Iowa, 6-5, 269

171. Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson, 6-0, 204

172. DJ Daniel, CB, Georgia, 6-0, 185

173. Garrett Wallow, OLB, TCU, 6-2, 220

174. Feleipe Franks, QB, Arkansas, 6-7, 234

175. Brandon Stephens, CB, Southern Methodist, 6-1, 213

176. Trevon Grimes, WR, Florida, 6-4, 220

177. Jason Pinnock, CB, Pittsburgh, 6-0, 204

178. Quintin Morris, TE, Bowling Green, 6-2, 243

179. Darius Stills, DT, West Virginia, 6-1, 278

180. Kary Vincent, CB, LSU, 5-10, 185

181. Jaelon Darden, WR, North Texas, 5-08, 174

182. Trey Hill, OL, Georgia, 6-4, 319

183. Tony Fields, OLB, West Virginia, 6-1, 222

184. Josh Kaindoh, Florida State, 6-6, 260

185. Shemar Jean-Charles, Appalachian State, 5-10, 184

186. Trill Williams, DB, Syracuse, 6-0 208

187. Kene Nwangu, RB, Iowa State, 6-0, 210

188. Wyatt Hubert, DE, Kansas State, 6-3, 258

189. Hamilcar Rashed, Jr., OLB/DE, Oregon State, 6-2, 251

190. Darren Hall, CB, San Diego State, 5-11, 188

191. Antonio Phillips, CB, Ball State, 6-0, 186

192. Larnell Coleman, OT, Massachusetts, 6-6, 307

193. Cameron McGrone, ILB, Michigan, 6-1, 234

194. Ernest Jones, OLB, South Carolina, 6-2, 230

195. Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas, 6-1, 220

196. Dylan Moses, ILB, Alabama, 6-1, 222

197. Darrick Forest, S, Cincinnati, 6-0, 206

198. Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston, 5-10, 182

199. David Moore, C/OG, Grambling State, 6-2, 330

200. Victor Dimukeje, DE, Duke, 6-2, 262

201. Evan McPherson, K, Florida, 5’11, 185

202. Chris Garrett, DE/OLB, Concordia, 6-4, 241

203. Ben Mason, FB, Michigan, 6-3, 246

204. Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville, 6-2, 208

205. Camryn Bynum, DB, California, 6-0, 196

206. Sadarius Hutcherson, OG, South Carolina, 6-3, 321

207. Ta'Quon Graham, DT, Texas, 6-3, 292

208. Michael Strachan, WR, Charleston, 6-5, 226

209. Justin Hilliard, OLB, Ohio State, 6-1, 229

210. Kenny Yeboah, TE, Mississippi, 6-4, 250

211. Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana, 6-0, 205

212. Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State, 6-3, 207

213. Tedarrell Slaton, DT, Florida, 6-4, 330

214. Jaret Patterson, RB, Buffalo, 5-7, 195

215. William Sherman, OL, Colorado, 6-3, 304

216. Tyler Coyle, S, Purdue, 6-1, 209

217. Nick Niemann, OLB, Iowa, 6-3, 234

218. Elijah Mitchell, RB, Louisiana, 5-10, 201

219. Deommodore Lenoir, CB, Oregon, 5-10, 199

220. Racey McMath, WR, LSU, 6-3, 211

221. Tarron Jackson, DL, Coastal Carolina, 6-2, 254

222. Ar’Darius Washington, DB, TCU, 5-8, 176

223. Jose Borregales, K, Miami, 5-10, 206

224. Tony Poljan, TE, Virginia, 6-7, 250

225. Malcolm Koonce, DE, Buffalo, 6-2, 249

226. Chris Evans, RB, Michigan, 5-11, 211

227. Tavante Beckett, OLB, Marshall, 5-10, 220

228. Caden Sterns, S, Texas, 6-0, 202

229. Frank Darby, WR, Arizona State, 6-0, 201

230. Jamien Sherwood, S, Auburn, 6-2, 216

231. Javian Hawkins, RB, Louisville, 5-08, 183

232. JaCoby Stevens, S, LSU, 6-1, 212

233. Zayne Anderson, S, BYU, 6-2, 206

234. James Smith, P, Cincinnati, 6-5, 231

235. Damar Hamlin, DB, Pittsburgh, 6-1, 200

236. Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa, 6-1, 181

237. Larry Borom, OL, Missouri, 6-5, 322

238. Brady Breeze, S, Oregon, 6-0, 197

239. Jonathan Adams, WR, Arkansas State, 6-2, 210

240. Briley Moore-McKinney, TE, Kansas State, 6-4, 240

241. Max Duffy, P, Kentucky, 6-1, 196

242. Landon Young, OL, Kentucky, 6-6, 310

243. Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina, 6-4, 212

244. K.J. Britt, ILB, Auburn, 6-0, 235

245. Drew Himmelman, OT, Illinois State, 6-9, 323

246. Dylan Soehner, TE, Iowa State, 6-6, 268

247. Jaylen Twyman, DT, Pittsburgh, 6-2, 301

248. Nahshon Wright, CB, Oregon State, 6-4, 183

249. Jalen Camp, WR, Georgia Tech, 6-2, 227

250. Nick Eubanks, TE, Michigan, 6-5, 245

251. Quinton Bohanna, DT, Kentucky, 6-4, 327

252. Whop Philyor, WR, Indiana, 5-10, 184

253. Bryan Mills, CB, North Carolina Central, 6-1, 174

254. Jake Funk, RB, Maryland, 5-10, 204

255. Ben Skowronek, WR, Notre Dame, 6-3, 220

256. Zac Thomas, QB, Appalachian State, 6-1, 205

257. Thomas Fletcher, LS, Alabama, 6-1, 237

258. Josh Imatorbhebhe, WR, Illinois, 6-1, 218

259. Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia, 5-11, 197

One of the most recognized names in the industry, Rob Rang has been covering the NFL draft for over 20 years with his work found at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others.

