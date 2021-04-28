Updated Big Board: Rob Rang's top 259 prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft
By Rob Rang
FOX Sports NFL Draft Analyst
Featuring the most intriguing quarterback class this century, as well as bumper crops at wide receiver, offensive tackle, center, cornerback and linebacker, the 2021 NFL Draft class is every bit as gifted as it is unprecedented.
With seasons cut short and no scouting combine – at least not the athletic testing portion of it – the pandemic made evaluating players this year even more challenging than in the past. Even the number of selections to be made this week is complicated, with the NFL revoking picks from the New England Patriots (third round), Las Vegas Raiders (sixth round) and New Orleans Saints (sixth round), dropping the number of selections from its original 259.
Out of respect for what a different year it has been, I’m doing something different than I have in each of the previous 20 years I have covered the draft – ranking the best 259 prospects I evaluated this year.
Will there be players selected who are not included on my list or players whom I gave draftable grades who sign as free agents? Probably. But my rankings have proven to be among the most accurate in the business in the past, which is why I’m confident that even in an unprecedented year such as this, they’ll stand up to the competition.
Along with the numerical ranking, to help distinguish the tiers of talent available, we’ve provided Blue Chip (potential All-Pro), Red Chip (immediate starter, potential future Pro Bowler), Green Chip (can compete for starting role), Yellow Chip (developmental player who projects as a starter within two years) and Gray Chip (long-term project) grades for each player.
BLUE CHIPS
1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson, 6-6, 213
Going back to the 2018 season, when he guided Clemson to a national title as a true freshman, Lawrence has wowed scouts with a combination of prototypical size, arm strength, accuracy and mobility. Along the way, he has earned comparisons to some of the legends of the game, such as John Elway. Don’t let the minor surgery on his non-throwing shoulder fool you. Lawrence is quite literally head and shoulders above the rest of a very good crop of quarterbacks and the top overall prospect in this class.
2. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida, 6-6, 245
Boasting a combination of size, speed and catch radius similar to those of Raiders All-Pro Darren Waller, Pitts is the elite non-quarterback talent in the 2021 class. He enters the league just as it is fully embracing hybrid pass-catchers as moveable chess pieces, seemingly assuring that Pitts will make an immediate impact and contend for Pro Bowls early in his NFL career.
3. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon, 6-6, 325
As a proud Pacific Northwest native, I can tell you that comparisons to the legendary Walter Jones do not come easily. However, Sewell is one of the handful of players who warrant mentioning as similar to the Seahawks’ Hall of Fame left tackle. Still just 20 years old, Sewell has some technical flaws to work out, but he offers exceptional power and agility for a man of his gargantuan size.
4. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU, 6-0, 201
Pardon the pun, but all of the other wideouts in another terrific crop at the position are "chasing" the 2019 Biletnikoff winner to be the first receiver off the board. What distinguishes Chase from the rest of the class is his body control to win contested passes, as well as his strength, agility and breakaway speed to turn short catches into long gains.
5. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama, 6-0, 170
It is difficult to describe Smith and not venture into hyperbole. Consider that he shattered Alabama’s all-time record for receiving touchdowns, with 46 – Amari Cooper is second with 31 – and Smith was the first Heisman Trophy winner at the position since Desmond Howard in 1991. Yes, Smith lacks the bulk scouts hope for, but he has long arms, sticky hands and the ability to contort in space. That skill set means he is "open" even when defenders are draped all over him.
6. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama, 6-2, 208
In a year filled with NFL legacies, Surtain is the surest thing, boasting the same combination of length, fluidity and speed that helped his father play 11 years in the league, earning three Pro Bowls in Miami. A 38-game starter with 31 passes broken up and eight turnovers forced (four interceptions, four forced fumbles), Surtain is polished, proven and a playmaker.
7. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama, 5-10, 180
While not as productive as his teammate Smith, Waddle is stouter and an even greater athlete, demonstrating elite elusiveness and rare acceleration. His 20 career touchdowns include three as a returner. A fractured right ankle that disrupted his final year in Tuscaloosa will require a closer look by NFL doctors to guarantee a top-10 pick. If cleared, Waddle could justifiably be ranked as the top receiver in this class.
8. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State, 6-3, 246
The only front-seven defender to earn a Blue Chip, Parsons is as gifted as any linebacker who has come down the pike in years. Scouts will have to weigh the fact that he sat out the 2020 season and has shown bouts of immaturity at times – but make no mistake, his 2019 tape is more impressive than that of any other defender in this class. Boasting prototypical size, strength and speed to handle any linebacker role regardless of scheme, Parsons is a future All-Pro.
RED CHIPS
9. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State, 6-3, 227
Fields might lack the consistency of some of the other quarterbacks in this class – and Ohio State’s disappointing track record in producing NFL quarterbacks is disconcerting – but his tools are undeniable. He's a more polished passer than his critics would suggest. He also has the smarts, toughness, accuracy and arm strength to indicate that he’s only scratching the surface of his potential. Fields has a chance to be special.
10. Zach Wilson, QB, BYU, 6-2, 214
With all due respect to Lawrence and Fields, Wilson is the most accurate passer in the 2021 draft, and that fact alone warrants a top-10 selection. He does not possess a Howitzer, yet he generates plenty of velocity with a snappy release that can surprise defenders. Questions about his level of competition are legitimate, but accuracy remains the single most important quality for quarterbacks in the NFL, and Wilson can thread the needle to all parts of the field.
11. Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah, OLB, Notre Dame, 6-1, 215
A similar moveable chess piece on defense to what Pitts is on offense, Owusu-Koromoah is perfectly suited to the modern NFL, where speed trumps size. Agile and instinctive, the reigning Butkus Award winner offers similar versatility as last year’s No. 8 overall pick, Isaiah Simmons (Arizona Cardinals), except that JOK is more physical.
12. Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina, 6-1, 205
Like top-rated cornerback Surtain, Horn is an apple who didn’t fall far from the tree, following the footsteps of his father, Joe, a four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. Given his upbringing, it might not surprise you that Horn shows great route savvy, and he is among the most confident (or cocky) smack-talkers in the class. If he had his dad’s ball skills (just two interceptions in 29 starts), Horn would push to be CB1. As it stands, he still could go in the top 10.
13. Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State, 6-4, 224
Shockingly passed over by college recruiters who wanted him to switch positions, Lance was an immediate hit at North Dakota State, posting mind-boggling numbers in 2019 (42 TDs and no interceptions) before NDSU’s 2020 campaign was cut to just one game. With all of his 17 career games at the college level played against FCS competition, Lance is as big of a gamble as it gets, but he’s a dynamic dual-threat athlete at QB at a time when the league loves them. Some of his throws on tape are Patrick Mahomes-like.
14. Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern, 6-4, 304
A square frame and 33-inch arms might ultimately push Slater inside after he starred at tackle (both left and right) in the Big Ten, but that is far from the consensus. In fact, Slater was named the top pass-blocker in the 2021 draft by league scouts in our Honor Roll article.
15. Mac Jones, QB, Alabama, 6-3, 217
Jones was mischaracterized by some as simply a product of the Crimson Tide’s offensive juggernaut, but the tape clearly proves that he is a legit long-range sniper who led Alabama to its latest championship. Jones has terrific accuracy on deep balls, as well as the poise and smarts teams expect out of a field general.
16. Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan, 6-3, 261
The 2021 draft lacks the production among edge rushers of recent classes, which will result in a handful of players earning the top spot, depending on the talent evaluator. I’ll hitch my wagon to Paye, whose burst, power and heavy hands are reminiscent of another former Wolverine: Kansas City Chiefs’ standout Frank Clark.
17. Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida, 5-11, 189
In a draft full of electric wideouts, few have shown the combination of stop-start quickness, core strength and toughness as Toney, who exploded for 10 touchdowns in 2020 after previously freelancing for the Gators at running back and Wildcat quarterback. Toney consistently leaves defenders guessing at his next move.
18. Azeez Ojulari, OLB, Georgia, 6-2, 249
Already a gifted pass-rusher, despite entering the draft as a redshirt sophomore, Ojulari offers an explosive first step, the core flexibility to dip around the edge and impressive strength and length (34.5-inch arms) to rip down ball carriers. He redshirted his first season in Athens while recovering from a torn ACL but led Georgia in sacks each of the past two years before making the NFL leap.
19. Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech, 6-4, 314
Scouts can check off a lot of boxes with the massive, powerful and surprisingly nimble Darrisaw, a three-year starter at left tackle, who has 34¼-inch arms – longer than those of the higher rated Sewell and Slater. Darrisaw hit the snooze button against lesser opponents too often for my liking, but when locked in, he has the look of a longtime starter.
20. Zaven Collins, OLB, Tulsa, 6-5, 259
One of the most fascinating players in the 2021 draft, the late-blooming Collins slipped through the recruiting cracks after playing QB in the small town of Hominy, Oklahoma (population 3,500). He grew into a star as a roaming, massive and wonderfully athletic linebacker, winning the Nagurski and Bednarik Awards in 2020 and projecting as the first Hurricane to earn a first-round pick since World War II.
21. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama, 6-1, 232
A big back who can bulldoze, elude and leap over would-be tacklers, Harris is the most polished of this year’s runners and also boasts terrific hands out of the backfield.
22. Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami (Fla.), 6-7, 266
The defensive end version of QB Trey Lance, Rousseau opted to sit out the 2020 season after a breakout 2019 campaign in which he led the country with 15.5 sacks. Extremely raw but sudden and slippery, Rousseau’s upside – similar to that of the Saints’ Marcus Davenport – warrants a late first-round gamble.
23. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech, 6-1, 207
A twitched-up athlete with great size and natural cover skills, Farley’s tape screams top-20 pick. Durability concerns, however, could push him down the board.
24. Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama, 6-4, 310
Broad as a barn but shockingly quick off the snap, Barmore is one of the few difference-making interior defensive linemen in this class. Just a redshirt sophomore, Barmore will require some patience, but he boasts immense upside.
25. Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami, 6-6, 260
If not for a series of injuries and off-field concerns dating to his time at UCLA, Phillips might warrant top-10 consideration. He is the most intriguing pass-rusher in this class, showing a masterful blend of burst and bend to attack off the edge.
26. Landon Dickerson, OL, Alabama, 6-6, 333
An alarming track record of injuries (not the least of which is a torn ACL during this year’s SEC Championship game) could scare teams away in the first round, but Dickerson is a top talent among this year’s interior blockers.
27. Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern, 6-0, 192
A departure from the "typical" Northwestern athlete, Newsome is a lanky cover corner with light feet and loose hips that allow him to shadow receivers all over the field.
28. Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, Southern California, 6-5, 308
Vera-Tucker does not possess elite arm length — likely pushing him back inside to guard in the NFL – but the reigning Morris Trophy winner’s quickness, balance and power all scream day one starter.
29. Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma, 6-4, 302
A plug-and-play starter with the strength, quickness and power to handle zone or man blocking schemes, Humphrey is the safest of this year’s center class.
30. Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame, 6-5, 302
Built more like Notre Dame predecessor Zack Martin than NFL tackles Ronnie Stanley or Mike McGlinchey, Eichenberg’s stubby arms (32 3/8-inch) could push him inside to guard, but his experience outside (38 consecutive starts) speaks to his pro-readiness.
31. Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU, 6-1, 202
The reigning Thorpe Award winner as the nation’s top defensive back, Moehrig is a natural ball magnet, with 28 passes broken up and seven interceptions in just 24 career starts.
32. Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia, 6-1, 194
Teams willing to gamble on upside are going to love Stokes, who isn’t yet a finished product but boasts elite measurables, including 32¾-inch arms and a 4.28(!) 40.
33. Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina, 5-10, 220
While not the same caliber of receiver out of the backfield as some of this year’s other top running backs, Williams is the best between the tackles, showing vision, balance through contact and physicality.
34. Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky, 6-4, 234
Among this year’s true breakout stars, Davis went from a reserve to a superstar for the Wildcats in 2020, and his stock continues to climb as the draft approaches, in part thanks to an eye-popping pro day workout.
35. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State, 6-5, 251
A throwback tight end with the soft hands and reliable route-running to become the traditional security blanket over the middle, Freiermuth’s size and strength show up most when he is blasting through would-be tacklers.
36. Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas, 6-6, 314
A former running back who kept growing, Cosmi possesses exciting agility for a big man (4.85 in the 40-yard dash) to go with impressive weight-room strength (36 reps) and extensive experience at both tackle spots, starting 34 games for the Longhorns.
37. Jevon Holland, S, Oregon, 6-1, 196
Holland might have starred for the Ducks, but he’s better described as a ballhawk, using his instincts, aggression and sticky hands to turn nine of his 19 career passes defensed into interceptions.
38. Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington, 6-3, 290
Long-armed and cat-quick off the snap, Onwuzurike is a classic penetrating under-tackle for 4-3 defenses.
39. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota, 6-0, 190
A silky smooth route runner with stick’um for hands, Bateman is one of a handful of so-called "second-tier" receivers who will wind up being as productive as some of the flashier talents drafted ahead of him.
40. Nick Bolton, ILB, Missouri, 5-11, 237
It isn’t often that a linebacker earns a comparison to a receiver, but like the aforementioned Bateman, Bolton is a better player than tester, with the instincts and physicality to help him quickly stand out in the NFL.
41. Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State, 6-6, 313
Jenkins earned plenty of votes as the most physical run-blocker in this year’s class, demonstrating the power and aggression that should make him a longtime starter.
42. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson, 5-10, 215
If drafting for Fantasy Football, Etienne might be RB1. His blend of vision, quickness, breakaway speed, underrated power and vastly improved hands as a receiver make him a true three-down back.
43. Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State, 6-5, 257
Upside, you say? Regardless of position, no one boasts more of that than Oweh, who has more flashes on tape than the gaggle of paparazzi at the Oscars.
44. Elijah Molden, CB, Washington, 5-10, 190
While perhaps lacking the height and straight-line speed clubs want outside, Molden has excellent instincts, is very fluid in coverage and is a strong, open-field tackler.
45. Joseph Ossai, OLB/DE, Texas, 6-4, 256
A Nigerian native who initially starred at inside linebacker for the Longhorns, Ossai is understandably a bit raw off the edge, but scouts like his athleticism and work ethic.
46. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue, 5-7, 181
Pound-for-pound arguably the most explosive athlete in the draft, Moore is lightning in a bottle and a virtual clone of former Panthers’ All-Pro Steve Smith.
47. Quinn Meinerz, OG/OC, Wisconsin-Whitewater, 6-3, 320
A man amongst boys at the lower level, Meinerz has proven to be one of the real winners of the pre-draft process, turning heads at the Senior Bowl and pro day with his athleticism and intensity.
48. Aaron Robinson, CB, Central Florida, 6-0, 190
Originally at Alabama, Robinson has the light feet, fluid hips and sticky fingers teams are looking for in coverage and showed notable improvement as a tackler in 2020.
49. Jabril Cox, OLB, LSU, 6-3, 233
A star at North Dakota State, who ascended to LSU as a grad transfer, Cox is arguably the best coverage linebacker in this class, showing terrific awareness and agility in space.
50. Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama, 6-5, 312
While perhaps not the brawler his name and program might suggest, Leatherwood is a quality athlete whose track record of success the past three years as Bama’s blindside blocker will not go unappreciated by the NFL.
51. Carlos Basham, DE, Wake Forest, 6-3, 281
52. Asante Samuel, Jr., CB, Florida State, 5-10, 180
53. Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State, 6-4, 301
54. Terrace Marshall, Jr., WR, LSU, 6-3, 205
55. Aaron Banks, OG, Notre Dame, 6-5, 338
56. Josh Myers, OC, Ohio State, 6-5, 310
57. Baron Browning, OLB, Ohio State, 6-3, 245
58. D’Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan, 5-09, 190
59. Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford, 6-1, 198
60. Richie Grant, S, Central Florida, 6-0, 200
61. Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi, 5-10, 178
62. Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas, 6-0, 193
63. Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse, 6-3, 205
64. Davis Mills, QB, Stanford, 6-4, 217
65. Joe Tryon, DE/OLB, Washington, 6-5, 262
66. Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia, 6-1, 193
67. Payton Turner, DE, Houston, 6-5, 270
68. Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa, 6-3, 313
69. Trey Smith, OG, Tennessee, 6-6, 321
GREEN CHIPS
70. Chazz Surratt, OLB, North Carolina, 6-2, 227
71. Jackson Carman, OG, Clemson, 6-5, 317
72. Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan, 6-5, 326
73. Nico Collins, WR, Michigan, 6-4, 215
74. Jay Tufele, DT, Southern California, 6-2, 305
75. Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan, 5-11, 192
76. Pete Werner, OLB, Ohio State, 6-3, 238
77. Kyle Trask, QB, Florida, 6-5, 240
78. Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State, 5-11, 194
79. Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson, 5-10, 212
80. Josh Palmer, WR, Tennessee, 6-1, 210
81. Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, Southern California, 6-2, 307
YELLOW CHIPS
82. Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M, 6-3, 211
83. Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky, 5-11, 197
84. Alim McNeill, DT, North Carolina State, 6-2, 317
85. Hamsah Nasirildeen, S/OLB, Florida State, 6-3, 215
86. Elerson Smith, DE, Northern Iowa, 6-7, 262
87. Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina, 6-1, 189
88. Kendrick Green, OG, Illinois, 6-2, 305
89. Simi Fehoko, WR, Stanford, 6-4, 227
90. D’Ante Smith, OT, East Carolina, 6-5, 305
91. Rashad Weaver, DE, Pittsburgh, 6-4, 259
92. Tyler Shelvin, DT, LSU, 6-2, 350
93. Jordan Smith, DE, Alabama-Birmingham, 6-6, 255
94. Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa, 6-9, 314
95. Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech, 6-3, 284
96. Stone Forsyth, OT, Florida, 6-9, 315
97. Osa Odighizua, DT, UCLA, 6-2, 280
98. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Southern California, 6-0, 197
99. Dayo Odeyingbo, DE, Vanderbilt, 6-5, 285
100. Andre Cisco, FS, Syracuse, 6-1, 216
101. Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State, 6-1, 196
102. Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame, 6-3, 241
103. Chris Rumph II, DE/OLB, Duke, 6-3, 235
104. Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina, 5-7, 201
105. Benjamin St. Juste, CB, Minnesota, 6-3, 202
106. Robert Hainsey, OG, Notre Dame, 6-5, 306
107. Thomas Graham, CB, Oregon, 5-10, 182
108. Derrick Barnes, OLB, Purdue, 6-1, 238
109. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis, 5-8, 201
110. Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State, 6-4, 303
111. Tyree Gillespie, S, Missouri, 6-0, 207
112. Walker Little, OT, Stanford, 6-7, 313
113. Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn, 6-0, 186
114. Brady Christensen, OL, BYU, 6-5, 302
115. Bobby Brown III, DT, Texas A&M, 6-4, 321
116. Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State, 6-0, 215
117. Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville, 5-9, 155
118. Ben Cleveland, OG, Georgia, 6-6, 343
119. Charles Snowden, OLB, Virginia, 6-6, 243
120. Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami, 6-3, 247
121. James Hudson, OL, Cincinnati, 6-5, 313
122. Divine Deablo, SS, Virginia Tech, 6-3, 226
123. Drew Dalman, OC, Stanford, 6-3, 299
124. Ronnie Perkins, OLB/DE, Oklahoma, 6-3, 253
125. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State, 6-0, 210
126. Quincy Roche, DE, Miami, 6-3, 245
127. Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State, 6-4, 315
128. Tommy Doyle, OT, Miami (Ohio), 6-8, 320
129. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma, 6-0, 231
130. Hunter Long, TE, Boston College, 6-4, 246
131. Buddy Johnson, ILB, Texas A&M, 6-0, 229
132. Zech McPhearson, CB, Texas Tech, 5-11, 196
133. Jaylon Moore, OT, Western Michigan, 6-4, 311
134. Tre' McKitty, TE, Georgia, 6-4, 246
135. Shakur Brown, CB, Michigan State, 5-10, 185
136. Royce Newman, OG, Mississippi, 6-5, 310
137. Marco Wilson, CB, Florida, 6-0, 191
138. Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State, 6-2, 296
139. Cade Johnson, WR, South Dakota State, 5-10, 184
140. Keith Taylor, CB, Washington, 6-2, 187
141. Patrick Jones II, DE, Pittsburgh, 6-4, 261
142. Seth Williams, WR, Auburn, 6-3, 211
143. Jacob Harris, TE/WR, Central Florida, 6-5, 219
144. Talanoa Hufanga, SS, Southern California, 6-0, 199
145. Brenden Jaimes, OL, Nebraska, 6-5, 298
146. Cameron Sample, DL, Tulane, 6-3, 267
147. Alaric Jackson, OT, Iowa, 6-6, 321
148. William Bradley-King, DE, Baylor, 6-4, 252
149. Khalil Herbert, RB, Virginia Tech, 5-09, 210
150. Shi Smith, WR, South Carolina, 5-10, 186
151. Josh Ball, OT, Marshall, 6-7, 308
152. Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU, 6-2, 325
153. Shaka Toney, DE/OLB, Penn State, 6-3, 242
154. Demetric Felton, WR, UCLA, 5-09, 189
155. Monty Rice, ILB, Georgia, 6-0, 233
156. Drake Jackson, OC, Kentucky, 6-3, 293
157. Isaiah McDuffie, ILB, Boston College, 6-1, 229
158. Larry Rountree III, RB, Missouri, 5-11, 211
159. Deonte Brown, OG, Alabama, 6-3, 344
160. Jermar Jefferson, RB, Oregon State, 5-10, 206
161. Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State, 5-11, 214
162. Dan Moore, Jr., OT, Texas A&M, 6-6, 311
163. James Wiggins, S, Cincinnati, 5-11, 209
164. Shawn Davis, S, Florida, 5-10, 202
GRAY CHIPS
165. Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame, 6-0, 200
166. Tre Brown, CB, Oklahoma, 5-10, 185
167. Daelin Hayes, DE, Notre Dame, 6-4, 263
168. Olaijah Griffin, CB, Southern California, 5-11, 176
169. Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia, 6-3, 234
170. Chauncey Golston, DE, Iowa, 6-5, 269
171. Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson, 6-0, 204
172. DJ Daniel, CB, Georgia, 6-0, 185
173. Garrett Wallow, OLB, TCU, 6-2, 220
174. Feleipe Franks, QB, Arkansas, 6-7, 234
175. Brandon Stephens, CB, Southern Methodist, 6-1, 213
176. Trevon Grimes, WR, Florida, 6-4, 220
177. Jason Pinnock, CB, Pittsburgh, 6-0, 204
178. Quintin Morris, TE, Bowling Green, 6-2, 243
179. Darius Stills, DT, West Virginia, 6-1, 278
180. Kary Vincent, CB, LSU, 5-10, 185
181. Jaelon Darden, WR, North Texas, 5-08, 174
182. Trey Hill, OL, Georgia, 6-4, 319
183. Tony Fields, OLB, West Virginia, 6-1, 222
184. Josh Kaindoh, Florida State, 6-6, 260
185. Shemar Jean-Charles, Appalachian State, 5-10, 184
186. Trill Williams, DB, Syracuse, 6-0 208
187. Kene Nwangu, RB, Iowa State, 6-0, 210
188. Wyatt Hubert, DE, Kansas State, 6-3, 258
189. Hamilcar Rashed, Jr., OLB/DE, Oregon State, 6-2, 251
190. Darren Hall, CB, San Diego State, 5-11, 188
191. Antonio Phillips, CB, Ball State, 6-0, 186
192. Larnell Coleman, OT, Massachusetts, 6-6, 307
193. Cameron McGrone, ILB, Michigan, 6-1, 234
194. Ernest Jones, OLB, South Carolina, 6-2, 230
195. Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas, 6-1, 220
196. Dylan Moses, ILB, Alabama, 6-1, 222
197. Darrick Forest, S, Cincinnati, 6-0, 206
198. Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston, 5-10, 182
199. David Moore, C/OG, Grambling State, 6-2, 330
200. Victor Dimukeje, DE, Duke, 6-2, 262
201. Evan McPherson, K, Florida, 5’11, 185
202. Chris Garrett, DE/OLB, Concordia, 6-4, 241
203. Ben Mason, FB, Michigan, 6-3, 246
204. Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville, 6-2, 208
205. Camryn Bynum, DB, California, 6-0, 196
206. Sadarius Hutcherson, OG, South Carolina, 6-3, 321
207. Ta'Quon Graham, DT, Texas, 6-3, 292
208. Michael Strachan, WR, Charleston, 6-5, 226
209. Justin Hilliard, OLB, Ohio State, 6-1, 229
210. Kenny Yeboah, TE, Mississippi, 6-4, 250
211. Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana, 6-0, 205
212. Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State, 6-3, 207
213. Tedarrell Slaton, DT, Florida, 6-4, 330
214. Jaret Patterson, RB, Buffalo, 5-7, 195
215. William Sherman, OL, Colorado, 6-3, 304
216. Tyler Coyle, S, Purdue, 6-1, 209
217. Nick Niemann, OLB, Iowa, 6-3, 234
218. Elijah Mitchell, RB, Louisiana, 5-10, 201
219. Deommodore Lenoir, CB, Oregon, 5-10, 199
220. Racey McMath, WR, LSU, 6-3, 211
221. Tarron Jackson, DL, Coastal Carolina, 6-2, 254
222. Ar’Darius Washington, DB, TCU, 5-8, 176
223. Jose Borregales, K, Miami, 5-10, 206
224. Tony Poljan, TE, Virginia, 6-7, 250
225. Malcolm Koonce, DE, Buffalo, 6-2, 249
226. Chris Evans, RB, Michigan, 5-11, 211
227. Tavante Beckett, OLB, Marshall, 5-10, 220
228. Caden Sterns, S, Texas, 6-0, 202
229. Frank Darby, WR, Arizona State, 6-0, 201
230. Jamien Sherwood, S, Auburn, 6-2, 216
231. Javian Hawkins, RB, Louisville, 5-08, 183
232. JaCoby Stevens, S, LSU, 6-1, 212
233. Zayne Anderson, S, BYU, 6-2, 206
234. James Smith, P, Cincinnati, 6-5, 231
235. Damar Hamlin, DB, Pittsburgh, 6-1, 200
236. Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa, 6-1, 181
237. Larry Borom, OL, Missouri, 6-5, 322
238. Brady Breeze, S, Oregon, 6-0, 197
239. Jonathan Adams, WR, Arkansas State, 6-2, 210
240. Briley Moore-McKinney, TE, Kansas State, 6-4, 240
241. Max Duffy, P, Kentucky, 6-1, 196
242. Landon Young, OL, Kentucky, 6-6, 310
243. Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina, 6-4, 212
244. K.J. Britt, ILB, Auburn, 6-0, 235
245. Drew Himmelman, OT, Illinois State, 6-9, 323
246. Dylan Soehner, TE, Iowa State, 6-6, 268
247. Jaylen Twyman, DT, Pittsburgh, 6-2, 301
248. Nahshon Wright, CB, Oregon State, 6-4, 183
249. Jalen Camp, WR, Georgia Tech, 6-2, 227
250. Nick Eubanks, TE, Michigan, 6-5, 245
251. Quinton Bohanna, DT, Kentucky, 6-4, 327
252. Whop Philyor, WR, Indiana, 5-10, 184
253. Bryan Mills, CB, North Carolina Central, 6-1, 174
254. Jake Funk, RB, Maryland, 5-10, 204
255. Ben Skowronek, WR, Notre Dame, 6-3, 220
256. Zac Thomas, QB, Appalachian State, 6-1, 205
257. Thomas Fletcher, LS, Alabama, 6-1, 237
258. Josh Imatorbhebhe, WR, Illinois, 6-1, 218
259. Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia, 5-11, 197
One of the most recognized names in the industry, Rob Rang has been covering the NFL draft for over 20 years with his work found at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others.