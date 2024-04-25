National Football League 2024 NFL Draft outfits: Marvin Harrison Jr.'s necklace, Caleb Williams' nails go viral Updated Apr. 25, 2024 7:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 NFL Draft is here, and the top prospects in this loaded draft class are turning heads with their fashion as they hit the red carpet in style!

Marvin Harrison Jr. garnered the most buzz out of the first-round picks in attendance with a stylish necklace honoring his Hall of Fame father, legendary Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Marvin Harrison Sr. The younger Harrison is widely expected to be drafted within the first five picks after a standout career at Ohio State.

Harrison also offered a glimpse into his emotions as he prepares to take the stage in Detroit as an NFL player for the first time.

Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams, the heavy favorite to be selected No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bears, showed off in a navy suit along with some of his trademark painted nails.

Meanwhile, LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers went the Sauce Gardner route, sporting a chain with his nickname on the front.

And one of the players who used to guard Nabers in college, former Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold, showed out in a flashy pink suit.

