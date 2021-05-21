Home
Report: Former Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland visits Vikings
A new report has the top remaining free agent for the Kansas City Chiefs visiting an NFC North team.
8 MINS AGO
•
USATODAY.COM
Formula 1 has its own Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes battle
The battle among the top two Formula 1 world championship contenders resembles that of NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. The f...
9 MINS AGO
•
BEYONDTHEFLAG.COM
Having 5 primetime games will help Steelers through schedule in 2021
The Pittsburgh Steelers are slated to have the toughest schedule in 2021. At the same time, the NFL did the Pittsburgh Steelers a favor by...
14 MINS AGO
•
STILLCURTAIN.COM
Cincinnati Bengals: Predicting first win on 2021 schedule
The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the toughest schedules in the league in 2021 but there's reason for optimism, especially early on. When l...
16 MINS AGO
•
STRIPEHYPE.COM
Ravens: Shaun Wade will be the hidden gem of the 2021 NFL Draft
Coming off his first two seasons as a starter for the Ohio State Buckeyes, new Baltimore Ravens defensive back Shaun Wade was considered to...
22 MINS AGO
•
EBONYBIRD.COM
3 Tennessee Titans rookies with the most to prove in 2021
The Tennessee Titans rookies have much to prove in 2021. The Tennessee Titans drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft and have high hope...
23 MINS AGO
•
TITANSIZED.COM
Is there any chance the Bills make an offer for Julio Jones? Offseason mailbag
The Julio Jones questions becomes a philosophical discussion of long-term vs. short-term thinking.
24 MINS AGO
•
THEATHLETIC.COM
Jets tried to sign QB Brian Hoyer before he rejoined Patriots
The Jets will need to find another veteran backup for Zach Wilson before the 2021 season.
34 MINS AGO
•
USATODAY.COM
Labriola on Najee, help for Hines, outside-zone
That Harris is a significant upgrade to the RBs is plainly obvious to anyone paying attention
39 MINS AGO
•
STEELERS.COM
Diving into the Miami Dolphins pre camp defensive front
The Miami Dolphins allowed Davon Godchaux to leave in free agency but does that leave them thin on the defensive front? Not at all. Under Br...
41 MINS AGO
•
PHINPHANATIC.COM
Podcast: Chicago Bears Top-25 Offseason Moves (Part 1)
It's been a busy offseason for the Chicago Bears. It all started after the decision to retain Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy, and since, the Bears...
46 MINS AGO
•
BEARGOGGLESON.COM
Five under-the-radar Bengals who could play significant roles in 2021
Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase will be the headliners, but a handful of role players could be pivotal this season.
47 MINS AGO
•
THEATHLETIC.COM
Julian Edelman gives valuable insight on Cam Newton, Mac Jones QB competition
Julian Edelman gives arguments for both QBs and how they can be successful this season.
51 MINS AGO
•
USATODAY.COM
Julio Jones trade offer simulation: Can 49ers, Patriots or Ravens pry him from Falcons?
We turned our NFL writers into de facto general managers and went around the league and seeking offers for Jones.
52 MINS AGO
•
THEATHLETIC.COM
Broncos have 3rd-most salary cap space in the NFL
The Broncos have plenty of salary cap space to spare. Meanwhile, the Packers have just $2.22 million available.
53 MINS AGO
•
USATODAY.COM
Fantasy Football: Can Kirk Cousins reach another level in 2021? | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections | PFF
PFF's Ian Hartitz breaks down whether or not the 2021 edition of the Minnesota Vikings can bring out the best of QB Kirk Cousins and examine...
1 HOUR AGO
•
PFF.COM
Carolina's summer official visit success and what it means in 2022
Will this trend hold up?
1 HOUR AGO
•
247SPORTS.COM
Why John Bates could be the Washington Football Team’s next breakout TE
When the Washington Football Team selected John Bates in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, many people were thinking it was a reach. Sounds...
1 HOUR AGO
•
RIGGOSRAG.COM
Fantasy Football: Breaking down high-value touches and targets for all 32 NFL teams | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections | PFF
PFF's Andrew Erickson examines how all 32 NFL teams are likely to disperse the most high-value touches and targets for 2021 fantasy football...
1 HOUR AGO
•
PFF.COM
5 best non-divisional matchups on the Vikings 2021 schedule
What are the biggest headlining non-divisional matchups on the 2021 regular-season schedule for the Minnesota Vikings? Now that the league h...
1 HOUR AGO
•
THEVIKINGAGE.COM
Early grades for every Steelers 2021 free agency signing
The Steelers signed quite a few lower-level free agents during the offseason, but not all of the signings were perfect. If being a Steelers...
1 HOUR AGO
•
STILLCURTAIN.COM
What exactly do the Carolina Panthers have at QB in 2021?
How are the Carolina Panthers looking at quarterback after an eventful offseason period that came with yet another big change? The Carolina...
1 HOUR AGO
•
CATCRAVE.COM
Why the Detroit Lions are 'really impressed' with third-year LB Jahlani Tavai
Jahlani Tavai earned a subpar coverage grade from Pro Football Focus in 2020, when he played as a rotational linebacker for the Detroit Lion...
1 HOUR AGO
•
FREEP.COM
Giants Now: PFF has high praise for Kadarius Toney
The news of the day for Giants fans on Friday, May 21, 2021.
1 HOUR AGO
•
GIANTS.COM
Joe Burrow already better than Ben Roethlisberger in the mind of one analyst
A Joe Burrow vs. Ben Roethlisberger comparison just got interesting.
1 HOUR AGO
•
USATODAY.COM
