Home
Scores
Live TV
Stories
Search
Sign In
Account
SPORTS & TEAMS
PLAYERS
SHOWS
PERSONALITIES
SPORTS
SPORTS & TEAMS
PLAYERS
SHOWS
PERSONALITIES
SPORTS
NFL
NCAA FB
MLB
NBA
NCAA BK
NASCAR
Soccer
NHL
Golf
Premier Boxing Champions
WWE
SHOWS
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed
TODAY | 9:30 AM
on
The Herd with Colin Cowherd
TODAY | 12:00 PM
on
Club Shay Shay
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander
The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
First Things First
MONDAY | 7:30 AM
on
Out of Character with Ryan Satin
Titus & Tate
Speak for Yourself
WWE Friday Night SmackDown
FRIDAYS AT 8/7C
on
The People’s Sports Podcast
NASCAR Race Hub
TONIGHT | 6:00 PM
on
Talk the Line with FOX Bet
Alexi Lalas' State of the Union
FOX NFL Sunday
FOX NFL Kickoff
FOX Bet Live
Big Noon Kickoff
Breaking The Huddle
PERSONALITIES
Shannon Sharpe
Colin Cowherd
Skip Bayless
Charlotte Wilder
Joel Klatt
RJ Young
Nick Wright
Ben Verlander
Martin Rogers
Chris Broussard
Ryan Satin
Jason McIntyre
Bob Pockrass
Michael Vick
Mark Titus
Tate Frazier
Sam Panayotovich
Joe Buck
Geoff Schwartz
Troy Aikman
Gus Johnson
Alexi Lalas
Melissa Rohlin
Rob Stone
Jake Mintz
Jordan Shusterman
Cousin Sal
Reggie Bush
Erin Andrews
Matt Leinart
Pedro Moura
Dr. Matt Provencher
Emmanuel Acho
Rachel Bonnetta
Mike Pereira
Dean Blandino
Clay Travis
Jay Glazer
Ken Rosenthal
Charissa Thompson
Tom Rinaldi
Marcellus Wiley
Peter Schrager
Terry Bradshaw
Brandon Marshall
Alex Rodriguez
Joy Taylor
Jeff Gordon
Kevin Wildes
Frank Thomas
Clint Bowyer
Michael Strahan
Shannon Spake
David Ortiz
Jimmy Johnson
Stu Holden
Adam Amin
Dontrelle Willis
Jamie Little
Tony Gonzalez
Kevin Burkhardt
John Smoltz
Pam Oliver
Bruce Feldman
Michael Waltrip
Howie Long
Jenny Taft
Todd Fuhrman
Curt Menefee
Mark Schlereth
Mike Joy
Tim Brando
Jenna Wolfe
Jim Jackson
Chris Myers
Regan Smith
Lindsay Czarniak
Steve Lavin
Maurice Edu
Jennifer Hale
Tom Verducci
Larry McReynolds
Kaitlyn Vincie
Joe Davis
Bill Raftery
Daryl Johnston
Kristina Pink
Johnny Strong
Alex Curry
Donny Marshall
Dave Wannstedt
Cobi Jones
Laura Okmin
JP Dellacamera
Adam Alexander
Aly Wagner
Heather O'Reilly
Lennox Lewis
Brian Kenny
Shawn Porter
Keith Thurman
Lisa Byington
Danielle Slaton
Katie Witham
Danny Garcia
Kyndra de St. Aubin
Joe Goossen
A.J. Pierzynski
Vince Welch
Dr. Joe Machnik
Heidi Androl
Bobby Labonte
Spencer Tillman
Kenny Albert
Jonathan Vilma
Greg Jennings
Todd Bodine
NFL
NFL
NFL
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Football Team
NCAA FB
NCAA FB
NCAA FB
AAC
ACC
Big 12
Big Sky
Big South
Big Ten
C-USA
CAA
Ind-FBS
Ind-FCS
Ivy
MAC
MEAC
MVC
MW
NEC
OVC
Pac-12
Patriot
Pioneer
SEC
Southern
Southlnd
Sun Belt
SW Ath
MLB
MLB
MLB
Arizona Diamondbacks
Atlanta Braves
Baltimore Orioles
Boston Red Sox
Chicago Cubs
Chicago White Sox
Cincinnati Reds
Cleveland Indians
Colorado Rockies
Detroit Tigers
Houston Astros
Kansas City Royals
Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles Dodgers
Miami Marlins
Milwaukee Brewers
Minnesota Twins
New York Mets
New York Yankees
Oakland Athletics
Philadelphia Phillies
Pittsburgh Pirates
San Diego Padres
San Francisco Giants
Seattle Mariners
St. Louis Cardinals
Tampa Bay Rays
Texas Rangers
Toronto Blue Jays
Washington Nationals
NBA
NBA
NBA
Atlanta Hawks
Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Chicago Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Detroit Pistons
Golden State Warriors
Houston Rockets
Indiana Pacers
LA Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Memphis Grizzlies
Miami Heat
Milwaukee Bucks
Minnesota Timberwolves
New Orleans Pelicans
New York Knicks
Oklahoma City Thunder
Orlando Magic
Philadelphia 76ers
Phoenix Suns
Portland Trail Blazers
Sacramento Kings
San Antonio Spurs
Toronto Raptors
Utah Jazz
Washington Wizards
NCAA BK
NCAA BK
NCAA BK
A 10
A-Sun
AAC
ACC
Am. East
Big 12
Big East
Big Sky
Big South
Big Ten
Big West
C-USA
CAA
DI-IND
Horizon
Ivy
MAA
MAC
MEastern
MVC
MWC
NEC
OVC
Pac-12
Patriot
SEC
SLC
Southern
Summit
Sun Belt
SWAC
WAC
WCC
NASCAR
NASCAR
Cup Series
Xfinity Series
Camping World Truck Series
SOCCER
SOCCER
EPL
MLS
UEFA CL
ARG Prim
Aust AL
Aust Bund
Brasil A
Bundesliga
Chilean PD
Colombian PA
ENG Champ
ENG L1
ENG L2
Eredivisie
Greek SL
Irish PD
Jupiler
La Liga
Liga MX
Ligue 1
NWSL
Paraguayan PD
Primeira
Russian PL
Serie A
SPL
Swiss SL
Turkish SL
Uru PD
USL
Afr Cup
Algarve Cup
Argentina Supercopa
Belgian Super Cup
Bundesliga Playoffs
C Nations
C U17 Champ.
C U20 Champ.
C W Champ.
CCL
CONCACAF OLY Qual.
Conf. Cup
Copa Amér
Copa Lib.
Copa Maradona
Copa Rey
Copa Sud.
DFB Pokal
Dutch Shield
England Shield
Euro Cup
Euro Qual
Europa
FA Cup
FIFA WC
France Trophee
German DFL-Supercup
Gold Cup
Int'l Champ Cup
Italy Supercoppa
Lg Cup
Recopa Sudamericana
SheBelieves Cup
Spain Supercopa
U17 WC
U20 WC
UAE Super Cup
UEFA Nations
UEFA Super Cup
WCQ - AFC
WCQ - CAF
WCQ - CONCACAF
WCQ - CONMEBOL
WCQ - ICPLY
WCQ - OFC
WCQ - UEFA
World Cup
WWC
Friendly
USWNT-Frnd
NHL
NHL
NHL
Anaheim Ducks
Arizona Coyotes
Boston Bruins
Buffalo Sabres
Calgary Flames
Carolina Hurricanes
Chicago Blackhawks
Colorado Avalanche
Columbus Blue Jackets
Dallas Stars
Detroit Red Wings
Edmonton Oilers
Florida Panthers
Los Angeles Kings
Minnesota Wild
Montreal Canadiens
Nashville Predators
New Jersey Devils
New York Islanders
New York Rangers
Ottawa Senators
Philadelphia Flyers
Pittsburgh Penguins
San Jose Sharks
St. Louis Blues
Tampa Bay Lightning
Toronto Maple Leafs
Vancouver Canucks
Vegas Golden Knights
Washington Capitals
Winnipeg Jets
GOLF
GOLF
PGA Tour
LPGA Tour
Champions Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
European Tour
NCAA BASKETBALL
NEWS
BRACKET
SCORES
POLLS
SOCIAL
CONFERENCES
STATS
VIDEOS
More
ODDS
NEWS
BRACKET
SCORES
POLLS
SOCIAL
CONFERENCES
STATS
More
VIDEOS
ODDS
NEWS
BRACKET
SCORES
POLLS
SOCIAL
CONFERENCES
STATS
VIDEOS
ODDS
Brooke Yanez, Oregon softball open NCAA regional play against Texas State
Yanez will be center stage in the biggest games of her career this weekend, making her first NCAA Tournament appearance for Oregon (37-15),...
4 MINS AGO
•
OREGONLIVE.COM
BYU men’s basketball coach Mark Pope is entering his third year on the job. He’s only now just settling in.
BYU men's basketball Mark Pope brought the buzz back to Provo in his first two seasons, despite the pandemic. Now a new challenge: keep the...
7 MINS AGO
•
SLTRIB.COM
Illinois Basketball: Illini focused on guard play with latest 2022 offer
The list of players the Illinois basketball program is pursuing for 2022 continued to grow on Tuesday. Illinois is currently after a plethor...
11 MINS AGO
•
WRITINGILLINI.COM
Jason Caldwell's Friday Auburn mailbag column
Check out a loaded Friday Auburn mailbag this week with football, basketball and baseball talk.
35 MINS AGO
•
247SPORTS.COM
WATCH: Highlights of all four South Carolina basketball incoming transfers
Film on all four newcomers to South Carolina's men's basketball program via the transfer portal.
44 MINS AGO
•
247SPORTS.COM
Onyeka Okongwu reflects on NBA rookie year before playoff debut
Onyeka Okongwu has a coach and a group of teammates who recognize and appreciate the work he has devoted to the Atlanta Hawks in 2021. What...
1 HOUR AGO
•
USATODAY.COM
Illinois Basketball: Illini target after missing on Quincy Guerrier
Thursday brought on some bad news for the Illinois basketball program, as we missed out on one of the top transfers in the portal. It was my...
1 HOUR AGO
•
WRITINGILLINI.COM
Mike Sielski: Sixers are at the center of a philosophical clash in these NBA playoffs, and there’s a lot at stake.
Danny Green has won three NBA championships in his 12-year career, and one of the threads connecting those titles was the circumstances and...
1 HOUR AGO
•
GAZETTETIMES.COM
NCAA Basketball: Analyzing five-star 2022 guard Dior Johnson top 5 options
We have another five-star prospect in the 2022 NCAA Basketball recruiting class out with another list of finalists. This time it's Dior John...
1 HOUR AGO
•
BUSTINGBRACKETS.COM
Rock Creek baseball clinches spot in Class 3A tournament
ST. GEORGE — Rock Creek senior Tanner Christensen wanted the ball in his hand when it mattered.
1 HOUR AGO
•
THEMERCURY.COM
Key prospects on display at All-Ohio Super Sixteen event this weekend
A number of Ohio’s top basketball prospects will be on display in central Ohio this weekend at the All-Ohio Nike Super Sixteen tournament. T...
1 HOUR AGO
•
247SPORTS.COM
Future Vol Andrew Kribbs helps CAK reach state tournament
A future University of Tennessee baseball player helped his team make it back to the Division II-A state baseball tournament. Christian Acad...
1 HOUR AGO
•
USATODAY.COM
Ohio State basketball hires Tony Skinn to fill assistant role
The Ohio State basketball team will be hiring Tony Skinn as its third assistant according to news first reported by Jerry Carino of the Asbu...
1 HOUR AGO
•
USATODAY.COM
When, where, how to watch No. 1 Oklahoma softball take on Morgan State in NCAA Regional
Everything you need to know for No. 1 Oklahoma softball’s NCAA Tournament opener Friday night against Morgan State in the Norman Regional.
2 HOURS AGO
•
USATODAY.COM
NCAA Basketball: 2022 Top-5 G Keyonte George trims list to 5 teams
Keyonte George’s list included Oklahoma State, NCAA Basketball blue-bloods Kansas and Kentucky, and in-state powers Baylor and Texas. Each p...
2 HOURS AGO
•
BUSTINGBRACKETS.COM
Poffenberger, Bechtel secure 4A all state first team honors following Mohigans' state title run; GW senior Mason Pinkett named first team captain - Dominion Post
BY RICK RYAN | Charleston Gazette-Mail MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A host of Morgantown-area boys' basketball players secuYou have reached content a...
2 HOURS AGO
•
DOMINIONPOST.COM
Chris Lykes adds electric playmaking to backcourt at Arkansas
Arkansas set out to add playmakers to the roster for next season, and they snagged one of the most electric in the portal in dynamic point g...
2 HOURS AGO
•
247SPORTS.COM
Good Morning, Illini Nation: So many familiar names in the portal
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Riche...
2 HOURS AGO
•
NEWS-GAZETTE.COM
Taj Gibson reunites with Tom Thibodeau, helps Knicks evolve
Taj Gibson and Tom Thibodeau formed a bond in Chicago with the Bulls. That bond still exists a decade later in New York, where a veteran pla...
3 HOURS AGO
•
USATODAY.COM
Lehigh Valley Flashback May 21: In 1993, Scott Coval named men’s basketball coach at Allentown College
A look back at Lehigh Valley sports stories over the years from May 21, featuring Scott Coval, Dick Schmidt, Eileen Schmidt, Muhammad Ali, L...
4 HOURS AGO
•
MCALL.COM
Donovan Williams brings world of untapped potential to UNLV
Kevin Kruger’s vision for UNLV basketball is quite different than that of his predecessor. While former head coach T.J. Otzelberger prioriti...
5 HOURS AGO
•
LASVEGASSUN.COM
Vanderbilt's Candice Lee after Year 1: 'I hope it signaled things are different here' | Estes
On the anniversary of being named Vanderbilt's AD in a full capacity, Candice Lee reflects on Year 1 and her vision moving forward.
8 HOURS AGO
•
TENNESSEAN.COM
MU bats unable to keep up with Auburn, lose Game 1 15-6
MU forced into must-win situation to secure spot in SEC Tournament after tough outing
8 HOURS AGO
•
WATAUGADEMOCRAT.COM
#PMARSHONAU: Morning musings and random thoughts
Random thoughts about nothing in particular – a little baseball, a little football, a little basketball and a little about the changing time...
8 HOURS AGO
•
247SPORTS.COM
Rudder hires Karla Calhoun as new girls basketball coach
If former A&M Consolidated standout Karla Calhoun coaches the way she played — when her name was Karla Gilbert — good things are going to co...
8 HOURS AGO
•
THEEAGLE.COM
1
2
3
4
5
...
400
Next
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these
Terms of Use and
Updated Privacy Policy.
Advertising Choices.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
Help
Press
Advertise with Us
Jobs
FOX Cincy
RSS
Sitemap
FS1
FOX
FOX News
Fox Corporation
FOX Sports Supports
FOX Deportes
Regional Sports Networks