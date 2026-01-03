Dai Dai Ames, Cal Get Win over Notre Dame, as Micah Shrewsberry Charges Referee

Dai Dai Ames had a four-point play with five seconds left, scoring 18 of his 23 points in the second half to rally California to a 72-71 victory over Notre Dame on Friday night.

Ames' heroics also included a 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining that cut Notre Dame's lead to 69-68. The junior made 9 of 16 shots — 4 of 9 from beyond the arc.

Chris Bell had 15 points and Justin Pippen scored 14 for the Golden Bears (13-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Lee Dort had 11 rebounds.

Braeden Shrewsberry sank five 3-pointers and scored 21 to pace the Fighting Irish (10-5, 1-1). Shrewsberry was 6 for 6 at the free-throw line, while his teammates made 10 of 20. Jalen Haralson had 17 points and Cole Certa made three 3-pointers and scored 16 off the bench. Carson Towt had 15 rebounds to go with eight points.

Certa hit a 3-pointer to give the Fighting Irish their largest lead at 25-13 with 8:36 left before halftime. Semetri Carr's only basket of the half was a 3-pointer with two seconds left, cutting the Golden Bears' deficit to 31-27 at the break.

Pippen hit a 3-pointer to finish a 17-11 run at the start of the second half and Cal moved ahead 44-42 — its first lead since 5-2 — with 14:13 left to play.

The Bears played with a lead until Certa hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Irish a 65-63 lead with 3:10 remaining. On an even more dramatic note, Notre Dame head coach Micah Shrewsberry charged a referee and had to be restrained when the game ended.

The Irish beat the visiting Bears 112-110 in four overtimes in March — their first matchup as ACC rivals.

Up next

California: At No. 21 Virginia on Wednesday.

Notre Dame: Hosts Clemson on Jan. 10.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!