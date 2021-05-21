MLB

What’s behind Matt Foster’s string of strong relief outings for the Chicago White Sox? ‘Stick to what you’re doing best.’ Chicago White Sox reliever Matt Foster is 1-0 and has allowed five hits in 6⅓ scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and no walks during hi...
1 MIN AGO CHICAGOTRIBUNE.COM
MLB All-Star Felipe Vazquez convicted of sexually abusing teen, could face deportation Two-time MLB All-Star Felipe Vazquez was convicted of statutory sexual assault, sexual abuse of children and child pornography and other cha...
6 MINS AGO FOXNEWS.COM
Rocco Baldelli, Tyler Duffey suspended by MLB after White Sox home run incident Manager Rocco Baldelli served his one-game suspension during the second game on Thursday; Tyler Duffey's suspension will end after tonight's...
7 MINS AGO STARTRIBUNE.COM
Former MLB pitcher Felipe Vázquez found guilty of sexual misconduct Former MLB pitcher Felipe Vázquez on Thursday was found guilty of 15 counts of sexual misconduct, according to multiple reports.
35 MINS AGO THEATHLETIC.COM
MLB's Rise in No-Hitters Mirrors 'Sunless Spring' of 1917 The six no-hitters thrown just weeks into the 2021 season mirrors those of the 1917 season, when five were tossed in the span of 23 days.
36 MINS AGO SI.COM
Blue Jays: Why the rental market will make sense again this summer The Blue Jays look like they'll be in the playoff hunt again this season, and the rental market might become an important factor, just as it...
1 HOUR AGO JAYSJOURNAL.COM
'This kind of fell into our laps': Devin Mesoraco's road from MLB all-star to Pitt volunteer assistant coach As he sat in the dugout of Florida State’s Dick Howser Stadium, Devin Mesoraco could see the end of a 13-day road trip on the horizon. Pitt...
1 HOUR AGO POST-GAZETTE.COM
Max Scherzer scenarios, outfield targets for White Sox, Yankees' CF options: Jim Bowden weighs your trade proposals As we near the end of May, Jim Bowden answers MLB trade questions on the Nationals, White Sox, Yankees, Cardinals, Tigers, Brewers and more.
1 HOUR AGO THEATHLETIC.COM
Eno Sarris' fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings update: Sorting by Projections & Stuff+ This deep in the season, we're starting to get some signal in the noise. And that means it's extra important to sort it all right.
1 HOUR AGO THEATHLETIC.COM
The scouting missions behind the Royals' pitching-rich 2018 MLB Draft class: 'Nobody gets fired for buying IBM' Brady Singer, Kris Bubic and Daniel Lynch lead a wave of starters whom the Royals identified with help from their most trusted eyes.
1 HOUR AGO THEATHLETIC.COM
'What are we even doing here?': Around baseball, players raise concerns about pitchers' use of foreign substances Some in the sport believe MLB is reacting too slowly to pitchers breaking the rules to get elevated spin rates and improved performance.
1 HOUR AGO THEATHLETIC.COM
Phillies: Decision time for Joe Girardi and future of pitcher Chase Anderson Phillies: Saturday night against the Boston Red Sox should be Chase Anderson’s final start for the foreseeable future.
1 HOUR AGO MCALL.COM
This was no empty milestone for J.D. Martinez, Red Sox Slugger hits his 250th career home run as Boston rallies past Toronto.
1 HOUR AGO PROVIDENCEJOURNAL.COM
First Call: Early hype for young Steelers; Derek Shelton on run of no-hitters; another Penguins classic moment Friday’s “First Call” gives us some praise for a pair of young Pittsburgh Steelers skill-position players. Pirates manager Derek Shelton won...
1 HOUR AGO TRIBLIVE.COM
Detroit Tigers: Michael Fulmer could be trade bait in 2021 The Detroit Tigers may still be celebrating Spencer Turnbull's gem of a no-hitter from a few nights ago. However, baseball is a business, an...
2 HOURS AGO DETROITJOCKCITY.COM
WooSox' Kyle Hart aims to "keep those bullpen guys bored" (WooSox notebook) Notes from the WooSox' win over Buffalo Thursday.
2 HOURS AGO MASSLIVE.COM
So you lost your MLB affiliation and have to build a roster for the first time ever … With about 40 teams cut out of the traditional MLB talent pipeline, places like the Pioneer League must scour for players and coaches.
2 HOURS AGO THEATHLETIC.COM
Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins pitching matchups and series preview The Indians and Twins meet for the second time this season at Progressive Field.
2 HOURS AGO CLEVELAND.COM
Who will throw MLB's next no-hitter? These 8 pitchers fit most likely description Based on statistical profiles from 2021's no-hitters so far, there are eight pitchers who seem to be next in line to hold a team hitless.
3 HOURS AGO SPORTINGNEWS.COM
What's on deck for the NY Mets: Injury updates, pitching matchups vs. Marlins The hobbled Mets are in Miami to take on the Marlins, and here is what you need to know about the pitching matchups and injury news.
3 HOURS AGO NORTHJERSEY.COM
Indians host the Twins following Civale’s strong showing Cleveland looks to follow up a strong outing by Wednesday starter Aaron Civale.
4 HOURS AGO SACBEE.COM
Chicago visits New York after Giolito’s strong performance Chicago looks to follow up a dominant outing by Wednesday starter Lucas Giolito.
4 HOURS AGO CHARLOTTEOBSERVER.COM
Padres play Mariners, aim to build on Musgrove’s strong showing San Diego looks to follow up a dominant outing by Wednesday starter Joe Musgrove.
4 HOURS AGO CHARLOTTEOBSERVER.COM
Chicago visits New York after Giolito’s strong performance Chicago looks to follow up a dominant outing by Wednesday starter Lucas Giolito.
4 HOURS AGO NEWSOBSERVER.COM
Giants' onslaught seals four-game sweep of Reds The San Francisco Giants finished off a four-game sweep of Cincinnati Reds in emphatic fashion, hammering the Reds with season highs of 19 r...
4 HOURS AGO ARKANSASONLINE.COM
