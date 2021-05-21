Home
What’s behind Matt Foster’s string of strong relief outings for the Chicago White Sox? ‘Stick to what you’re doing best.’
Chicago White Sox reliever Matt Foster is 1-0 and has allowed five hits in 6⅓ scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and no walks during hi...
1 MIN AGO
•
CHICAGOTRIBUNE.COM
MLB All-Star Felipe Vazquez convicted of sexually abusing teen, could face deportation
Two-time MLB All-Star Felipe Vazquez was convicted of statutory sexual assault, sexual abuse of children and child pornography and other cha...
6 MINS AGO
•
FOXNEWS.COM
Rocco Baldelli, Tyler Duffey suspended by MLB after White Sox home run incident
Manager Rocco Baldelli served his one-game suspension during the second game on Thursday; Tyler Duffey's suspension will end after tonight's...
7 MINS AGO
•
STARTRIBUNE.COM
Former MLB pitcher Felipe Vázquez found guilty of sexual misconduct
Former MLB pitcher Felipe Vázquez on Thursday was found guilty of 15 counts of sexual misconduct, according to multiple reports.
35 MINS AGO
•
THEATHLETIC.COM
MLB's Rise in No-Hitters Mirrors 'Sunless Spring' of 1917
The six no-hitters thrown just weeks into the 2021 season mirrors those of the 1917 season, when five were tossed in the span of 23 days.
36 MINS AGO
•
SI.COM
Blue Jays: Why the rental market will make sense again this summer
The Blue Jays look like they'll be in the playoff hunt again this season, and the rental market might become an important factor, just as it...
1 HOUR AGO
•
JAYSJOURNAL.COM
'This kind of fell into our laps': Devin Mesoraco's road from MLB all-star to Pitt volunteer assistant coach
As he sat in the dugout of Florida State’s Dick Howser Stadium, Devin Mesoraco could see the end of a 13-day road trip on the horizon. Pitt...
1 HOUR AGO
•
POST-GAZETTE.COM
Max Scherzer scenarios, outfield targets for White Sox, Yankees' CF options: Jim Bowden weighs your trade proposals
As we near the end of May, Jim Bowden answers MLB trade questions on the Nationals, White Sox, Yankees, Cardinals, Tigers, Brewers and more.
1 HOUR AGO
•
THEATHLETIC.COM
Eno Sarris' fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings update: Sorting by Projections & Stuff+
This deep in the season, we're starting to get some signal in the noise. And that means it's extra important to sort it all right.
1 HOUR AGO
•
THEATHLETIC.COM
The scouting missions behind the Royals' pitching-rich 2018 MLB Draft class: 'Nobody gets fired for buying IBM'
Brady Singer, Kris Bubic and Daniel Lynch lead a wave of starters whom the Royals identified with help from their most trusted eyes.
1 HOUR AGO
•
THEATHLETIC.COM
'What are we even doing here?': Around baseball, players raise concerns about pitchers' use of foreign substances
Some in the sport believe MLB is reacting too slowly to pitchers breaking the rules to get elevated spin rates and improved performance.
1 HOUR AGO
•
THEATHLETIC.COM
Phillies: Decision time for Joe Girardi and future of pitcher Chase Anderson
Phillies: Saturday night against the Boston Red Sox should be Chase Anderson’s final start for the foreseeable future.
1 HOUR AGO
•
MCALL.COM
This was no empty milestone for J.D. Martinez, Red Sox
Slugger hits his 250th career home run as Boston rallies past Toronto.
1 HOUR AGO
•
PROVIDENCEJOURNAL.COM
First Call: Early hype for young Steelers; Derek Shelton on run of no-hitters; another Penguins classic moment
Friday’s “First Call” gives us some praise for a pair of young Pittsburgh Steelers skill-position players. Pirates manager Derek Shelton won...
1 HOUR AGO
•
TRIBLIVE.COM
Detroit Tigers: Michael Fulmer could be trade bait in 2021
The Detroit Tigers may still be celebrating Spencer Turnbull's gem of a no-hitter from a few nights ago. However, baseball is a business, an...
2 HOURS AGO
•
DETROITJOCKCITY.COM
WooSox' Kyle Hart aims to "keep those bullpen guys bored" (WooSox notebook)
Notes from the WooSox' win over Buffalo Thursday.
2 HOURS AGO
•
MASSLIVE.COM
So you lost your MLB affiliation and have to build a roster for the first time ever …
With about 40 teams cut out of the traditional MLB talent pipeline, places like the Pioneer League must scour for players and coaches.
2 HOURS AGO
•
THEATHLETIC.COM
Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins pitching matchups and series preview
The Indians and Twins meet for the second time this season at Progressive Field.
2 HOURS AGO
•
CLEVELAND.COM
Who will throw MLB's next no-hitter? These 8 pitchers fit most likely description
Based on statistical profiles from 2021's no-hitters so far, there are eight pitchers who seem to be next in line to hold a team hitless.
3 HOURS AGO
•
SPORTINGNEWS.COM
What's on deck for the NY Mets: Injury updates, pitching matchups vs. Marlins
The hobbled Mets are in Miami to take on the Marlins, and here is what you need to know about the pitching matchups and injury news.
3 HOURS AGO
•
NORTHJERSEY.COM
Indians host the Twins following Civale’s strong showing
Cleveland looks to follow up a strong outing by Wednesday starter Aaron Civale.
4 HOURS AGO
•
SACBEE.COM
Chicago visits New York after Giolito’s strong performance
Chicago looks to follow up a dominant outing by Wednesday starter Lucas Giolito.
4 HOURS AGO
•
CHARLOTTEOBSERVER.COM
Padres play Mariners, aim to build on Musgrove’s strong showing
San Diego looks to follow up a dominant outing by Wednesday starter Joe Musgrove.
4 HOURS AGO
•
CHARLOTTEOBSERVER.COM
Chicago visits New York after Giolito’s strong performance
Chicago looks to follow up a dominant outing by Wednesday starter Lucas Giolito.
4 HOURS AGO
•
NEWSOBSERVER.COM
Giants' onslaught seals four-game sweep of Reds
The San Francisco Giants finished off a four-game sweep of Cincinnati Reds in emphatic fashion, hammering the Reds with season highs of 19 r...
4 HOURS AGO
•
ARKANSASONLINE.COM
