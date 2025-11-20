Major League Baseball
What's Next: How Top MLB Signings Affect New Teams, Free Agent Market
What's Next: How Top MLB Signings Affect New Teams, Free Agent Market

Published Nov. 20, 2025 7:34 p.m. ET

When a free agent signs a new deal, there's always a big question everyone will ask: What's next?

A player's new deal will have ramifications for his team (whether it's a new one) and the overall free agency market. We're breaking down all angles of the notable MLB deals as the offseason rolls on. And check out who we think are the top 30 free agents of the offseason.

Trent Grisham, CF, New York Yankees

(Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

A return on a one-year, $22 million deal means the Yankees aren’t confident that their prospects are ready to take the next step as everyday contributors at the major-league level. Grisham also gives the team a parachute in case it does not sign a top free-agent outfielder this winter. What's next for the Yankees and the other top free agent center fielders? READ MORE. 

Josh Naylor, Third Baseman, Seattle Mariners

(Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Mariners general manager Justin Hollander described Naylor as one of the smartest players he has ever had. Naylor’s perfect 19-for-19 mark on stolen bases in Seattle was an example of that. Despite being one of MLB's slowest players, Naylor enjoyed a 20-30 season despite having never stolen more than 10 bases in a season — a credit to his baseball IQ. What's next for the Mariners? READ MORE. 

Gleyber Torres, Second Baseman, Detroit Tigers

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Coming off hernia surgery, Torres expected to be ready for spring training. It must mean the Tigers feel good enough about the second baseman's recovery to make him the second-highest paid player for the upcoming season behind All-Star slugger Javier Baez. What's next for the Tigers, keeping Tarik Skubal, and the other top second basemen? READ MORE. 

in this topic
