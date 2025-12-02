What's Next: How Devin Williams' Deal Impacts the Yankees, Mets, and Edwin Diaz

Like millions of New Yorkers, Devin Williams took the subway to work this year. He genuinely enjoyed getting on the 4 train to the Bronx before every home game. Towering at 6-foot-2, he somehow went unnoticed in the large crowds packing the platform several hours before first pitch at Yankee Stadium.

Following Monday night’s deal, Williams secured the opportunity to continue that routine on a different subway line to a different borough. The 31-year-old reliever reportedly signed a three-year contract worth $45 million, plus bonuses, with the New York Mets, where he will look to start fresh and re-establish himself as the high-octane reliever he once was with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Williams, and his patented airbender changeup, recorded a razor-thin 1.83 ERA across six seasons with the Brewers before he was traded to the Yankees in Dec. 2024. The Bronx Bombers believed they were getting a fearless, high-profile closer who would dominate opposing lineups and deliver saves in New York. But, for much of the season, their Devin Williams Experience was an unpredictable roller coaster. In April, he posted a 9.00 ERA in 12 relief appearances. In May and June, he improved to a 2.66 ERA in 22 outings. He struggled again in July, recording a 5.73 ERA in 11 appearances before stabilizing himself as a setup man, like he was for Josh Hader in Milwaukee. Williams finished the season with 13 consecutive scoreless outings, including four shutout innings in the playoffs, with all those coming in setup roles.

There is still a ton of upside to the overall quality of his pitches. Williams is a former Rookie of the Year and two-time recipient of the National League Reliever of the Year award. Despite his rocky season in the Bronx, his strikeout rate remained elite. His 2.68 FIP compared to his 4.79 season ERA suggested he ran into some poor luck and weak defense. The Mets, for their part, are aiming to correct both of those departments.

Here is what’s next for the Mets, Yankees, and the relief-pitching market after Williams’ new three-year pact in Queens:

What’s next for the Mets

Much like the Mets’ trade for second baseman Marcus Semien, their deal for Williams is something of a two-parter. The Semien deal will make more sense when or if the team fills the hole Brandon Nimmo left behind in the outfield. And the signing for Williams will look better if closer Edwin Diaz comes back to Queens.

The Mets are still interested in re-signing Diaz, the top relief pitcher on the market, even after their three-year contract with Williams. You might wonder if it’s realistic to believe the Mets would spend north of $100 million on two relievers alone this offseason, while continuing their pursuit of free-agent first baseman Pete Alonso. But these are the Steve Cohen-owned Mets, where anything is fiscally possible and logic often defies reason.

Plus, the Mets bullpen was one of its weaknesses this past season, particularly down the stretch. Adding Williams for a high-leverage role, which could include either setting up for someone like Diaz or another top closer on the market, already makes the bullpen better than where it ranked a few months ago. Still, the possibility of Diaz walking away in free agency and Williams becoming the Mets closer is on the table. In that event, give credit to the Mets for creating a reliable parachute rather than waiting for Diaz, watching relievers fly off the board, and being caught with their tail between their legs.

Williams still has elite stuff, and he recalibrated down the stretch for the Yankees. No matter what, the Mets acquired a top high-leverage reliever who overcame the challenge of pitching in New York, and is ready to serve in whatever role the team needs. Now, the Mets need to focus on bringing the trumpets back to Citi Field.

What’s next for the Yankees

Even though Williams improved on the mound in a setup role to Luke Weaver and David Bednar in the final month-plus of the Yankees season, he never looked truly comfortable in pinstripes. And the Yankees never seemed interested in bringing him back. In fact, it would’ve been more of a surprise if Williams re-signed with the Yankees rather than walk away. So his decision to bounce from the Bronx is hardly altering general manager Brian Cashman’s blueprint for the bullpen this offseason. Now, how will the Yankees pivot, and what do they have planned?

Outside of Trent Grisham accepting his $22 million qualifying offer to stay in the Bronx and re-signing left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, it’s so far been a sleepy winter for the Yankees. That being said, there is plenty of offseason left, and Cashman has to make a slurry of moves to fill the many vacancies in his bullpen. Weaver, Mark Leiter Jr., Ian Hamilton, Jonathan Loaisiga, Scott Effross, and Jake Cousins all entered free agency this offseason.

Who’s left? The Yankees have one more year remaining with closer David Bednar before he hits free agency next winter. Behind Bednar, the club will deploy Camilo Doval, Tim Hill, Fernando Cruz, and Yarbrough in some capacity. The Yankees should be in the mix for a high-leverage reliever to fill out their bullpen. Paring Bednar with either Diaz or free agent Robert Suarez would make for a formidable back of the bullpen. Either way, their sights should be set on an elite acquisition.

What’s next for the reliever market

It’s a good time to be a proven relief pitcher right now. Williams joined Ryan Helsley as two back-end relievers who received major multi-year deals coming off of 4.00-plus ERA walk years. In both cases, Williams and Helsley still had solid underlying metrics despite their high season ERAs. Helsley struggled for the Mets after the trade deadline, recording a 7.20 ERA with pitch-tipping issues in 22 relief appearances, and he still secured two years and $28 million from the Orioles this offseason.

Diaz remains the top free-agent reliever on the market, followed by Suarez, who is coming off an NL-best 40-save season for the Padres. The next tier of free-agent relievers with closing experience includes Pete Fairbanks, Tyler Rogers, Emilio Pagan, Kenley Jansen, with Weaver and Kyle Finnegan right behind them. The Blue Jays and Yankees remain big players in the relief market, a department that’s had a scorching start so far this offseason.

Deesha Thosar covers Major League Baseball as a reporter and columnist for FOX Sports.