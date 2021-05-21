Home
Explore the Circuit of The Americas course in photos | NASCAR
Get an up-close look at the 3.41-mile, 20-turn Circuit of The Americas course ahead of the NASCAR weekend in Austin.
1 HOUR AGO
•
NASCAR.COM
NASCAR betting: Chase Elliott's road success has him favored | NASCAR
Chase Elliott's run of four road-course wins in the last five races have him priced as a heavy favorite ahead of Sunday's race.
2 HOURS AGO
•
NASCAR.COM
Create your own acronym with our COTA generator | NASCAR
In the spirit of Austin's weirdness, we'll help you generate your very own alternative Circuit of The Americas (COTA) acronym.
2 HOURS AGO
•
NASCAR.COM
COTA 101: Inaugural race, betting odds, weekend outlook | NASCAR
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Circuit of The Americas for the first time in history. Check out the 101 for all the new information.
3 HOURS AGO
•
NASCAR.COM
Chase Elliott breaks down COTA's treacherous turn 1 | NASCAR
Chase Elliott sits down with NASCAR.com to talk about the tight confines and risk of driving too hard into Turn 1 at Circuit of The Americas...
4 HOURS AGO
•
NASCAR.COM
Jackpot Races: Truex Jr. or Elliott the man to beat at Circuit of the Americas?
NASCAR.com breaks down the groups in Jackpot Races for this weekend's race at Circuit of the Americas as two heavy hitters, Chase Elliott an...
4 HOURS AGO
•
NASCAR.COM
Fantasy Fastlane: Don't forget about AJ Allmendinger at COTA | NASCAR
RJ Kraft breaks down the top Fantasy Live plays, drivers to avoid and sleepers to watch for this weekend's race at Circuit of The Americas.
4 HOURS AGO
•
NASCAR.COM
Fantasy shot in the dark: Picking for the unknown at COTA | NASCAR
Get all the info you need to set your fantasy lineup as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Circuit of the Americas for the first time in ser...
4 HOURS AGO
•
NASCAR.COM
@nascarcasm quiz: Austin, Austin or Austin? | NASCAR
The answer to each of these questions is either Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon or Austin, Texas, home of Circuit of The Americas.
4 HOURS AGO
•
NASCAR.COM
NASCAR: Kyle Busch set for Xfinity Series return
Kyle Busch is set to return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series this Saturday at Circuit of the Americas for the first of his five starts in 2021....
4 HOURS AGO
•
BEYONDTHEFLAG.COM
NASCAR driver Matt DiBenedetto’s future is uncertain, but he’s practicing patience
“I’ve been able to establish myself in the sport and can contend for wins,” No. 21 driver Matt DiBenedetto said.
18 HOURS AGO
•
CHARLOTTEOBSERVER.COM
Analyzing the 20-turn Circuit of the Americas road course | RaceHub
19 HOURS AGO
•
Fox Sports
NASCAR Cup Series 2021 TV schedule, start times and results
Here's where you can find this weekend's NASCAR TV schedule, start times, key storylines and season results.
19 HOURS AGO
•
THEATHLETIC.COM
Circuit of The Americas turn-by-turn analysis | NASCAR
A breakdown of the 3.41-mile, 20-turn Circuit of The Americas course prior the NASCAR tripleheader in Austin, Texas.
19 HOURS AGO
•
NASCAR.COM
Daniel Ricciardo gives Chase Elliott some COTA tips and tricks | NASCAR
Listen in as Daniel Ricciardo surprises Chase Elliott with a special message with some COTA tips and tricks for when the 2020 NASCAR Cup Ser...
22 HOURS AGO
•
NASCAR.COM
Procedures, rain-tire allotments if wet weather hits COTA | NASCAR
The potential for wet weather could shake up NASCAR's inaugural tripleheader weekend at Circuit of The Americas.
23 HOURS AGO
•
NASCAR.COM
First look: Alex Bowman's Ally Patriotic No. 48 Chevrolet | NASCAR
See the No. 48 Ally Patriotic Chevrolet that Alex Bowman will drive in the Coca-Cola 600 on May 30th at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
1 DAY AGO
•
NASCAR.COM
4 things to know as racing returns to Watkins Glen International
Ferrari Challenge North America will bring spectator racing back to Watkins Glen International after 2020 events were canceled because of CO...
1 DAY AGO
•
DEMOCRATANDCHRONICLE.COM
What to expect at COTA plus Bubba's new DoorDash paint scheme unveiled
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Circuit of the Americas for the first time in series history. NASCAR.com breaks down what to expect plus get...
1 DAY AGO
•
NASCAR.COM
Where Are They Now: Catching up with Bobby Labonte | NASCAR
Find out what 2000 NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte is up to these days and how racing is involved.
1 DAY AGO
•
NASCAR.COM
Joey Logano's virtual visit with American Forces Network Pacific | NASCAR
Joey Logano met virtually with troops from American Forces Network Pacific and the U.S. Army 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade from Japan.
1 DAY AGO
•
NASCAR.COM
Boris Said, 58, shakes off retirement for COTA run with MBM | NASCAR
Road-racing veteran Boris Said is heading back to a NASCAR garage for the first time since 2017 in a COTA effort for MBM Motorsports.
1 DAY AGO
•
NASCAR.COM
DraftKings joins NASCAR star Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing | NASCAR
Today, DraftKings Inc. announced it will become the first Official Daily Fantasy Sports, iGaming and Sports Betting Partner of 23XI Racing.
1 DAY AGO
•
NASCAR.COM
NASCAR: Pros and cons of Brad Keselowski’s projected move
2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski could be heading to Roush Fenway Racing in 2022. But with every major life decision, there a...
1 DAY AGO
•
BEYONDTHEFLAG.COM
