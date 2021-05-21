CUP SERIES

Explore the Circuit of The Americas course in photos | NASCAR Get an up-close look at the 3.41-mile, 20-turn Circuit of The Americas course ahead of the NASCAR weekend in Austin.
1 HOUR AGO NASCAR.COM
NASCAR betting: Chase Elliott's road success has him favored | NASCAR Chase Elliott's run of four road-course wins in the last five races have him priced as a heavy favorite ahead of Sunday's race.
2 HOURS AGO NASCAR.COM
Create your own acronym with our COTA generator | NASCAR In the spirit of Austin's weirdness, we'll help you generate your very own alternative Circuit of The Americas (COTA) acronym.
2 HOURS AGO NASCAR.COM
COTA 101: Inaugural race, betting odds, weekend outlook | NASCAR The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Circuit of The Americas for the first time in history. Check out the 101 for all the new information.
3 HOURS AGO NASCAR.COM
Chase Elliott breaks down COTA's treacherous turn 1 | NASCAR Chase Elliott sits down with NASCAR.com to talk about the tight confines and risk of driving too hard into Turn 1 at Circuit of The Americas...
4 HOURS AGO NASCAR.COM
Jackpot Races: Truex Jr. or Elliott the man to beat at Circuit of the Americas? NASCAR.com breaks down the groups in Jackpot Races for this weekend's race at Circuit of the Americas as two heavy hitters, Chase Elliott an...
4 HOURS AGO NASCAR.COM
Fantasy Fastlane: Don't forget about AJ Allmendinger at COTA | NASCAR RJ Kraft breaks down the top Fantasy Live plays, drivers to avoid and sleepers to watch for this weekend's race at Circuit of The Americas.
4 HOURS AGO NASCAR.COM
Fantasy shot in the dark: Picking for the unknown at COTA | NASCAR Get all the info you need to set your fantasy lineup as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Circuit of the Americas for the first time in ser...
4 HOURS AGO NASCAR.COM
@nascarcasm quiz: Austin, Austin or Austin? | NASCAR The answer to each of these questions is either Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon or Austin, Texas, home of Circuit of The Americas.
4 HOURS AGO NASCAR.COM
NASCAR: Kyle Busch set for Xfinity Series return Kyle Busch is set to return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series this Saturday at Circuit of the Americas for the first of his five starts in 2021....
4 HOURS AGO BEYONDTHEFLAG.COM
NASCAR driver Matt DiBenedetto’s future is uncertain, but he’s practicing patience “I’ve been able to establish myself in the sport and can contend for wins,” No. 21 driver Matt DiBenedetto said.
18 HOURS AGO CHARLOTTEOBSERVER.COM
Analyzing the 20-turn Circuit of the Americas road course | RaceHub
19 HOURS AGO Fox Sports
NASCAR Cup Series 2021 TV schedule, start times and results Here's where you can find this weekend's NASCAR TV schedule, start times, key storylines and season results.
19 HOURS AGO THEATHLETIC.COM
Circuit of The Americas turn-by-turn analysis | NASCAR A breakdown of the 3.41-mile, 20-turn Circuit of The Americas course prior the NASCAR tripleheader in Austin, Texas.
19 HOURS AGO NASCAR.COM
Daniel Ricciardo gives Chase Elliott some COTA tips and tricks | NASCAR Listen in as Daniel Ricciardo surprises Chase Elliott with a special message with some COTA tips and tricks for when the 2020 NASCAR Cup Ser...
22 HOURS AGO NASCAR.COM
Procedures, rain-tire allotments if wet weather hits COTA | NASCAR The potential for wet weather could shake up NASCAR's inaugural tripleheader weekend at Circuit of The Americas.
23 HOURS AGO NASCAR.COM
First look: Alex Bowman's Ally Patriotic No. 48 Chevrolet | NASCAR See the No. 48 Ally Patriotic Chevrolet that Alex Bowman will drive in the Coca-Cola 600 on May 30th at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
1 DAY AGO NASCAR.COM
4 things to know as racing returns to Watkins Glen International Ferrari Challenge North America will bring spectator racing back to Watkins Glen International after 2020 events were canceled because of CO...
1 DAY AGO DEMOCRATANDCHRONICLE.COM
What to expect at COTA plus Bubba's new DoorDash paint scheme unveiled The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Circuit of the Americas for the first time in series history. NASCAR.com breaks down what to expect plus get...
1 DAY AGO NASCAR.COM
Where Are They Now: Catching up with Bobby Labonte | NASCAR Find out what 2000 NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte is up to these days and how racing is involved.
1 DAY AGO NASCAR.COM
Joey Logano's virtual visit with American Forces Network Pacific | NASCAR Joey Logano met virtually with troops from American Forces Network Pacific and the U.S. Army 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade from Japan.
1 DAY AGO NASCAR.COM
Boris Said, 58, shakes off retirement for COTA run with MBM | NASCAR Road-racing veteran Boris Said is heading back to a NASCAR garage for the first time since 2017 in a COTA effort for MBM Motorsports.
1 DAY AGO NASCAR.COM
DraftKings joins NASCAR star Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing | NASCAR Today, DraftKings Inc. announced it will become the first Official Daily Fantasy Sports, iGaming and Sports Betting Partner of 23XI Racing.
1 DAY AGO NASCAR.COM
NASCAR: Pros and cons of Brad Keselowski’s projected move 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski could be heading to Roush Fenway Racing in 2022. But with every major life decision, there a...
1 DAY AGO BEYONDTHEFLAG.COM
