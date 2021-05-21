NCAA FOOTBALL

NEWS

SCORESPOLLSSOCIALCONFERENCESSTATSVIDEOSODDS

NEWS

SCORESPOLLSSOCIALCONFERENCESSTATSVIDEOS

NEWS

SCORESPOLLSSOCIALCONFERENCESSTATSVIDEOSODDS
Tommy Togiai officially signs rookie contract with Browns It’s official for former Ohio State defensive tackle Tommy Togiai. According to a picture and caption on Twitter by the Cleveland Browns acc...
6 MINS AGO USATODAY.COM
Ron Mix storytelling series: when Al Davis coached at USC Ron Mix, the greatest offensive lineman in the history of the American Football League with the Los Angeles-turned-San Diego Chargers, is —...
13 MINS AGO USATODAY.COM
Ohio State football schedule: Can anyone in the Big Ten beat the Buckeyes? The Ohio State football team has a terrific shot at going undefeated this college season. Even though they will be breaking in a new startin...
16 MINS AGO FANSIDED.COM
The 100 true freshmen who will impact the 2021 college football season We’re 100 days away from the start of the college football season. That’s sort of an unofficial holiday in the college football world, becau...
16 MINS AGO 247SPORTS.COM
LSU football schedule: Who will hand Ed Orgeron’s Tigers their first loss in 2021? Keep an eye on the LSU football team this year to be a sneaky-good team in the SEC. After a dismal 5-5 season a year ago, the LSU football p...
28 MINS AGO FANSIDED.COM
Texas Football: What Sam Ehlinger’s contract with the Colts is worth The deepest draft class that the Texas football program sent off to the NFL in more than three years happened this offseason. Texas had five...
28 MINS AGO HOOKEMHEADLINES.COM
Oklahoma football schedule: Can Spencer Rattler lead Sooners to undefeated record? This could be the best college season the Oklahoma football team has had in over a generation. While winning a single College Football Playo...
35 MINS AGO FANSIDED.COM
Big 12 plans for in-person football media days event After a one-year hiatus, the Big 12 Conference's football media days is set for a return — and involving face-to-face interaction, too.
38 MINS AGO THEMERCURY.COM
Ohio State Offer Evaluation: Kaleb Brown Get an in-depth video breakdown and analysis of this Midwest star from our very own Mark Porter ...
46 MINS AGO 247SPORTS.COM
Freshman Spotlight: Jaylen Reed draws comparison to Penn State star Meet the newest Nittany Lions.
52 MINS AGO 247SPORTS.COM
2023 Top247 S working to visit Florida in June The Florida Gators jumped into the mix of a four-star 2023 DB's recruitment earlier this week. He talks his interest in the program and deta...
58 MINS AGO 247SPORTS.COM
Nine Ohio State players listed among Mel Kiper's top ten at each position for the 2022 NFL draft The NFL draft is big business and a year-round ordeal. Ohio State has been a supplier for that business for years and there doesn’t seem to...
1 HOUR AGO USATODAY.COM
Film Room: Evaluating Louisiana targets Our week focusing on Louisiana prospects continues with the Film Room
1 HOUR AGO 247SPORTS.COM
Dakotah Patterson, Woo Spencer in the updated 2023 Top247 rankings 247Sports released an updated Top 247 for the 2023 recruiting class. Several Kentucky targets and commitments were The No. 1 overall recruit...
1 HOUR AGO 247SPORTS.COM
2023 in-state OL Senda planning to spend two days at MSU in June Dearborn Divine Child center Dylan Senda was among the first in-state class of 2023 prospects to be offered by Michigan State, so naturally...
1 HOUR AGO 247SPORTS.COM
POD: June recruiting road map; Simpson calls his shot for 5-star DL Topics include: Over/under for number of Alabama 2022 commits on July 1: 9.5.
1 HOUR AGO 247SPORTS.COM
Top 100 Lone Star State DL Dylan Spencer talks LSU offer One of the best defensive lineman in Texas reacts to his LSU offer.
1 HOUR AGO 247SPORTS.COM
Auburn lands 8 players on Athlon Sports post-spring All-SEC team With spring practices in the rearview mirror and on-campus visitors still a couple weeks away, May has turned into prime projection season i...
1 HOUR AGO 247SPORTS.COM
Summer Study: Tweaking the option game The summer study series into the flexbone formation and option offenses rolls on here at Touchdown Wire. In the first piece, we dove into ho...
1 HOUR AGO USATODAY.COM
The Kansas State 10: Quarterback Skylar Thompson's most outstanding victories The players, coaches, places and opponents that have had some form of impact on Kansas State athletics through the years
1 HOUR AGO 247SPORTS.COM
Musings: WR recruiting, QB to camp Daily meanderings.
1 HOUR AGO 247SPORTS.COM
Will Tim Tebow make the Jaguars? Ex-Jacksonville, Penn State tight end Kyle Brady explains the challenges he’ll face The reality is Tebow faces long odds at making the 53-man roster. Nobody understands that uphill climb better than Brady, who spent virtuall...
1 HOUR AGO PENNLIVE.COM
UCLA Recruits in the Updated 2023 Top247 UCLA has a handful of recruits in the updated 2023 Top247...
1 HOUR AGO 247SPORTS.COM
Alabama Football: Julio Jones leaving the Atlanta Falcons? Julio Jones may be leaving his only home since his Alabama football days After making history with Alabama football, Julio Jones instantly b...
2 HOURS AGO BAMAHAMMER.COM
Peach State four-star RB target schedules visit to FSU 'Noles will get four-star Peach State RB on campus during the summer.
2 HOURS AGO 247SPORTS.COM
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks