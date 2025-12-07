2025 CFP First-Round Odds: Oregon, Ole Miss Open as Huge Favorites

Now that the College Football Playoff bracket is set, bettors are looking ahead to the odds for the first round of games.

Notably, Ole Miss and Oregon open as massive, double-digit favorites over Tulane and James Madison, respectively.

The Bama-OU and Miami-Texas A&M matchups, according to the odds, could yield more competitive results.

Let's look at the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Dec. 7.

FRIDAY, DEC. 19

No. 9 Alabama @ No. 8 Oklahoma (8 p.m. ET, ABC)

Spread: Alabama -1.5

Moneyline: Alabama -120, Oklahoma +100

O/U: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

SATURDAY, DEC. 20

No. 10 Miami @ No. 7 Texas A&M (noon ET, ABC)

Spread: Texas A&M -4

Moneyline: Texas A&M -175, Miami +145

O/U: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 11 Tulane @ No. 6 Ole Miss (3:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Spread: Ole Miss -16.5

Moneyline: Ole Miss -950, Tulane +625

O/U: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 12 James Madison @ No. 5 Oregon (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Spread: Oregon -20.5

Moneyline: Oregon -1650, James Madison +950

O/U: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined