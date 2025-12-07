College Football
2025 CFP First-Round Odds: Oregon, Ole Miss Open as Huge Favorites
College Football

2025 CFP First-Round Odds: Oregon, Ole Miss Open as Huge Favorites

Updated Dec. 7, 2025 5:22 p.m. ET

Now that the College Football Playoff bracket is set, bettors are looking ahead to the odds for the first round of games.

Notably, Ole Miss and Oregon open as massive, double-digit favorites over Tulane and James Madison, respectively. 

The Bama-OU and Miami-Texas A&M matchups, according to the odds, could yield more competitive results.

Let's look at the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Dec. 7.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

FRIDAY, DEC. 19

No. 9 Alabama @ No. 8 Oklahoma (8 p.m. ET, ABC)

Spread: Alabama -1.5
Moneyline: Alabama -120, Oklahoma +100
O/U: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

SATURDAY, DEC. 20

No. 10 Miami @ No. 7 Texas A&M (noon ET, ABC)

Spread: Texas A&M -4
Moneyline: Texas A&M -175, Miami +145
O/U: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 11 Tulane @ No. 6 Ole Miss (3:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Spread: Ole Miss -16.5
Moneyline: Ole Miss -950, Tulane +625
O/U: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 12 James Madison @ No. 5 Oregon (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Spread: Oregon -20.5
Moneyline: Oregon -1650, James Madison +950
O/U: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

 
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 College Football Week 15 Buzz: UConn, Memphis Find New Head Coaches

2025 College Football Week 15 Buzz: UConn, Memphis Find New Head Coaches

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes