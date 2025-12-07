2025 CFP First-Round Odds: Oregon, Ole Miss Open as Huge Favorites
Now that the College Football Playoff bracket is set, bettors are looking ahead to the odds for the first round of games.
Notably, Ole Miss and Oregon open as massive, double-digit favorites over Tulane and James Madison, respectively.
The Bama-OU and Miami-Texas A&M matchups, according to the odds, could yield more competitive results.
Let's look at the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Dec. 7.
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
FRIDAY, DEC. 19
No. 9 Alabama @ No. 8 Oklahoma (8 p.m. ET, ABC)
Spread: Alabama -1.5
Moneyline: Alabama -120, Oklahoma +100
O/U: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined
SATURDAY, DEC. 20
No. 10 Miami @ No. 7 Texas A&M (noon ET, ABC)
Spread: Texas A&M -4
Moneyline: Texas A&M -175, Miami +145
O/U: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined
No. 11 Tulane @ No. 6 Ole Miss (3:30 p.m. ET, TNT)
Spread: Ole Miss -16.5
Moneyline: Ole Miss -950, Tulane +625
O/U: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined
No. 12 James Madison @ No. 5 Oregon (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT)
Spread: Oregon -20.5
Moneyline: Oregon -1650, James Madison +950
O/U: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Heisman Rankings: Should Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez Be the Favorite?
Joel Klatt: 3 Names to Watch in Penn State HC Search After Failing to Land Sitake
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's CFP Report: Should Miami or Notre Dame be in?
-
Early Signing Day: Top 10 2026 College Football Recruiting Classes
4 Takeaways From the 1st Day of CFB's Early Signing Period
2025 CFP Bracket: What 12-Team Field Would Look Like After 5th Rankings Release
-
4 Takeaways From the Fifth CFP Rankings Release of 2025
Colin Cowherd: CFP Committee Decision-Making 'Is Absolutely Ridiculous'
Indiana vs Ohio State: How to Watch 2025 Big Ten Championship, Prediction, Streaming, TV Channel
-
Heisman Rankings: Should Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez Be the Favorite?
Joel Klatt: 3 Names to Watch in Penn State HC Search After Failing to Land Sitake
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's CFP Report: Should Miami or Notre Dame be in?
-
Early Signing Day: Top 10 2026 College Football Recruiting Classes
4 Takeaways From the 1st Day of CFB's Early Signing Period
2025 CFP Bracket: What 12-Team Field Would Look Like After 5th Rankings Release
-
4 Takeaways From the Fifth CFP Rankings Release of 2025
Colin Cowherd: CFP Committee Decision-Making 'Is Absolutely Ridiculous'
Indiana vs Ohio State: How to Watch 2025 Big Ten Championship, Prediction, Streaming, TV Channel