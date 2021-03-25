BIG NOON KICKOFF

Best of Urban Meyer on Big Noon Kickoff
JANUARY 14 Fox Sports
Urban Meyer on Trevor Lawrence: 'You can't put a price tag on experience and confidence'
DECEMBER 19, 2020 Fox Sports
Urban's Playbook: Coach Meyer breaks down quarterback-wide receiver relationship for Ohio State
DECEMBER 19, 2020 Fox Sports
Indiana's Tom Allen on being named Big Ten Coach of the Year
DECEMBER 19, 2020 Fox Sports
Urban Meyer: 'I say expand the Playoff'
DECEMBER 19, 2020 Fox Sports
Devonta Smith, Kyle Trask are emerging as favorites to win the Heisman trophy
DECEMBER 12, 2020 Fox Sports
Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day: 'We have a lot of opportunity moving forward to show America how good we are'
DECEMBER 12, 2020 Fox Sports
Urban's Playbook: Coach Meyer on the value of having a routine in college football
DECEMBER 12, 2020 Fox Sports
Brady Quinn on whether Jim Harbaugh right fit for Michigan: 'I don't think so anymore'
DECEMBER 12, 2020 Fox Sports
Urban Meyer & Reggie Bush discuss the disparity between elite teams and everyone else
DECEMBER 12, 2020 Fox Sports
Urban Meyer: 'There's no doubt [Ohio State] is one of the four best teams'
DECEMBER 12, 2020 Fox Sports
Florida's Kyle Trask & Kyle Pitts are one of the best duos in the country; Brady Quinn breaks down why
DECEMBER 12, 2020 Fox Sports
Matt Leinart decides which college teams will join Alabama & Notre Dame as playoff contenders
DECEMBER 5, 2020 Fox Sports
Brian Kelly: 'We're excited about being in the championship game, but it doesn't effect what we did this week'
DECEMBER 5, 2020 Fox Sports
Urban's Playbook: Coach Meyer lays out the importance of the competitive spirit
DECEMBER 5, 2020 Fox Sports
Urban Meyer on Trevor Lawrence: 'If he goes on to win the [CFP] and he doesn't win the Heisman, it's a travesty'
DECEMBER 5, 2020 Fox Sports
Urban Meyer names Notre Dame's Brian Kelly Coach of the Year
DECEMBER 5, 2020 Fox Sports
Bruce Feldman on No. 13 BYU, Group of Five standouts this season
DECEMBER 5, 2020 Fox Sports
Reggie Bush names Buffalo's Jaret Patterson as 'dark horse' in Heisman Race
DECEMBER 5, 2020 Fox Sports
Barry Alvarez on College Football Playoff, Big Ten on Big Noon Kickoff
DECEMBER 5, 2020 Fox Sports
Can Ohio State make the CFP if they go 6-0 but are not the Big Ten champion?
NOVEMBER 28, 2020 Fox Sports
Matt Leinart: Michigan's Cade McNamara could be the spark needed to beat Penn State
NOVEMBER 28, 2020 Fox Sports
Urban's Playbook: Benefits of the 3-4 defense
NOVEMBER 28, 2020 Fox Sports
Reggie Bush breaks down Alabama vs. Auburn in the 2020 Iron Bowl without Nick Saban
NOVEMBER 28, 2020 Fox Sports
Urban Meyer says it's time to 'blow up' Michigan's culture and reevaluate
NOVEMBER 28, 2020 Fox Sports
