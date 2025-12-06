Indiana Gets INDYCAR Escort to Big Ten Championship Game vs. Ohio State

You can't spell "Indianapolis" without "Indiana."

The No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers got an INDYCAR escort from Bloomington to Indianapolis, the birthplace of the historic racing series, for the Big Ten title game against the No. 1-ranked and undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Hoosiers — whose campus is roughly one hour south of Lucas Oil Stadium, the site of the Big Ten Championship Game — are led by quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who's squarely in the mix to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy. After spending the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Cal (2023-24), Mendoza has totaled 2,758 passing yards, a Big Ten-high 32 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 183.7 passer rating through 12 games this season, while completing 72% of his passes. He has also rushed for 243 yards and six touchdowns.

On the ground, running backs Roman Hemby (5.3 yards per carry), Kaelon Black (5.8 yards per carry) and Khobie Martin (6.5 yards per carry) have combined for 2,048 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns. Wide receivers Omar Cooper Jr. (13.9 yards per reception) and Elijah Sarratt (13.5 yards per reception), who have combined for 106 receptions for 1,454 yards, have each totaled a Big Ten-high 11 receiving touchdowns.

Indiana is first in the Big Ten in total yards (483.8 per game), rushing yards (229.8 per game) and points (44.3 per game) and fifth in passing yards (254.1 per game).

As for Indiana's defense, Louis Moore has reeled in a conference-high five interceptions, while fellow defensive back Amare Ferrell has pulled down four interceptions and Jamari Sharpe has forced four fumbles; defensive lineman Stephen Daley has totaled 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a Big Ten-high 18 tackles for loss; linebacker Rolijah Hardy has totaled a team-high seven sacks and 76 combined tackles.

The Hoosiers are first in the conference in opponent rushing yards (79.3 per game), second in opponent points (10.9 per game), third in opponent total yards (251.8 per game) and fifth in opponent passing yards (172.5 per game).

This has been a historic season for Indiana — and one that comes after a 2024 campaign that saw the Hoosiers go 11-2 and both win double-digit games and reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history — as they're 12-0 and have broken the program record for wins in a single season (12). Under head coach Curt Cignetti, the Hoosiers are a combined 23-2.

Indiana and OSU faced off last season in Ohio Stadium, with the Buckeyes winning 38-15. It was one of Indiana's two losses and came against an Ohio State team that went on to win the national title. The Buckeyes are 81-12-5 all-time against the Hoosiers and have won the past 30 matchups, with Indiana's last win against Ohio State coming in 1988.

Catch the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app. The "Big Noon Kickoff" crew will be live and on-site for "FOX College Football Pregame" at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!