2026 NFL Mock Draft: The Perfect Pick for Each Team

One of the most complicated elements in writing mock drafts is recognizing that every NFL team has a point where they will break away from obvious needs to take the "best player available."

The purpose of this mock is to ignore that possibility entirely. It is taking the K.I.S.S. approach — "keep it simple, stupid" — to a mock draft by erasing each team’s biggest hole with their selections. This mock does not take perceived value into account. There will be "reaches" and, perhaps, perceived unrealistic drops, because we aren’t projecting trades here. We're just filling each team’s biggest area of concern with an ideal schematic match.

FIRST ROUND

1. Las Vegas Raiders

Biggest need: QB

Perfect fit: Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Blessed with prototypical size, impressive arm talent and a championship pedigree, Mendoza is as close to a guarantee to go No. 1 overall as we’ve seen in years. He is a clean schematic fit in Klint Kubiak’s version of the West Coast Offense and, just as importantly, is an even cleaner fit for Las Vegas, from an intangible perspective. Signing Kirk Cousins, 37, only lessens the pressure on the rookie to start immediately, providing Las Vegas with a helpful launching pad to help Mendoza rocket to stardom at a manageable pace.

2. New York Jets

Biggest need: WR

Perfect fit: Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Carnell Tate of the Ohio State Buckeyes participates in drills during 2026 Ohio State Pro Day at Woody Hayes Athletic Center on March 25, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

Garrett Wilson was the only receiver currently on the Jets roster to catch a touchdown pass in 2025, and make no mistake — the 10th overall pick of the 2022 draft was hardly dominant last year, scoring just four times. Obviously, improved play at quarterback is also required, but there isn’t a QB in the NFL who could be successful with the Jets’ current anemic receiving corps — Geno Smith, included. The Jets should strongly consider peddling some of their picks for the Eagles’ A.J. Brown, but Tate also profiles as a No. 1 target.

3. Arizona Cardinals

Biggest need: Front-seven difference-maker

Perfect fit: Arvell Reese, Ohio State

The Cardinals are complicated. Clearly, the most important position long-term is at quarterback, and no one should view 31-year-old journeyman Elijah Wilkinson as the future at right tackle, either. But unless Zaven Collins suddenly lives up to his first-round selection, the Cardinals’ biggest immediate need is at edge rusher. Josh Sweat was the only defender currently on Arizona’s roster to record more than two sacks a year ago. Reese is arguably the best player in this class. If the Cardinals are going to climb out of the cellar in the NFC West, they need multiple franchise-changers. Reese could be one.

4. Tennessee Titans

Biggest need: Interior OL

Perfect fit: Vega Ioane, Penn State

Look, I told you there were going to be reaches! At No. 4 overall, I think the Titans can’t go wrong if they select an insta-star such as Jeremiyah Love or Sonny Styles. Both plug-and-play options will likely be available and are clear upgrades over Tony Pollard and Cody Barton, respectively. However, I don’t see either RB or MLB as much of a need as added stability on the interior of the offensive line, where the Titans brought in center Austin Schlottman from the Giants in free agency (four career starts) and Cordell Volson, who was cut by the Bengals after he missed 2025 with shoulder surgery. The Titans should be protecting Cam Ward at all costs, and Ioane is viewed by some as the best blocker of this class.

5. New York Giants

Biggest need: RB

Perfect fit: Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Jeremiyah Love of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Given that the Giants finished last year fifth in rushing yards and tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns, listing running back seems silly. But with all due respect to an already solid Giants RB corps, Love is just a different level of athlete. Placed in a run-heavy offense like the one the Giants will employ again next season again with John Harbaugh now calling the shots, Love offers more immediate impact than any other player in this class.

6. Cleveland Browns

Biggest need: LT

Perfect fit: Francis Mauigoa, Miami

The Browns prioritized their offensive line during the offseason, signing Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson and trading for Tytus Howard. Left tackle, however, remains a concern with current projected starter Dawand Jones missing time in each of his first three seasons. Some think Mauigoa’s best position in the NFL will be at guard. I think in Todd Monken’s offense, he’d stay at left tackle and be a star, with the Browns uniquely suited to maximizing his ceiling with the daily tutoring sessions he’ll be receiving from Myles Garrett in practice.

7. Washington Commanders

Biggest need: Secondary

Perfect fit: Caleb Downs, Ohio State

The Commanders have adequate players in free-agent signee Nick Cross and Will Harris currently slated to start at safety, but neither has thus far proven to be the kind of difference-maker Dan Quinn enjoyed in previous stops in Seattle, Atlanta and Dallas. Downs is as good as this class gets, showing the instincts and athleticism to be an immediate star.

8. New Orleans Saints

Biggest need: WR

Perfect fit: Denzel Boston, Washington

Denzel Boston of the Washington Huskies participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

No one needs to remind former quarterback Kellen Moore that signal-callers are often only as good as the talent around them. The Saints have a dynamic young receiver in Chris Olave, but little after that. A classic split end with great size, soft hands and impressive agility, Boston is a better version of Devaughn Vele — New Orleans’ current No. 2. Boston's size and ability to contribute as a run blocker and on special teams might make him an especially good fit for the Saints over some of the other, flashier receivers available.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

Biggest need: CB

Perfect fit: Mansoor Delane, LSU

Given the quarterback talent in the AFC West, the Chiefs cannot afford to get too cute at cornerback with last year’s starters Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson now playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Delane is the top prospect at the position this year, combining smooth athleticism and terrific route anticipation.

10. Cincinnati Bengals

Biggest need: Edge

Perfect fit: Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

The Bengals have a much more impressive roster than their recent records indicate, no thanks to injuries to Joe Burrow in 2023 (wrist) and 2025 (turf toe). There is a lot of talent here but few proven dudes — at least on defense — who leave rival playcallers nervous. From a violence perspective, Bain just might be the dude of this class. His aggressive playing style and leadership could spark what, at least thus far, has been an underperforming group of highly drafted prospects along Cincinnati's defensive line.

11. Miami Dolphins

Biggest need: WR

Perfect fit: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Someone should check on Malik Willis. A few weeks after he signed a three-year, $67.5 million deal with Miami, the team traded away Jaylen Waddle and the club apparently has no interest in bringing back Tyreek Hill. Tyson has missed action each of the past three years and could slip on draft day as a result. When healthy, however, he’s arguably the best pass-catcher of this class. The Fins, meanwhile, need a No. 1 receiver, not just a complementary threat.

12. Dallas Cowboys

Biggest need: Inside LB

Perfect fit: Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Sonny Styles of the Ohio State Buckeyes finishes a drill at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 26, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

This exercise shows the lack of value teams place on ILBs in today’s era, with many teams already possessing at least an average starter at the position amid bigger needs, dropping Styles a bit further than his talent warrants. The Cowboys would be a big winner in this case, adding a top-10 talent to push the gifted but injury-prone DeMarvion Overshown. Each of Dallas’ first-round picks should be spent overhauling a defense that allowed an NFL-worst 30.1 points per game.

13. Los Angeles Rams

Biggest need: WR

Perfect fit: KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Let me be clear: Any receiving corps that includes Puka Nacua and Davante Adams is not actually in need. Inside linebacker and right tackle qualify better in the traditional sense of "need." But Les Snead has attacked this offseason with a Super Bowl-or-bust mentality. Concepcion scored 28 touchdowns in 38 college games. He drops the ball more than he should, but the ones he holds onto have a way of making it into the end zone, whether as a receiver, runner or returner. I think he could give the Rams a similar jolt to the one Rashid Shaheed provided the Seahawks last year.

14. Baltimore Ravens

Biggest need: C

Perfect fit: Connor Lew, Auburn

The loss of three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum to the Raiders in free agency leaves a gaping hole in the middle for a franchise that has always prioritized the line of scrimmage. GM Eric DeCosta spent a first-round pick on Linderbaum back in 2022, and he may be willing to do the same with Lew, this year’s consensus top center.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Biggest need: Edge

Perfect fit: David Bailey, Texas Tech

David Bailey of the Texas Tech Red Raiders participates in the 40-yard dash during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 26, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

YaYa Diaby led the Bucs with seven sacks a year ago and looks ready to jump into double-digits in 2026. Perhaps free-agent signee Al-Quadin Muhammad will be able to duplicate last year’s stunning breakout in Detroit, as well. But with limited depth beyond that and both players free agents after this season, GM Jason Licht should find reinforcements now. Bailey's lack of ideal size and power makes him a liability against the run and could lead to a drop on draft day. It shouldn't — Bailey is proven difference-maker — and Licht would be right to boost the Bucs' aging defensive line should the opportunity present itself.

16. New York Jets

Biggest need: DL

Perfect fit: T.J. Parker, Clemson

Trading away Quinnen Williams and allowing Jermaine Johnson to leave via free agency has left the Jets seeking new answers along the defensive line. Parker offers an ideal combination of pro-ready power and production, yet he’s still just 21 years old. His long-term upside would make a lot of sense for the Jets.

17. Detroit Lions

Biggest need: OT

Perfect fit: Blake Miller, Clemson

At the NFL Annual League Meeting, Dan Campbell suggested that the Lions were "ready" to move their All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell back to the blindside role he played in college, if necessary. Doing that would put Larry Borom in position to start on the right side, but I think there are several candidates in this class who would be better. Miller hasn’t generated as much buzz as some of the other offensive tackles of this class, but he’s a relatively sure thing with 54 career starts and an ideal combination of size, athleticism and technique.

18. Minnesota Vikings

Biggest need: FS

Perfect fit: Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

One could argue that running back is an even greater position of concern for the Vikings, but Thieneman seems like such a clean replacement for longtime Vikings star safety Harrison Smith that new GM Rob Brzeznski shouldn’t overthink things. Thieneman is one of the safest prospects of this class, pairing instincts, ball skills and reliable open-field tackling with top-notch athleticism.

19. Carolina Panthers

Biggest need: WR

Perfect fit: Makai Lemon, USC

Makai Lemon of the USC Trojans participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

It wasn’t surprising to see Bryce Young take major strides in his third NFL season with Tetairoa McMillan emerging as the team’s unquestioned No. 1 target, earning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. But if Young, McMillan and the Panthers as a franchise are going to continue their ascent, more consistency is needed opposite T-Mac. A savvy route-runner and one of the best after-the-catch weapons in this draft due to his RB-like frame and physicality, Lemon could feast on the one-on-one opportunities he’d receive in this offense.

20. Dallas Cowboys

Biggest need: CB

Perfect fit: Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

The Cowboys already boast a true ballhawk in DaRon Bland, while Shavon Revel Jr. flashed as a rookie. But with free agents Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick only signed to one-year deals, Dallas will be drafting a cornerback in 2026 — quite possibly with one of their two first-round picks. Dallas has shown a willingness to draft players coming off of injuries in the past (including Revel), and McCoy has top-20 talent.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Biggest need: OG

Perfect fit: Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

For many, it may feel like a foregone conclusion that Aaron Rodgers will be starting for the Steelers this year, but regardless of who is taking the snaps, the replacement for Isaac Seumalo at left guard is going to have a lot to do with their success, or lack thereof. Pregnon — a four-year starter — would be a plug-and-play fit whose presence might entice Rodgers to return.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Biggest need: DL

Perfect fit: Akheem Mesidor, Miami

No one prioritizes the line of scrimmage like Jim Harbaugh, and this is the perfect draft to add reinforcements up front. Mesidor gets dinged by some because of his advanced age — he just turned 25 — but remember, this is a Chargers squad that just re-signed 35-year-old Khalil Mack. Clearly, the Chargers understand that age is not as important as production. Mesidor certainly offers that, generating 52.5 tackles for loss and 32.5 sacks over his college career — most among this year's top-rated defensive linemen, including his more celebrated former Miami teammate Rueben Bain.

23. Philadelphia Eagles

Biggest need: A.J. Brown insurance

Perfect fit: Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Kenyon Sadiq of the Oregon Ducks runs during tight end drills at Oregon Ducks Pro Day at Moshofsky Center on March 17, 2026 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

If the Eagles are able to unruffle AJ Brown’s "feathers," perhaps GM Howie Roseman can prioritize a non-pass-catcher with this selection. However, even if Brown remains with Philadelphia this year, adding Sadiq would make a lot of sense with veteran TE Dallas Goedert only being brought back the past two seasons on consecutive one-year contracts. Sadiq’s tenacity and explosiveness as a blocker might re-ignite Philadelphia’s tush push, and he’s a bowling ball after the catch, as well.

24. Cleveland Browns

Biggest need: OL

Perfect fit: Spencer Fano, Utah

The Browns have rebuilt their offensive line this offseason, bringing in three veterans in Zion Johnson, Elgton Jenkins and Tytus Howard. But left tackle remains a concern as Dawand Jones has struggled with durability to this point in his career. One of the most athletic blockers of this class, Fano shouldn’t be available this late, but questions about his best fit in the NFL could push him down the board.

25. Chicago Bears

Biggest need: MLB

Perfect fit: Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

With all due respect, the Bears haven’t really been the "Monsters of the Midway" on defense for quite some time. The last Chicago linebacker selected to the Pro Bowl was both Brian Urlacher and Lance Briggs back in 2011, with the former also being the last to make first-team All-Pro 20 years ago. Hill has the range and rush skills to compete for those honors and would give the Bears defense some much-needed teeth.

26. Buffalo Bills

Biggest need: ILB

Perfect fit: Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

The Bills were buffaloed at the point of attack last season, with not one but two safeties (Cole Bishop and Jordan Poyer) finishing with more tackles than any of the club’s linebackers. It would be a surprise to see Rodriguez go in the first round, but his instincts and playmaking ability would add an immediate jolt to the Bills' defense, and he won't be available when their turn comes around again at No. 91 overall.

27. San Francisco 49ers

Biggest need: OL

Perfect fit: Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Kadyn Proctor of the Alabama Crimson Tide participates in the 40-yard dash during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 1, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Even if Trent Williams returns, the 49ers should be looking for a developmental plan behind him. An upgrade to Colton McKivitz at right tackle wouldn’t be a bad idea, either. Some see Proctor’s ideal spot at guard, and with the 49ers losing Spencer Burford in free agency, the Alabama product could also help there, if Kyle Shanahan preferred.

28. Houston Texans

Biggest need: OL

Perfect fit: Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

Like the Cleveland Browns a few picks earlier, the Texans added three veteran blockers (Wyatt Teller, Braden Smith and Evan Brown) during the offseason. Yet no one should bat an eye if GM Nick Caserio adds even more OL talent in this draft. A relative late-comer to football after spending his high school days focusing on basketball, Iheanachor needs to iron out the wrinkles in his game, but he possesses the size and athleticism to project as a longtime starting tackle in the NFL.

29. Kansas City Chiefs

Biggest need: S

Perfect fit: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

Kansas City’s rebuild of the secondary started at No. 9 overall with the draft’s top cornerback and continues here with McNeil-Warren, whose combination of size and range could be the ideal counter to the running quarterbacks and versatile pass-catchers at tight end and running back throughout the AFC West.

30. Miami Dolphins

Biggest need: CB

Perfect fit: Colton Hood, Tennessee

With their need for a playmaking receiver addressed with the previous Jordyn Tyson selection at No. 11 overall, GM Jon-Eric Sullivan can focus on the Dolphins’ "other" significant need: cornerback. Like Tyson, Hood possesses the athletic skill set to ultimately rank as the best from his position in the 2026 draft.

31. New England Patriots

Biggest need: Edge

Perfect fit: Zion Young, Missouri

The Patriots won the AFC despite having only two defenders with more than four sacks (Harold Landry III and K’Lavon Chaisson), and the club lost one of them (Chaisson, as well as underrated run defender Anfernee Jennings) in free agency. New England replaced Chaisson’s speed with a more reliable run defender in Dre’Mont Jones, but reinforcements are still needed. Young’s length, strength and temperament would seem to be a good fit with new coach Mike Vrabel.

32. Seattle Seahawks

Biggest need: RB

Perfect fit: Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

Jadarian Price of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

While adding depth at edge rusher and cornerback is also important, replacing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III should be the Seahawks’ top priority in this draft. Unfortunately, this isn’t a deep class at the position, perhaps forcing John Schneider to invest early. Price isn’t as explosive as former Notre Dame teammate Jeremiyah Love, but his instincts and intangibles make him an excellent fit for Seattle.

SECOND ROUND (*first pick for teams without a first-round selection)

47. Indianapolis Colts

Biggest need: S

Perfect fit: A.J. Haulcy, LSU

With a league-low two picks among the first 100, GM Chris Ballard can’t afford a miss early, so nabbing one of the most instinctive players in this class would make sense. The Colts addressed safety in free agency by adding Juanyeh Thomas and Jonathan Owens and also have 2025 seventh-round pick Hunter Wohler, but each has the feel of a depth piece rather than a future high-end starter. Haulcy is a thunderous hitter with a knack for making big plays.

48. Atlanta Falcons

Biggest need: WR

Perfect fit: Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) catches a pass during NFL Pro Day. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

It won’t matter much whether it is Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa taking the snaps for the Falcons if an adequate No. 2 wide receiver isn’t brought in to support Drake London. New head coach Kevin Stefanski was ousted in Cleveland in part because of the Browns’ struggles with the passing game.

52. Green Bay Packers

Biggest need: DT

Perfect fit: Christen Miller, Georgia

The Packers boast one of the NFL’s most complete rosters for 2026, but the club should be looking to the future at defensive tackle. Free-agent addition Javon Hargrave looked past his prime last year in Minnesota and former first-round pick Devonte Wyatt has shown more flash than consistency thus far. Without improved play, the Packers will likely pivot from both after this season. Brian Gutekunst has historically prioritized the defensive line on draft day, and he may see another Georgia product in Miller as the perfect complement (and push) to get the most out of a front that surrendered 2,001 rushing yards in 2025.

56. Jacksonville Jaguars

Biggest need: DT

Perfect fit: Zxavian Harris, Mississippi

The Jaguars boast three former top-10 picks on their defensive line in Travon Walker, Josh Hines-Allen and Arik Armstead and yet still ranked just 27th last year in sacks. At a massive 6-foot-8, 330 pounds, Harris won’t be running down many quarterbacks himself, but he can collapse the pocket, cloud passing lanes and block kicks, drawing multiple blockers and freeing up teammates to make splashy plays. With their first pick of the 2026 draft not coming until No. 56 overall, the Jaguars should be looking for potential difference-makers, and Harris could be precisely that.

62. Denver Broncos

Biggest need: TE

Perfect fit: Max Klare, Ohio State

Sean Payton heavily featured the tight end position while head coach of the New Orleans Saints, with players like Jimmy Graham, Taysom Hill and Jared Cook. Last year, the Broncos got a combined three scores from their tight ends. The athletic Klare is a catch-first tight end and would represent an immediate upgrade for Denver.