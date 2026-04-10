2026 NFL Draft: Ranking and Evaluating the Top 10 Running Backs

After the transformation of the NFL into a passing league over the past several years, with quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends positioned as marquee playmakers, the running back has recently re-emerged as a pivotal piece of the offensive puzzle.

With defensive coordinators featuring more split-safety and two-deep alignments to limit big plays through the air, offensive playcallers have turned back the clock, increasingly relying on the running game to exploit the light boxes and underneath windows created by umbrella coverage.

As evaluators study the 2026 running back class, they see a superstar surrounded by a collection of role players with the potential to excel in specified roles. Although most teams would love to find an RB1 to build around, this class features several complementary playmakers with the skills to make their mark as change-of-pace runners and short-yardage specialists as part of a running back by committee in the backfield.

Given the success of the Chicago Bears and other teams in utilizing platoon systems, the 2026 draft will produce a number of productive NFL running backs. Here are my top 10 to watch.

10. Roman Hemby, Indiana

The ultra-physical runner specializes in violent finishes on downhill runs. The Maryland transfer improved immensely during his year with the Hoosiers, flashing better balance and body control with more reps. As a potential rotational player at the next level, Hemby’s roughneck running style should translate into solid production as an RB2/RB3 with special teams potential.

After transferring from Maryland, the ultra-physical Roman Hemby rushed for 1,120 yards and seven touchdowns for the national champion Indiana Hoosiers. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

9. Adam Randall, Clemson

The former wide receiver is an intriguing option as a change-of-pace back slated for a role as a pass-catching specialist. Randall's polished skills as a playmaker out of the backfield push him to the top of the list for teams looking for a dynamic weapon on third down or obvious passing downs. With the 6-foot-2, 230-pounder also flashing power and pop on downhill runs, Randall is one of the sleepers in the class.

8. Kaytron Allen, Penn State

As a "three yards and a cloud of dust" master, Allen is the rugged workhorse that some offensive coordinators covet in the RB2 role. The 5-foot-11, 217-pounder is a same-speed runner with a knack for violent finishes. While his game lacks pizzazz, Allen was productive at Penn State (back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2024 and 2025) and is a good fit for teams employing zone or gap schemes.

7. Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest

The shifty scatback flashes the quickness, wiggle and burst to create problems in the open field. Claiborne’s spectacular shake-and-bake moves, particularly in the screen game, make up for his lack of power between the tackles. Although his limitations will make it hard for him to carve out a full-time role, the 5-foot-10, 195-pounder could thrive as a playmaker in the style of veteran NFL back Kenneth Gainwell.

6. Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

The big-play specialist is an intriguing option for coaches looking to add a home-run hitter to the lineup. Singleton’s speed, explosiveness and burst complement a rugged game that features physicality and toughness between the tackles.

While his disappointing 2025 campaign raises questions about his consistency as an RB1, the pair of 1,000-yard seasons on his résumé suggests he is built for a featured role as a scatback in a wide-open offensive system.

5. Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas

Big, fast and physical runners are always welcomed in the NFL. That’s why the league is suddenly buzzing over Washington’s potential as an RB1/RB2 as a pro. The 6-foot-2, 223-pounder is a rugged runner between the tackles, with the home-run potential coaches covet in a feature back.

Coming off an impressive performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, following a 1,000-yard season as a fifth-year senior, Washington is an intriguing option for teams looking for a developmental prospect with workhorse potential.

Arkansas RB Mike Washington Jr. is an appealing draft option due to his speed and physicality. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

4. Jonah Coleman, Washington

The sleeper of the 2026 class features a dazzling display of cutback running with the ball in his hands. The 5-foot-9, 228-pound Coleman’s combination of balance, body control and burst makes him hard to tackle in tight quarters or in space. As an electric playmaker with a combination of running and receiving skills that should enable him to flourish as a three-down back, the Washington standout is one of the hidden gems in the class.

3. Emmett Johnson, Nebraska

Do not let his subpar athletic testing numbers (16th among RBs at the combine) overshadow a dominant runner with a well-rounded game who could shine as a pro. Johnson’s outstanding balance, body control and burst make him a threat to split the crease whenever he attacks the line of scrimmage on a downhill run.

Whether punishing opponents for over-pursuing on a traditional "Power-O" play or eluding and evading defenders on perimeter runs, the Nebraska legend is the perfect candidate to handle the heavy workload and rugged responsibilities of being a lead back. As an effective pass-catcher with exceptional patience and timing on screens, Johnson is the multi-purpose threat offensive coordinators covet in the backfield.

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2. Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

It is rare for a college RB2 to rate as a first-round talent, but Price looked like a feature back whenever he touched the ball as a runner or returner for the Fighting Irish.

Measuring 5-foot-9, 209 pounds with quick feet and excellent vision, Price displays the size and strength to handle the dirty work between the tackles, while also showing the speed to take it the distance when he turns the corner on an outside run. With Price also making his mark as a big-play kick returner, teams are looking for a versatile weapon to build around.

1. Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

The 6-foot, 212-pound Love is the total package at the position, as a downhill runner with "score from anywhere" potential as a runner and receiver. Love posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with 40 combined scores, exhibiting the pizzazz and playmaking potential offensive coordinators covet in a feature back with RB1/WR2 skills.

As the most electric running back to enter the league since Saquon Barkley, the Notre Dame standout should garner All-Pro consideration from Day 1 as an explosive playmaker with a dynamic game.