2026 NFL Power Rankings: Which Teams Improved Most With the Draft?

The NFL Draft is about building for the future, but sometimes the future is now. Some teams really can change their short-term outlook with a few smart picks at the right positions, especially in the early rounds.

So which teams succeeded and which ones failed in putting the final pieces together for their 2026 puzzle? And how did that affect the overall outlook of the league?

Here are my post-draft Power Rankings, which set the stage for the 2026 season as the offseason comes to a close.

Super Bowl odds: +40000

Some believe RB Jeremiyah Love will be the best player out of this draft, but how much is he really going to help a team with so many issues — particularly along the offensive line? The Cardinals are still the favorite to get the first pick of the 2027 draft.

Super Bowl odds: +30000

Their two first-round picks were good (OT Kadyn Proctor at 12, CB Chris Johnson at 27) and will help, but they need to get QB Malik Willis some playmakers. Texas Tech WR Caleb Douglas was way too much of a reach in the third to fill the departed Jaylen Waddle’s shoes.

Super Bowl odds: +15000

Let the offensive rebuild begin with a much-needed tackle (Spencer Fano at No. 9) and two talented receivers (KC Concepcion at No. 24 and Denzel Boston in Round 2). So, whoever their QB is will have help. Oh, and competition, since Cleveland took yet another QB — Arkansas' Taylen Green in Round 6. That’s three in two drafts!

Arkansas' Taylen Green, drafted by the Browns, throws a pass during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +15000

They had a terrific draft, especially on the first two days, and may have gotten a steal on Day 4 with Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy. And obviously they got their franchise QB in Fernando Mendoza. Their future is brighter, but there’s still a long way to go.

Super Bowl odds: +20000

They had a great draft, too, adding three starters in the first round (edge David Bailey, TE Kenyon Sadiq, WR Omar Cooper) and their nickleback in Round 2 (D’Angelo Ponds). QB Geno Smith has plenty of weapons now, but he’s still a liability that’s going to hold this team down.

Super Bowl odds: +9000

They desperately needed a WR to help Chris Olave, and they found one at No. 8 in Arizona State’s explosive WR Jordyn Tyson. That could be huge for QB Tyler Shough and Kellen Moore’s offense. The Saints' defense still needs work, but second-round DT Christen Miller will help against the run.

Super Bowl odds: +12000

They pulled the first surprise of the draft, taking WR Carnell Tate at No. 4, and now QB Cam Ward has several dangerous weapons. Robert Saleh added another edge rusher in the first (Keldric Faulk) and a linebacker in the second (Anthony Hill). This team is a lot more talented than it was.

Super Bowl odds: +6000

No first-round pick, but they got two defensive starters in LB C.J. Allen and safety A.J. Haulcy on Day 2. Both should be solid players, but might not have a huge impact. The Colts could’ve really used a receiver to replace Michael Pittman, whom they traded away.

Super Bowl odds: +5000

This draft would’ve looked better if the Eagles hadn’t stolen Makai Lemon from them in the first round. Guard Max Iheanachor, the consolation prize, might be a bit of a project, and second-round WR Germie Bernard was a bit of a reach. Taking QB Drew Allar in the third round was a headline pick, but he’s no help to the Steelers this year.

Alabama's Germie Bernard, drafted by the Steelers, participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +6500

Dan Quinn fell in love with Ohio State LB Sonny Styles, and that’s great. But what this team needed most was offensive playmakers. They got Clemson WR Antonio Williams in the third, but they needed more, plus more help on the offensive line.

Super Bowl odds: +5000

The fall of edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. to No. 15 could be great for Todd Bowles, and second-round LB Josaiah Trotter and fourth-round CB Keionte Scott will help a defense that needs it, too. And Georgia State WR Ted Hurst (6-3, 207) could eventually be a steal for a team that somehow has to replace Mike Evans.

Super Bowl odds: +2500

They have been laser-focused on the defense all offseason long, as they should be. Getting safety Caleb Downs at No. 11 was a steal, since some thought he was the best player in the draft. And adding two edge rushers (UCF’s Malachi Lawrence in Round 1, Michigan’s Jaishawn Barham in Round 2) helps rebuild their post-Micah Parsons pass rush.

Newly drafted Dallas Cowboys defensive player Caleb Downs (left) and Malachi Lawrence pose with their first-round jerseys following their introductory press conferences at The Star in Frisco, April 24, 2026. The Cowboys 5 Super Bowl trophies are pictured as well. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +12000

Drafting CB Aveion Terrell into the same defensive backfield as his brother A.J. was a nice story with the Falcons’ first pick (second round). But that forced them to wait around to address their glaring need at WR. And they took a risk with the speedy Zachariah Branch, who’s only 5-foot-8, 176 pounds.

Super Bowl odds: +9000

They prioritized the trenches and got Georgia OT Monroe Freeling in the first, which is good. Their real prize, though, could be Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell in the third round. He’s a 6-4, 198-pounder with 4.3 speed. QB Bryce Young needed a big-play, down-field threat to take some pressure off Tetairoa McMillan.

Super Bowl odds: +7000

Armed with two top-10 picks, they came away with arguably the draft’s best LB (Arvell Reese) and best offensive lineman (Francis Mauigoa). Then they landed one of the best corners in Round 2 (Colton Hood) and a top-10 WR in Round 3 (Malachi Fields). John Harbaugh’s first draft was fantastic.

Super Bowl odds: +5500

Trading away edge rusher Jonathan Greenard hurts their defense, especially their pass rush. But at least they stacked the middle with Florida DT Caleb Banks (6-6, 327) and Iowa State DT Domonique Orange (6-2, 322) in Rounds 1 and 3.

Super Bowl odds: +1600

The Packers said they needed a corner and a nose tackle, and they got both with their picks in Rounds 2 and 3. But CB Brandon Cisse and DT Chris McClellan might be more about depth than immediate impact. They also still need a wideout to replace the two they lost.

South Carolina's Brandon Cisse, drafted by the Packers, looks on during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +1700

Dan Campbell is all about the trenches, and he got help on both sides with OT Blake Miller (Round 1) and edge rusher Derrick Moore (Round 2). Moore taking some pressure off Aidan Hutchinson could really help the Lions’ defense.

Super Bowl odds: +1600

They got an underrated edge rusher (Akheem Mesidor) in Round 1, but what they really needed was O-line help. Florida C Jake Slaughter (Round 2) and Memphis T Travis Burke (Round 4) may have to play a lot right away.

Super Bowl odds: +2200

They used their first-round pick in a high-upside trade for DT Dexter Lawrence, then drafted underrated Texas A&M edge Cashius Howell in Round 2. Add in big (6-4) corner Tacario Davis in the third and the Bengals may finally have a defense that can keep up with their offense.

Super Bowl odds: +1800

They desperately needed OL help and took big guards in the first and fourth rounds, including Georgia Tech’s Keylan Rutledge No. 26 overall. They also traded up for one of the draft’s best defensive tackles, Ohio State’s Kayden McDonald, in Round 2. The Texans are stronger in the trenches now.

Super Bowl odds: +2500

They didn't have a first-round pick and reached for a blocking tight end who caught just 36 passes in five years in college (Texas A&M’s Nate Boerkircher). They’ve got a lot of holes, and their offseason overall hasn’t been good.

Super Bowl odds: +1600

They had already acquired a big-play receiver in Mike Evans, but they added a deep threat who could pull coverage away in the draft when they took the big, speedy De’Zhaun Stribling with the first pick of Round 2. They should have the most explosive offense they’ve had in years.

Ole Miss' De'Zhaun Stribling, drafted by the 49ers, participates in the 40-yard dash during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +2500

They did what they had to do in the draft, finding a starting safety (Oregon’s Dillon Thieneman) and offensive line help (Iowa C Logan Jones). Everything else just adds to the depth of a team ready to rise.

Super Bowl odds: +1500

They used the draft to reload on defense, taking the best corner (LSU’s Mansoor Delane) and one of the best DTs (Clemson’s Peter Woods) in Round 1. They made sure that when Patrick Mahomes returns, he’ll have a top-10 defense behind him again.

Super Bowl odds: +1000

They traded out of the first round and focused on defense. Clemson’s T.J. Parker makes them deep off the edge, and Ohio State’s Davison Igbinosun strengthens them at CB. Fourth-round OT Jude Bowry could be an instant starter on their line, and he might have to be.

Super Bowl odds: +1600

Their most important job was improving the O-line, which they did with Utah tackle Caleb Lomu (6-6, 313) in Round 1. Second-rounder Gabe Jacas will help them off the edge, too, after losing K’Lavon Chaisson in free agency.

Super Bowl odds: +1000

They hit all their weak spots, finding a road-grading guard (Olaivavega Ioane), an edge rusher to pair with Trey Hendrickson (Zion Young) and a couple of big receivers for Lamar Jackson (Elijah Sarratt, Ja’Kobi Lane). They’re a team that has it all.

Super Bowl odds: +1600

Their wizard GM did it again, coming out of the first two days of the draft with two dangerous weapons (WR Makai Lemon, TE Eli Stowers to replace likely trade piece A.J. Brown) and a huge O-lineman (6-9, 346-pound Markel Bell), and he traded for edge rusher Jonathan Greenard. They are so back.

USC's Makai Lemon celebrates after being selected 20th overall by the Philadelphia Eagles during Round One of the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +1000

Replacing the Super Bowl MVP (Kenneth Walker) with Notre Dame’s backup RB (Jadarian Price) in the first round is interesting. They also restocked their secondary on Day 2. The reigning champs are a team without many holes, though.

Super Bowl odds: +1800

Hard to argue the draft helped them when they had just one pick in the first two days. They didn’t need a lot, though. The offseason addition of WR Jaylen Waddle made them clearly the class of the AFC.

Super Bowl odds: +800

They’re still the most talented team in the NFL, but they could’ve locked that in by picking an actual impact player at No. 13. Instead, they took QB Ty Simpson, who won’t help them until 2027 or 2028. This is still the team to beat, though.