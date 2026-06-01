Browns Trade Star DE Myles Garrett To Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have done it again, acquiring a premier defensive star.

The Rams reportedly are going to acquire three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns in a blockbuster deal. Cleveland will acquire edge rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick and potentially more, according to NFL Network and ESPN. ESPN also reports that more draft compensation is being negotiated.

Garrett signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the Browns last season, indicating he wanted to remain with Cleveland for the long haul. Garrett and the Browns adjusted his contract earlier in the offseason around free agency, seemingly opening the door to a potential move away from Cleveland. Now, he lands with the Super Bowl favorites, according to most sportsbooks. After news of the trade broke, the Rams went down to +650 at DraftKings, with the Seahawks, Bills and Ravens all at +1000.

Garrett, 30, is a five-time first-team All-Pro selection and is coming off a season that saw him win his second Defensive Player of the Year award. He set the NFL record for most sacks in a season with 23 and has at least 14 sacks in each of the past five seasons.

Verse had a big rookie season in 2024 that saw him win the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. Last season, he was a Pro Bowl selection for the second time after posting 7.5 sacks, 27 QB hits and three forced fumbles.

The Rams have overhauled their defense this offseason. It started in the secondary by acquiring cornerback Trent McDuffie from the Chiefs for a first-round pick, and then Los Angeles signed McDuffie’s Kansas City teammate, Jaylen Watson, to a three-year deal in free agency.



Now, the Rams have upgraded their pass rush by acquiring the best in the game. Garrett will slot in for Verse and rush the passer on the opposite side of Byron Young.