FOX One Launches Today — Stream FOX Live News, Sports & Entertainment Shows

You no longer need a cable box or a satellite antenna to watch your favorite FOX channels.

FOX One officially launched on Thursday, allowing consumers in the United States to stream FOX's full portfolio of branded sports, news and entertainment content.

With football season right around the corner, fans will be able to stream NFL and college football games through FOX One, too. The service also allows consumers to watch all sports content on FOX, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network and FOX Deportes, with games, matches and races from MLB, college basketball, NASCAR, INDYCAR and the 2026 FIFA World Cup able to be streamed in the app.

Other channels that can be streamed through FOX One include the FOX News Channel, FOX Business, FOX Weather, LiveNOW, FOX local Stations and more — live and on-demand. FOX One users can also watch every show that airs on FOX this fall, such as "The Floor," "Hell's Kitchen" and "The Simpsons."

New FOX One users will get a seven-day free trial when they sign up. Pricing for FOX One starts at $19.99 per month, with the option to purchase annually at $199.99.

More additions will be made to FOX One in the coming weeks. The FOX One and ESPN bundle will be available to purchase on Oct. 2, allowing sports fans to watch all sports content that airs on the FOX and ESPN family of networks. The FOX One and ESPN bundle will cost $39.99 per month.

[Read more: What To Know About FOX One, ESPN Streaming Bundle Ahead of Launch]

Users can also sign up for the FOX One and FOX Nation bundle. Pricing plans start at $24.99 per month, while annual plans can be purchased for $239.88.

There are numerous ways that users can stream FOX One. You can download the FOX One app for iOS or Android. FOX One is also connected with Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Prime Video Channels, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Samsung, LG, and Vizio. Xbox users can also stream the FOX One app through their gaming console, while the service is also available to be streamed through FOXOne.com on desktops and laptops.

Start streaming with a seven-day free trial at FOXOne.com or download the FOX One app on your favorite device.

