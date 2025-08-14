National Football League What To Know About FOX One, ESPN Streaming Bundle Ahead of Launch Updated Aug. 15, 2025 12:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Sports fans will soon be able to watch many of their favorite teams and events on FOX One, which launches on Thursday, Aug. 21. But there will also be another way to catch your favorite teams and events through the FOX One service in the coming months.

FOX One consumers can add the ESPN bundle option to their package starting on Oct. 2. The bundle will allow fans to catch every game that airs on the family of FOX and ESPN networks, along with accessing content featured on the FOX One and ESPN's new direct-to-consumer apps. That includes access to watch NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, College Football, NASCAR, UFC, INDYCAR and FIFA World Cup games, matches, races and more in the upcoming year.

The bundle will also allow viewers to watch all channels that carry FOX Sports events live (FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes, Big Ten Network, FOX Local Stations, and the FOX Network) and all ESPN linear networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, plus ESPN on ABC). There are also on-demand replays and original programming that's made available through ESPN+, along with over 47,000 live sporting events each year.

Pricing for the FOX ONE and ESPN direct-to-consumer app bundle starts at $39.99 per month.

As for FOX One, the app includes all games, events and programs that air on the FOX family of networks. It also includes FOX Entertainment (movies, TV shows, comedies, reality TV and more on demand), FOX News, Business and Weather (24/7 live news channels and breaking news coverage from your national and local FOX stations), FAST channels (LiveNOW, TMZ and more), podcasts and short-form content (access exclusive FOX podcasts and short videos) and curated hubs (explore content by genre, topic, or favorite FOX personalities).

Pricing for the FOX One app alone costs $19.99 per month. You can also gain access to the app for an annual price of $199.99.

In addition to the FOX One and ESPN streaming bundle, there's also the FOX One and FOX Nation streaming bundle. That bundle can be purchased for $24.99 per month or $239.99 annually.

New subscribers to the FOX One app will also have a free trial available.

To get more information on the FOX One app, you can head over to FOXOne.com

