NFL Coaching Carousel: Who's Safe/Out in ‘Unpredictable’ Market, Per Jay Glazer

On "FOX NFL Kickoff," Jay Glazer said that as many as 13 head-coaching jobs could be available during this year's cycle. As of Sunday morning, the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans are the only teams without a head coach.

"There's more question marks this year than any year I could ever remember," Glazer said.

"I’m not saying there is going to be 13 openings," he added, "but there are 13 legitimate question marks about what's going to happen. And there are still some teams, they still don't know what's going on [as of Sunday morning]."

Later in the morning on "FOX NFL Sunday," Glazer categorized the head coaches whose job statuses are points of discussion:

Jay Glazer's Coaching Carousel: Which NFL Coaches are in the Hot Seat?

Safe

Out

Time Will Tell

Glazer has reported that former NFL MVP and Falcons legend Matt Ryan has been talking to Atlanta about a potential role in the front office. He said that "has a big influence on what happens to Raheem [Morris] and the general manager [Terry Fontenot]."

LaFleur being listed is a bit of a surprise, but his job security has been brought up weekly in press conferences. Glazer notes that ultimately, it "would be crazy to move on from a guy like that."

McDaniel is safe for now in Miami, although Glazer noted that it also depends on whom the Dolphins hire as their general manager.

What does the head-coaching market look like?

Last year, Ben Johnson was the hottest name as teams without a head coach looked for their next leader. There were other offensive minds who were near the top of everyone's list of who their team should hire.

This year, it looks like most of the top candidates will be defensive-minded. Some defensive coordinators who will be hot names during the upcoming interview cycle include Brian Flores (Vikings), Jeff Hafley (Packers), Jesse Minter (Chargers), Robert Saleh (49ers) and Chris Shula (Rams).

That isn't a bad thing, according to the "FOX NFL Sunday" crew.

"We always hear about offensive coaches — you need an offensive coach," Michael Strahan said. "We talk about Denver and Houston being the two best in the AFC. We talk about Seattle and the NFC. What are they all led by? Defense. So maybe some of these teams, instead of going, we need to score points. You got to stop people from scoring points. You don't have to score as many."

"We screwed the quarterback position up so much in football," Howie Long added," and I think that's why the offensive side of the ball is usually looked at."

