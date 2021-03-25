FOX NFL SUNDAY

Patrick Mahomes could need offseason surgery on injured toe — Jay Glazer
JANUARY 24 Fox Sports
Aaron Rodgers has more pressure on legacy than Tom Brady in NFC title game — Terry Bradshaw
JANUARY 24 Fox Sports
Aaron Jones, a special pair of cleats, & an enduring family bond forged in tragedy -- Tom Rinaldi
JANUARY 24 Fox Sports
NFL coaching carousel: who's in, who's out, & who the hot candidates are -- Jay Glazer
JANUARY 3 Fox Sports
Howie Long surprises Raiders super fan with nomination to Ford Hall of Fans
JANUARY 3 Fox Sports
Alvin Kamara could miss first round of playoffs – Jay Glazer gives latest update on COVID in NFL
JANUARY 3 Fox Sports
‘You don’t want to see the Ravens’ in the playoffs — Terry Bradshaw
JANUARY 3 Fox Sports
NFL Week 16 recap: Cowboys still alive, Browns on thin ice, Jags get No. 1 pick, & more
DECEMBER 27, 2020 Fox Sports
Bears reaching playoffs could save jobs of GM, head coach, and QB — Jimmy Johnson
DECEMBER 27, 2020 Fox Sports
Dwayne Haskins' immaturity ‘makes me mad,’ NFL not here to babysit — Michael Strahan
DECEMBER 27, 2020 Fox Sports
Urban Meyer, Jim Harbaugh drawing NFL interest, have been contacted -- Jay Glazer
DECEMBER 27, 2020 Fox Sports
Terry Bradshaw breaks down Patrick Mahomes’ unconventional throwing mechanics
DECEMBER 27, 2020 Fox Sports
Browns hot tub session leads to top four WRs missing game, Jay Glazer reports
DECEMBER 27, 2020 Fox Sports
Saints aiming to have Drew Brees back by Christmas Day -- Jay Glazer
DECEMBER 13, 2020 Fox Sports
Robert Saleh will have more options than just the Lions for next season – Jay Glazer
DECEMBER 6, 2020 Fox Sports
Terry Bradshaw: Rams should bench 'turnover machine' Jared Goff, pursue Matthew Stafford
DECEMBER 6, 2020 Fox Sports
Carson Wentz is on a short leash with Eagles -- Jay Glazer
DECEMBER 6, 2020 Fox Sports
Mitch Trubisky's time on bench may help him become true No. 1 QB -- Jimmy Johnson
NOVEMBER 29, 2020 Fox Sports
Chase Claypool is the best receiver in legendary 2020 Class -- Michael Strahan
NOVEMBER 29, 2020 Fox Sports
Vikings are 'thinking playoffs' after recent hot stretch -- Jimmy Johnson
NOVEMBER 22, 2020 Fox Sports
Mike Tomlin joins Jay Glazer to reflect on his head coaching legacy with the Steelers
NOVEMBER 15, 2020 Fox Sports
Aaron Donald joins Michael Strahan to detail burden of being NFL's top defensive player
NOVEMBER 15, 2020 Fox Sports
FOX NFL Sunday crew plays football-themed Jeopardy in honor of Alex Trebek
NOVEMBER 15, 2020 Fox Sports
Buccaneers’ arrogance is getting in the way of their success — Jimmy Johnson
NOVEMBER 15, 2020 Fox Sports
NFL Week 9 recap: Roethlisberger MVP talk, Bears back to Trubisky, & more QB questions
NOVEMBER 8, 2020 Fox Sports
