Jay Glazer: 49ers 'Holding Out Hope' Fred Warner Returns for NFC Championship
Published Jan. 10, 2026 4:05 p.m. ET

"So you're telling me there's a chance?"

Despite suffering a dislocated ankle in Week 6 of the regular season, San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Fred Warner has a chance to return this season.

"Anybody else, I'd say ‘absolutely not,’ but Fred Warner has blown past all his rehab markers. I'm actually told, if they get to the NFC Championship Game, they're holding out hope — they think there could be a chance — that Fred Warner could actually go in that game," FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer said on Saturday's "NFL on FOX Pregame" show.

In six games this season, Warner totaled two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three passes defended and 51 combined tackles. Warner, a four-time All-Pro, has totaled 110-plus combined tackles in each of his seven complete seasons in the NFL (2018-24) and logged four forced fumbles in both 2023 and 2024.

Of course, for Warner's potential return to have any impact, San Francisco has to actually reach the NFC Championship Game. After losing at home to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18 (had the 49ers won, they would've been the No. 1 seed in the NFC and had a first-round bye), the 12-5 49ers are the No. 6 seed in the NFC.

San Francisco's playoff journey starts with a road matchup against the defending Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round on Sunday (4:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). 

