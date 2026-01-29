2026 CBK, Heisman, Tennis Odds: Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica’s Expert Picks, Best Bets

The Super Bowl is next weekend, the first tennis Grand Slam is nearing its conclusion, and college hoops season is inching closer to March Madness.

I'm a happy man.

Now, let's get into a few of my best bets for this week and beyond.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Aryna Sabalenka/Elena Rybakina Over/Under 4 double faults combined in Australian Open women’s final

Elena Rybakina has been a machine on serve so far in Melbourne and has a great chance to knock off Aryna Sabalenka, who is the best hard-court player in the women’s game right now. Despite the previous three meetings being straight-sets (Rybakina winning twice), I’m expecting a long, tight match here, which means pressure-packed service games. If we can get to three sets, this bet should win, considering in the four three-set matches the two have played, there have been seven, eight, seven and 22 combined doubles. Even if we don't see a third set, it's not the end all, as two matches ago, there were a combined six. While Sabalenka has overcome double fault issues from earlier in her career, in a match of this magnitude, there could be a few nervy moments for her, and Rybakina, who is looking for her second career slam.

PICK: Over 4 double faults combined

Illinois to reach Final Four

Prices on this aren’t as good as they were prior to the Illini’s upset win in West Lafayette, but we’ll still back an Illinois squad that has all the ingredients for a deep tournament run. The top-rated offense by KenPom has multiple 3-point shooters, a ton of size and a player in Keaton Wagler who can take over a game. Illinois should also get guard Kylan Boswell back for March, making this a side you’ll want to have a piece of moving forward. Big game this Sunday at Nebraska, which is coming off its first loss of the season.

PICK: Illinois (+400) to reach Final Four

Gonzaga to reach Final Four

One always has to be a tad skeptical of Gonzaga, as the WCC isn't exactly a league that can sharpen you for the rigors of March. But Santa Clara and Saint Mary’s are top-40 teams this year and that should help the Bulldogs. Getting through the stint without Graham Ike and Braden Huff can only help develop depth and confidence, which is a plus. Yeah, there's an ugly November loss to Michigan, but there are still wins over UCLA, Alabama and Kentucky on the résumé. There will be far less buzz around this team entering the NCAA Tournament and that might be a good thing as well.

PICK: Gonzaga (+360) to reach Final Four

CJ Carr to win 2026 Heisman Trophy

Notre Dame will enter 2026 in the top five and really has one losable game on its schedule — at home against Miami in November. That means CJ Carr will likely be a win there from leading Notre Dame to an undefeated season and a CFP berth. Coming off a great freshman year when he threw 24 touchdowns and just six interceptions, Carr has the potential to put up monster numbers in 2026 and take home Notre Dame’s first Heisman Trophy since Tim Brown in 1987.

PICK: CJ Carr (+800) to win Heisman Trophy