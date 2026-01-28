2026 College Basketball Odds: Will Arizona Go Undefeated?

Twenty down, 10 more to go.

The Arizona Wildcats started the season hot, and they've remained that way, sitting at 20-0 two-thirds of the way through the college basketball regular season.

Can they win their final 10 and make it 30-0?

Let's check out the odds at bet365 as of Jan. 28.

Arizona perfect regular season

Yes: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

No: -750 (bet $10 to win $11.33 total)

Not only has Arizona been winning, it has been beating good teams.

Consider this: The Wildcats opened the season with a win over then-No. 3 Florida, and proceeded to beat then-No. 15 UCLA, then-No. 3 UConn, then-No. 20 Auburn and then-No. 12 Alabama — all within their first nine games.

Let's go a step further.

Arizona beat UConn on its home floor, and so far, that's the Huskies' only loss of the season. The Wildcats also beat Auburn by 29 and Alabama by 21.

The Wildcats' most-recent win came on the road over No. 13 BYU.

Now, let's look at Arizona's slate of remaining games, which, by the looks of it, will be a difficult gauntlet.

Of the Wildcats' final 10 games, six are against currently-ranked teams, including at No. 14 Kansas (Feb. 9), vs. No. 11 Texas Tech (Feb. 14), vs. No. 13 BYU (Feb. 18), at No. 10 Houston (Feb. 21), vs. No. 14 Kansas (Feb. 28) and vs. No. 8 Iowa State (March 2).

Sheesh.

In terms of the NCAA Tournament, at FanDuel Sportsbook, Arizona is -2000 to be a 1-seed (shortest odds), -150 to make the Final Four (shortest odds) and the +260 favorite to win the national championship.