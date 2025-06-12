College Basketball Top 10 men's college basketball players with highest NIL valuations Updated Jun. 13, 2025 2:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Cooper Flagg has been one of the big winners of the name, image and likeness (NIL) era in college sports, reportedly earning a staggering amount of money during his one year at Duke.

However, top recruits and NBA Draft prospects aren't the only winners in the NIL era. At least 50 early-entry candidates withdrew their names from the 2025 NBA Draft ahead of the late May deadline with plans to return to school and cash in on NIL opportunities.

"This year’s draft class, more than any ever, has been affected by the NIL and the new pay-for-play," Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens told NBC Sports Boston in May. "The money can be higher in some of these schools than the bottom of the 20s in the draft. Good for them."

The former Butler coach's assertion seems to be correct when you look at On3's most valuable college athletes entering the 2025-26 academic year.

Let's take a look at the 10 most valuable players in men's college basketball entering the 2025-26 season, via On3.

1. BYU F AJ Dybantsa ($4.1 million)

Dybantsa is the highest-valued non-football college athlete entering the 2025-26 academic year, coming in at No. 4 on the overall list. The incoming BYU freshman, who is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the 2025 college basketball recruiting class (via 247 Sports), already has reported deals with Nike and Red Bull. But the bulk of his potential college earnings might have come with the deal he struck with BYU’s NIL collective, reportedly securing a deal worth around $7 million . That’s just scratching the surface on Dybantsa’s potential career earnings, though, as many prognosticators have him being one of the top few picks in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Toppin had Texas Tech on the precipice of its second Final Four appearance, leading the Red Raiders to the Elite Eight in 2024-25. As a result, the program rewarded him in order to ensure he wouldn’t enter the transfer portal or 2025 NBA Draft. It was reported that Toppin is expected to earn $4 million in NIL after he announced his decision to remain in Lubbock in April. Toppin’s reported deal with Texas Tech’s NIL collective is the only reported NIL deal he has. Toppin won Big 12 Player of the Year and was named a second-team All-American after scoring 18.2 points per game in the 2024-25 season. He’s the 12th-highest-valued player in college sports, per On3.

Michigan not only got Lendeborg to remain in college for another season, but it also made him one of the highest-valued players in the sport. After the UAB transfer removed his name from the 2025 NBA Draft in late May, CBS Sports reported that Lendeborg received an NIL package from Michigan worth around $3 million. Prior to his decision to remain in school, Lendeborg was viewed as a potential first-round pick in June’s draft. Now, the two-time first-team All- AAC member will play his final year of college hoops in Ann Arbor, giving Dusty May’s Wolverines the No. 1 player in the transfer portal this offseason, per 247 Sports. He’s also the 20th-highest valued player in college sports, per On3.

Fland also profited from his decision to remain in college, but transfer to a different school. The former Arkansas guard declared for the 2025 Draft, but removed his name from consideration and opted to head to Florida and receive an NIL package from its collective worth over $2 million, according to CBS Sports . Fland, who averaged 13.5 points per game as a freshman in 2024-25, was the 22nd-ranked prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle, via 247 Sports, giving the defending champs another player with high upside. Fland is also the 22nd-highest-valued player in college sports, per On3.

UCLA didn’t need to incentivize Dent to remain in school. However, Dent was incentivized to make the move from New Mexico to UCLA earlier this offseason. The 2024-25 Mountain West Player of the Year reportedly received a $3 million NIL deal to transfer to UCLA in March, according to The Santa Fe New Mexican . He received $2 million of that deal up front, while he'll earn the other $1 million during the 2025-26 season. Dent, who is the 23rd-highest-valued player in college sports, averaged 20.4 points per game as a junior last season.

Quaintance is the youngest player on this list. Even though he won’t turn 18 until July, Quaintance already has a year of college hoops experience, playing at Arizona State this past season. After being named to the Big 12’s All-Defensive and All-Freshman teams, Quaintance entered the portal and landed at Kentucky. While he has a pair of reported deals with PSD Underwear and Panini America, Quaintance likely cashed in on Kentucky’s growing NIL budget, too. Kentucky is rumored to be one of the three-highest NIL spenders in college basketball for the 2025-26 season , helping Mark Pope land a talented transfer portal class. Quaintance, who is also ranked No. 26 in On3’s most valuable college athletes list, is rehabbing from an ACL tear, but he’s hopeful to be back on the court early next season as he seeks to be a top pick in the 2026 draft.

Smith decided to forgo early entry into the 2025 NBA Draft, opting to play one more season at Purdue. Smith, who has reported NIL deals with Hey Dude Shoes and The NIL Store, also has a reported deal with Purdue’s NIL collective, per On3. However, it wasn’t reported if Smith agreed to a new deal with the collective when he announced his decision to remain in college for another year. Regardless, the Boilermakers will have the reigning Bob Cousy Award winner, Big Ten Player of the Year and one of the Naismith National Player of the Year finalists back on their roster for his senior season. That’s something that was becoming a rarity in the pre-NIL era. Smith is ranked 28th in On3’s most valuable college athletes list.

Another transfer, Thiam moved on from UCF to Cincinnati following his freshman season in 2024-25. Ranked 32nd in On3’s most valuable college athletes list, Thiam doesn’t have any reported deals with a brand, per On3. However, he inked a $2 million NIL deal to join Cincinnati, the Orlando Sentinel reported in April . Thiam averaged 10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game this past season.

9. Purdue C Oscar Cluff ($1.7 million)

Purdue is the only team with multiple players on this list. Unlike Smith, though, Cluff transferred into the Boilermakers’ program in the offseason. The 34th-ranked player in On3’s most valuable college athletes list, Cluff doesn’t have any reported deals with any individual brands. However, Cluff’s junior college basketball coach insinuated that he turned down a school that offered more NIL money to join Purdue in an interview with the IndyStar . Cluff helped South Dakota State reach the NCAA Tournament this past season, averaging 17.6 points and 12.3 rebounds per game.

A year after making Coleman Hawkins one of the highest-paid players in the NIL era , Kansas State dished out another rich deal for a top transfer. Haggerty, ranked 35th on On3’s most-valued college athletes list, reportedly agreed to a $2.5 million deal ($2 million base, $500,000 incentives) with Kansas State, according to On3 . That’s actually lower than what he was seeking, as his father believed he could’ve snagged a $4 million NIL deal, the Field of 68 reported . Haggerty doesn’t have any reported NIL deals with a brand, per On3. He was third in the nation in scoring this past season, averaging 21.7 points per game at Memphis.

