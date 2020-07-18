Home
National Basketball Association
Dwight Howard Channels His Inner Shannon
Dwight Howard Channels His Inner Shannon
"Skiiiiip!" With A.D. and LeBron in earshot, the Lakers center did his best Sharpe impression. And Shannon approves.
10 mins ago
College Football
NCAA Issues New COVID Guidelines
NCAA Issues New COVID Guidelines
Amid uncertainty about the status of fall sports, the NCAA is preparing to keep student-athletes safe.
2 hours ago
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
New Dale Jr. Plane Crash Photos Released
New Dale Jr. Plane Crash Photos Released
The NTSB released new photos and investigative documents shedding light on August's plane crash involving Earnhardt Jr.
7 hours ago
National Basketball Association
Man of Mystery
Man of Mystery
Healthy or not, Kawhi Leonard is likely to be the postseason's biggest difference maker, Martin Rogers explains.
8 hours ago
National Football League
NFL, Snyder Respond to Allegations
NFL, Snyder Respond to Allegations
A Washington Post story Thursday shed light on an alleged culture of sexual harassment in the Washington football franchise.
8 hours ago
College Football
Top Freshman in the Land
Top Freshman in the Land
The 'Big Noon Kickoff' crew ranks the Top 5 impact freshmen heading into the 2020 season.
9 hours ago
National Football League
Best of the Madden 99ers
Best of the Madden 99ers
Five NFL superstars received a perfect 99 rating in Madden 21. Which two would you build your NFL franchise around?
9 hours ago
Major League Baseball
MLB Award Favorites
MLB Award Favorites
Betts. Trout. Cole. And more. Here are the odds on the MVP, Rookie of the Year, and Cy Young races in both leagues.
9 hours ago
17
Friday
National Football League
'Can't Guard Mike' Joins '99 Club'
'Can't Guard Mike' Joins '99 Club'
After a record-breaking 2019, Saints receiver Michael Thomas became the final member of the Madden 21 '99 Club' on Friday.
1 day ago
16
Thursday
National Basketball Association
NBA Players Select Jersey Messages
NBA Players Select Jersey Messages
"Equality." "Anti-Racist." "Vote." NBA players are sharing the statements they will make when the NBA returns.
1 day ago
PGA Tour
Tiger Makes Up-And-Down Return
Tiger Makes Up-And-Down Return
Tiger Woods started and ended the opening round strong at Memorial, but Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau stole the show.
1 day ago
National Basketball Association
One of the Guys
One of the Guys
LeBron James has been in the spotlight since he was a teenager. But in the NBA bubble, he's blending right in.
1 day ago
National Basketball Association
NBA Update: Zion Leaves Bubble
NBA Update: Zion Leaves Bubble
Several storylines have emerged from the NBA bubble in Orlando, after players and personnel arrived last week.
2 days ago
Dak Prescott
What's next For Dak & Cowboys?
What's next For Dak & Cowboys?
Dak Prescott's long-term future with the Dallas Cowboys is up in the air. Could this be his last year in Big D?
2 days ago
National Football League
Gilmore Added to Madden '99 Club'
Gilmore Added to Madden '99 Club'
Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore was announced as the fourth member of the Madden 21 '99 Club' on Thursday.
2 days ago
Cup Series
Major Adjustments
Major Adjustments
NASCAR's annual All-Star Race came with an array of changes. And it's safe to say some need tweaking, writes Bob Pockrass.
2 days ago
PGA Tour
Time For Tiger
Time For Tiger
Tiger Woods is back on tour for the first time in five months. And Jason McIntyre thinks he has to be one of the favorites.
2 days ago
15
Wednesday
National Basketball Association
Kuminga Joining G League
Kuminga Joining G League
The top prospect in 2021, Jonathan Kuminga, is reclassifying to 2020 and taking his talents to the G League this year.
2 days ago
Bubba Wallace
Wallace's All-Star Bid Ends In Wreck
Wallace's All-Star Bid Ends In Wreck
While Chase Elliott won the $1 million, Bubba Wallace was heated after a crash cost him a shot at an All-Star berth.
2 days ago
National Basketball Association
Holiday Founds Social Justice Fund
Holiday Founds Social Justice Fund
As several NBA players pledge their remaining salaries to charity, Jrue and Lauren Holiday are stepping up in a big way.
2 days ago
National Football League
Titans Extend Rushing Champ Henry
Titans Extend Rushing Champ Henry
After a breakout year in 2019, Derrick Henry agreed to a 4-year, $50 million extension with the Titans on Wednesday.
2 days ago
National Football League
Garrett Gets Paid in Cleveland
Garrett Gets Paid in Cleveland
Myles Garrett finalized a 5-year, $125 million extension with the Browns, making him the highest-paid defender in the league.
2 days ago
Cup Series
Glowing Cars, New Rule For All-Star
Glowing Cars, New Rule For All-Star
The NASCAR All-Star Race is tonight, and the event will feature a few big changes. Here is what you need to know.
2 days ago
National Football League
No Deadline Deal for Dak
No Deadline Deal for Dak
Dak Prescott will play next season under the franchise tag, after he and the Dallas Cowboys did not reach a deal Wednesday.
3 days ago
Major League Baseball
Puig Close to Joining Braves
Puig Close to Joining Braves
Former LA Dodgers star Yasiel Puig is close to joining the Atlanta Braves, after spending last season in Cleveland.
3 days ago
National Football League
Four Years Running
Four Years Running
Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald was invited into the Madden '99 Club' on Wednesday for the fourth consecutive year.
3 days ago
National Football League
Great Expectations
Great Expectations
It has been an outstanding summer for Patrick Mahomes. Martin Rogers wonders whether he can keep living up to the hype.
3 days ago
14
Tuesday
Marquette Golden Eagles
$1 Million Shot
$1 Million Shot
With one clutch 3-pointer, 38-year-old Travis Diener made himself and his TBT teammates quite a bit richer.
3 days ago
National Football League
The Most Interesting Teams In The NFL
The Most Interesting Teams In The NFL
Make-or-break for Cleveland. Elite rookie QBs. Brady in Tampa. Colin Cowherd ranks football's most compelling squads.
3 days ago
Manchester City
Man City Decision Draws Ire
Man City Decision Draws Ire
After Manchester City successfully appealed its Champions League ban, some of the EPL's biggest names spoke out.
3 days ago
College Football
Big Ten Games To Keep An Eye On
Big Ten Games To Keep An Eye On
A modified schedule will lead to plenty of drama and some intriguing gambling opportunities, Jason McIntyre writes.
3 days ago
National Football League
The Rich Get Richer
The Rich Get Richer
Kansas City made its second blockbuster deal in 8 days on Tuesday, signing DT Chris Jones to a 4-year, $85 million deal.
3 days ago
National Football League
Up to the Task?
Up to the Task?
Cam Newton is itching to become the next franchise QB in New England. And he knows he has big shoes to fill.
4 days ago
National Football League
The NFL's Offense of the Decade
The NFL's Offense of the Decade
The 2010s were highlighted by 6 dynamic NFL offenses, led by 6 future Hall of Famers. But which was the best of them all?
4 days ago
National Football League
CMC Joins Madden 21 '99 Club'
CMC Joins Madden 21 '99 Club'
Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey joined Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes in the Madden 21 '99 Club' on Tuesday.
4 days ago
National Football League
Almost Perfect
Almost Perfect
Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the first NFL player announced as part of the Madden 21 '99 Club.'
4 days ago
13
Monday
World Wrestling Entertainment
On This Day: WWE's Women's Revolution
On This Day: WWE's Women's Revolution
On July 13, 2015, #GiveDivasAChance helped female wrestlers officially seize the spotlight in WWE.
4 days ago
National Basketball Association
LeBron Opts Not To Make Statement
LeBron Opts Not To Make Statement
LeBron James said he will wear his last name on the back of his jersey in the NBA bubble and not a social justice message.
4 days ago
National Basketball Association
In Need of Backup?
In Need of Backup?
Rajon Rondo suffered a hand injury that will sideline him for 6-8 weeks. How will the Lakers manage without their backup PG?
4 days ago
National Football League
Mahomes Sets His Sights On Brady
Mahomes Sets His Sights On Brady
After signing the largest contract in American sports history, Patrick Mahomes has one goal: Six rings.
5 days ago
Washington Redskins
Redskins Retire Team Name, Logo
Redskins Retire Team Name, Logo
Warriors? Redtails? Generals? Washington's NFL team will have a new name for the 2020 season.
5 days ago
12
Sunday
Cup Series
Four-Wide Pass Leads To Epic Finish
Four-Wide Pass Leads To Epic Finish
Cole Custer earned his first ever NASCAR Cup Series win with a daring move in the final laps.
5 days ago
Xfinity Series
NASCAR Drivers Fight After Wreck
NASCAR Drivers Fight After Wreck
A late accident in Friday night's Xfinity race led to fists flying off the track.
6 days ago
11
Saturday
Ultimate Fighting Championship
Uphill Battle
Uphill Battle
Jose Aldo, Max Holloway and Rose Namajunas were once on top of the world. At UFC 251, their climbs back to the top begin.
July 11
Women's College Basketball
Duke Hires Lawson as Head Coach
Duke Hires Lawson as Head Coach
Former Tennessee star and Celtics assistant Kara Lawson becomes the first Black coach in Duke women's basketball history.
July 11
English Premier League
Sleeping Giant
Sleeping Giant
Man U is coming back from its slumber, and now, the EPL can do nothing but look on nervously, writes Martin Rogers.
July 11
10
Friday
College Football
Big Ten, Pac-12 Adopt New Schedule
Big Ten, Pac-12 Adopt New Schedule
The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they will implement conference-only schedules for all fall sports, including football.
July 10
FIFA Women's World Cup
The Iconic Goal
The Iconic Goal
Friday marks the 21st anniversary of Brandi Chastain's legendary penalty kick in the 1999 Women's World Cup Final.
July 10
National Football League
Catching Julio
Catching Julio
NFL brass dubbed Julio Jones the best wideout in the league, over the likes of Michael Thomas, DeAndre Hopkins and others.
July 10
DeSean Jackson
Jackson Penalized For Anti-Semitic Post
Jackson Penalized For Anti-Semitic Post
UPDATE: The Eagles issued a statement Friday on DeSean Jackson's current status with the team.
July 10
National Basketball Association
UPDATE: Life in the Bubble
UPDATE: Life in the Bubble
Russell Westbrook has tested positive, while NBA players continue to provide social media content from inside the bubble.
July 10
Washington Redskins
FedEx Gives Mandate to Redskins
FedEx Gives Mandate to Redskins
FedEx told the Redskins it will remove its signage from FedEx Field if the team does not change its nickname this season.
July 10
Ultimate Fighting Championship
It's Time For Fight Island
It's Time For Fight Island
Dana White's vision becomes a reality on Saturday in the juiciest sporting event in months, Martin Rogers writes.
July 10
9
Thursday
National Football League
In The Running
In The Running
Who's the best running back headed into the 2020 NFL season? Scouts, executives and NFL players have weighed in.
July 9
National Basketball Association
NBA G League Team Makes History
NBA G League Team Makes History
The College Park SkyHawks announced the promotion of Tori Miller, making her the first female GM in NBA G League history.
July 9
College Football
Which Coaches Rule College Football?
Which Coaches Rule College Football?
Nick Saban sits atop the Big Noon Kickoff crew's list of the Top 5 coaches in college football. See who else made the list.
July 9
8
Wednesday
National Football League
Defense of the Decade
Defense of the Decade
Four franchises. Four dominant, defensive seasons. But only one can be the best of the past 10 years. Who gets your vote?
July 9
National Football League
Ahead of the Pack
Ahead of the Pack
NFL brass ranked their top 10 QBs coming into the 2020 season, and one veteran finished above the reigning league MVP.
July 8
Major League Baseball
Nashville Makes Push For MLB Team
Nashville Makes Push For MLB Team
A powerful group wants to make history by bringing a team born in the Negro Leagues to MLB and having it be Black-owned.
July 8
National Basketball Association
NBA Players Arrive in Orlando
NBA Players Arrive in Orlando
NBA players have already begun to give fans a glimpse of life inside the Orlando bubble, starting with the food.
July 8
7
Tuesday
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic Is Taking Over
Christian Pulisic Is Taking Over
With his recent hot streak, the 21-year-old phenom is making his case as the best American soccer player in the world.
July 8
National Basketball Association
Opting Out Of Orlando
Opting Out Of Orlando
Two East squads suffered a major blow this past week when their All-Star guards announced they would not compete in Orlando.
July 7
National Football League
Did Mahomes Raise The Bar For QBs?
Did Mahomes Raise The Bar For QBs?
Patrick Mahomes' historic $503 million deal set a new standard. What does it mean for Dak Prescott and Deshaun Watson?
July 7
Major League Baseball
3 MLB Win Total Wagers To Consider
3 MLB Win Total Wagers To Consider
With the MLB season set, Jason McIntyre shares the over/unders he has his eye on.
July 7
College Basketball
Max Christie Is Headed to MSU
Max Christie Is Headed to MSU
The top-ranked shooting guard in his class committed to Michigan State one week after Emoni Bates chose the Spartans.
July 7
6
Monday
Washington Redskins
What A Change In D.C. Could Mean
What A Change In D.C. Could Mean
A name change would be a fresh start for the Redskins, Martin Rogers posits. And it wouldn't erase the love for the team.
July 7
Bubba Wallace
Who Is Bubba Wallace?
Who Is Bubba Wallace?
You know Bubba Wallace, even if you don’t really know him. Bob Pockrass reveals the young man behind the headlines.
July 7
Major League Baseball
MLB Releases 2020 Schedule
MLB Releases 2020 Schedule
Baseball fans, rejoice. The regular-season schedule is officially set, from Opening Day to our historic quadruple-header.
July 6
National Basketball Association
The NBA's 'Muscle Watch' Is On
The NBA's 'Muscle Watch' Is On
Zion Williamson is turning heads with an even more impressive physique ahead of the NBA's return. And he's not alone.
July 6
National Football League
Mahomes Signs Richest Deal Ever
Mahomes Signs Richest Deal Ever
Kansas City Chiefs QB and reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes signed the richest deal in sports history on Monday.
July 6
Ultimate Fighting Championship
Bad Blood Takes Over UFC 251
Bad Blood Takes Over UFC 251
Kamara Usman will defend his UFC welterweight title against bitter rival and late replacement Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251.
July 6
Bubba Wallace
President Trump Tweets At Wallace
President Trump Tweets At Wallace
Calling the incident at Talladega a "hoax," President Donald Trump urged Bubba Wallace to apologize on Monday.
July 6
Cup Series
NASCAR Enters The Home Stretch
NASCAR Enters The Home Stretch
With 10 races to go, NASCAR's playoff field is taking shape. Bob Pockrass details why that could be bad news for some.
July 6
5
Sunday
National Football League
Washington working toward new name
Washington working toward new name
After increasing pressure from the public and sponsors, Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera is working to find a new nickname for the team.
July 5
4
Saturday
National Football League
Primetime vs. Cheetah
Primetime vs. Cheetah
@NFLonFOX Twitter asked football fans to chime in on a mythical matchup between Deion Sanders and Tyreek Hill. Who ya got?
July 4
Cup Series
Positive Attitude
Positive Attitude
Disappointment aside, Jimmie Johnson acted like the pro that he is after testing positive for COVID-19, writes Bob Pockrass.
July 4
Major League Baseball
COVID Continues to Impact Sports World
COVID Continues to Impact Sports World
COVID-19 is affecting nearly all major sports leagues and professional athletes. Here are the latest updates on its impact.
July 4
3
Friday
College Football
Meyer Named Big Ten Coach of the Decade
Meyer Named Big Ten Coach of the Decade
Urban Meyer spent 7 seasons as head coach at Ohio State, leading the Buckeyes to 4 bowl wins and an 83-9 overall record.
July 4
National Football League
Washington Mulling Name Change
Washington Mulling Name Change
Major sponsors such as FedEx and Nike are pressuring Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder to change the team's nickname.
July 3
College Basketball
5-Star Recruit Chooses HBCU Howard
5-Star Recruit Chooses HBCU Howard
Makur Maker made waves on Friday by choosing a historically black college over the likes of Kentucky, UCLA and Memphis.
July 3
National Football League
Hanging in the Balance
Hanging in the Balance
Months after nearly winning the Super Bowl, Jimmy Garoppolo faces an uncertain future as the 49ers QB, writes Martin Rogers.
July 3
2
Thursday
College Football
College Football's Best Conferences
College Football's Best Conferences
The Big Noon Kickoff crew labeled the SEC the best conference in college football. How did the rest of the Top 5 shake out?
July 3
Women's National Basketball Association
Freedom Fighter
Freedom Fighter
Maya Moore sat out the 2019 WNBA season to help overturn the conviction of Jonathan Irons. As of Wednesday, Irons is free.
July 2
National Football League
One Thing You Cannot Buy
One Thing You Cannot Buy
As more details emerge around Cam Newton's contract with the Patriots, the QB is clear that it's not about the money.
July 2
National Basketball Association
The Latest on the NBA Bubble
The Latest on the NBA Bubble
July is here, meaning the NBA's return is upon us. Here are the latest updates regarding the NBA bubble in Orlando,
July 2
Cup Series
NASCAR's Twist On A Classic Course
NASCAR's Twist On A Classic Course
It is a historic weekend at one of racing's iconic tracks. But bigger changes could be a tough sell, Bob Pockrass writes.
July 2
1
Wednesday
College Football
Everybody In The Pool?
Everybody In The Pool?
The noise around College Football Playoff expansion is growing again, Martin Rogers writes. So is now the right time?
July 2
College Basketball
Big East Homecoming
Big East Homecoming
UConn has officially returned to the Big East, after spending seven seasons in the AAC. And they're happy to be home.
July 1
National Basketball Association
A Different Kind Of Asterisk
A Different Kind Of Asterisk
NBA players are weighing in on whether the "toughest championship you could ever win" will come with a caveat.
July 1
National Basketball Association
Title Favorites In Tinseltown?
Title Favorites In Tinseltown?
On the same day the Lakers signed JR Smith, LeBron's old rival, Draymond Green, picked L.A. to win the NBA title.
July 1
National Basketball Association
Leading Man
Leading Man
The NBA will look different in its return, but LeBron James will still be the league's ultimate alpha, writes Martin Rogers.
July 1
30
Tuesday
National Basketball Association
NBA Mock Draft 4.0
NBA Mock Draft 4.0
Basketball is back later this month. And to celebrate, Jason McIntyre offers up his latest mock draft.
July 1
Major League Baseball
Rockies' Ian Desmond Sitting Out Season
Rockies' Ian Desmond Sitting Out Season
Two-time All-Star Ian Desmond announced he will skip the 2020 season due in large part to racial injustice across America.
July 1
soccer
Record-Breaking Weekend
Record-Breaking Weekend
The NWSL became the first pro sports league to return to play, and an emotional opening day drew record viewership.
June 30
National Basketball Association
Kobe to Grace NBA 2K21 Cover
Kobe to Grace NBA 2K21 Cover
On Thursday, the video game franchise announced the late Kobe Bryant as its 'Forever Edition' cover athlete.
June 30
National Football League
Match Made in Football Heaven?
Match Made in Football Heaven?
Cam Newton and Bill Belichick could be a perfect fit, with both having something to prove in 2020, writes Charlotte Wilder.
June 30
29
Monday
National Basketball Association
COVID Continues To Shape NBA's Return
COVID Continues To Shape NBA's Return
Two Nets have tested positive, joining at least 16 other NBA players, while JR Smith looks to step in for the Lakers.
June 30
Cup Series
What NASCAR's Historic Weekend Was Missing
What NASCAR's Historic Weekend Was Missing
Racing without spectators is a necessity. But when they return, so will the true NASCAR atmosphere, writes Bob Pockrass.
June 29
College Basketball
Nation's No. 1 Prospect Picks His School
Nation's No. 1 Prospect Picks His School
Emoni Bates, widely regarded as the best high school prospect since LeBron James, committed to Michigan State on Monday.
June 29
National Football League
Sports World Reacts to Newton's Move
Sports World Reacts to Newton's Move
On Sunday, Cam Newton became a New England Patriot. And on Monday, the reaction was across the board.
June 29
