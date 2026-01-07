Serie A
Brazil Forward Neymar Extends Contract Through 2026 Season: 'Santos is My Place'
Brazil Forward Neymar Extends Contract Through 2026 Season: 'Santos is My Place'

Published Jan. 7, 2026 2:10 p.m. ET

Brazil forward Neymar has extended his contract with Santos until the end of 2026.

The 33-year-old striker, who is hoping to play in next summer's FIFA Men's World Cup, rejoined Santos one year ago, and, despite some injury struggles, helped his boyhood club avoid relegation from Brazil’s top-flight division.

His contract was set to expire in July. The club confirmed the extension late Tuesday.

The former Barcelona star described 2025 as "a special and challenging year for me."

"Moments of joy and resilience that I was only capable of facing because of your love," Neymar said in the club’s statement. "Santos is my place. Here I feel at home, safe and happy."

Neymar’s first stint at Santos took place between 2009 and 2013. He returned last January after leaving Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. The striker scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 2025.

Neymar underwent minor surgery on his left knee in December.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti, appointed in May, has yet to pick Neymar.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FIFA Men's World Cup
Santos
Neymar
