Weston McKennie At Striker? Juventus Boss Says USA Star Would Be 'Perfect' No. 9

Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti has heaped praise on USMNT star Weston McKennie, claiming the midfielder has all the attributes to be a "perfect central striker" following the Bianconeri's emphatic 3-0 victory over Napoli. Spalletti also highlighted a significant limitation in the game of goalscorer Jonathan David, comparing him unfavourably to Napoli forward Rasmus Hojlund despite the Canadian's crucial strike.

McKennie tipped for striking role after 'fighting' display

Spalletti was full of admiration for McKennie’s performance during Sunday’s high-stakes clash at the Allianz Stadium. The American midfielder, who has become a utility man under the Italian coach, was instrumental in a win that kept Juventus firmly in the Serie A title hunt. Speaking to Sky Sport, Spalletti suggested that McKennie’s skillset is so complete that he could easily operate as a traditional number nine.

"McKennie is a perfect central striker, one of the strongest as a centre-forward," Spalletti said. "He fights, he’s strong in the air, and he’s got an impressive leap. He plays to get results because he makes decisions. He would be a perfect striker."

David scores 'proper' goal but lacks hold-up play

While McKennie received glowing praise for his hypothetical striker qualities, actual striker David faced a more mixed review. The Canadian international opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a sharp finish, a moment Spalletti described as a "proper striker" goal.

"David is a strong player, and tonight he showed that he can hold his own in a duel in the box, where there’s no space, so it has to be taken away from the opponent," Spalletti noted. "If you put all your strength into those moments, it’s fine, otherwise you don’t get there."

However, speaking to DAZN, the Juventus boss was blunt about what David cannot do. He pinpointed the forward's inability to drop deep and act as a physical focal point for the team to play off - a trait Spalletti seemingly covets to relieve pressure during tough matches.

The Hojlund comparison

To illustrate his point, Spalletti drew a direct comparison with Napoli’s Hojlund, who featured for the visitors. The Danish forward’s style of play represents a profile that Spalletti feels is currently missing from his own squad.

"There are strikers like Hojlund who drop into midfield, you smash the ball into them, and they still make it playable," Spalletti explained. "That’s something we don’t have. David is fine for scoring goals, but when you look further, you also need someone who battles physically with the centre-back.

"We don’t need a striker to score goals, but for that kind of job. David is very strong, but he can’t do that kind of job. If the team manages not to concede goals and David keeps scoring, like he is now. Then we’ll still keep our heads above the water we can breathe, and everything is perfect."

Keeping 'heads above water' in title race

Despite the tactical critique, Spalletti admitted that as long as David continues to find the net, the team can function. The victory over Antonio Conte’s Napoli was vital, keeping Juventus within 10 points of the league leaders.

"If the team manages not to concede goals and David keeps scoring, like he is now, then we’ll still keep our heads above the water, we can breathe, and everything is perfect," Spalletti concluded.

The 3-0 scoreline, glossed by late goals from Kenan Yildiz and Filip Kostic, suggested a comfortable evening, but Spalletti warned that the match was "always open" due to missed chances earlier in the game. With the win, Juventus have breathed new life into their campaign, even if their manager is still searching for tactical perfection in his forward line.