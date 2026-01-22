Last Game for Norwich? Drama For USA's Josh Sargent Amid Potential MLS Move

USA forward Josh Sargent may have played his final match for Norwich City after being separated from the first team.

According to The Athletic, internal issues at the club have led to discussions over his future, with Toronto FC in talks to complete a transfer in the coming days. The Reds reportedly saw a $18 million transfer to Canada blocked by the Canaries last week.

Fallout with Norwich staff

Sargent has been removed from Norwich City’s first-team environment following a meeting with sporting director Ben Knapper and head coach Philip Clement, and is currently training with the club’s second team. The USMNT striker is exploring a move away from the club.

According to The Athletic, Sargent was visibly upset during recent discussions, with one source telling the outlet that a comment involving the player’s family contributed to the situation. Since then, Sargent has not returned to first-team training and did not travel for Norwich’s recent 5–0 win over West Bromwich Albion.

Toronto FC push deal

Toronto FC have emerged as the leading destination. Both Fabrizio Romano and The Athletic reported the MLS side has submitted an offer worth $18 million in an effort to bring Sargent back to North America. While negotiations remain ongoing, momentum appears to be shifting toward a deal.

A chance of stance?

Just weeks ago, Norwich manager Philip Clement insisted the club had no intention of selling the striker this window. "The club has made it very clear to Josh and his agent that he will not leave during this transfer period," Clement said at the time. However, circumstances have since changed, and Norwich now appear open to negotiating as talks progress.

Norwich seek replacement

With uncertainty surrounding Sargent’s future, Norwich have already begun exploring alternatives. The club is reportedly making a significant push to sign Bodø/Glimt's Danish striker Kasper Høgh, who scored 17 goals last season and has drawn interest across Europe.

Norwich currently sit 20th in the Championship standings with 30 points, temporarily distancing themselves from the relegation zone. As Toronto FC and Norwich continue discussions, all signs point to Sargent’s exit being finalized in the coming days, pending a full agreement between the clubs.