THE JOEL KLATT SHOW
SHOWS >

THE JOEL KLATT SHOW VIDEOS

VIDEOS

EPISODES

SOCIAL

ABOUT
Texas A&M and USC: Beware of Possible Upsets| The Joel Klatt Show

Texas A&M and USC: Beware of Possible Upsets| The Joel Klatt Show

3 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Can Ohio State, Clemson, and Oklahoma be beat? | The Joel Klatt Show

Can Ohio State, Clemson, and Oklahoma be beat? | The Joel Klatt Show

3 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Possible Upset... Maryland vs. Michigan | The Joel Klatt Show

Possible Upset... Maryland vs. Michigan | The Joel Klatt Show

3 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Georgia's new-found confidence | The Joel Klatt Show

Georgia's new-found confidence | The Joel Klatt Show

4 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Minnesota Gophers, Syracuse Orange, Kansas Jayhawks and Basketball Schools | The Joel Klatt Show

Minnesota Gophers, Syracuse Orange, Kansas Jayhawks and Basketball Schools | The Joel Klatt Show

4 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Joel Klatt gives his advice about how to fix non-conference games | The Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt gives his advice about how to fix non-conference games | The Joel Klatt Show

4 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Michigan Wolverines Total Analysis | The Joel Klatt Show

Michigan Wolverines Total Analysis | The Joel Klatt Show

4 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Kansas Jayhawks' amazing 3-0 start and Lance Leipold's secret to success | The Joel Klatt Show

Kansas Jayhawks' amazing 3-0 start and Lance Leipold's secret to success | The Joel Klatt Show

6 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Penn State and Washington's statement wins in Week 3 | The Joel Klatt Show

Penn State and Washington's statement wins in Week 3 | The Joel Klatt Show

6 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Texas A&M vs. Miami: What we learned from both teams in Week 3 | The Joel Klatt Show

Texas A&M vs. Miami: What we learned from both teams in Week 3 | The Joel Klatt Show

6 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Oklahoma vs. Nebraska biggest takeaways, Brent Venables & Dillon Gabriel | The Joel Klatt Show

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska biggest takeaways, Brent Venables & Dillon Gabriel | The Joel Klatt Show

6 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Ohio State, Michigan, and the Sun Belt conference on 'Ask Klatt'| The Joel Klatt Show

Ohio State, Michigan, and the Sun Belt conference on 'Ask Klatt'| The Joel Klatt Show

SEPTEMBER 14 Fox Sports
What If .... Miami beats Texas A&M? Nick Singleton breaks out? BYU over Oregon? | The Joel Klatt Show

What If .... Miami beats Texas A&M? Nick Singleton breaks out? BYU over Oregon? | The Joel Klatt Show

SEPTEMBER 14 Fox Sports
Oklahoma Sooners-Nebraska Cornhuskers rivalry and looking ahead to this weekend | The Joel Klatt Show

Oklahoma Sooners-Nebraska Cornhuskers rivalry and looking ahead to this weekend | The Joel Klatt Show

SEPTEMBER 14 Fox Sports
J.J. McCarthy wins the starting job for the Michigan Wolverines | The Joel Klatt Show

J.J. McCarthy wins the starting job for the Michigan Wolverines | The Joel Klatt Show

SEPTEMBER 14 Fox Sports
Hey, Fans of Notre Dame, Texas, & more... Joel Klatt is here! | The Joel Klatt Show

Hey, Fans of Notre Dame, Texas, & more... Joel Klatt is here! | The Joel Klatt Show

SEPTEMBER 14 Fox Sports
Joel Klatt's college football coaching advice | The Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt's college football coaching advice | The Joel Klatt Show

SEPTEMBER 14 Fox Sports
Can the USC Trojans be College Football Playoff bound this year?

Can the USC Trojans be College Football Playoff bound this year?

SEPTEMBER 13 Fox Sports
Joel Klatt on what the Sun Belt wins would look like in the expanded CFP | The Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt on what the Sun Belt wins would look like in the expanded CFP | The Joel Klatt Show

SEPTEMBER 12 Fox Sports
Should Texas A&M, Notre Dame be worried? | The Joel Klatt Show

Should Texas A&M, Notre Dame be worried? | The Joel Klatt Show

SEPTEMBER 12 Fox Sports
Nebraska fires Scott Frost after another disappointing start to the season | The Joel Klatt Show

Nebraska fires Scott Frost after another disappointing start to the season | The Joel Klatt Show

SEPTEMBER 12 Fox Sports
Alabama's scare against Texas opens up concerns moving forward | The Joel Klatt Show

Alabama's scare against Texas opens up concerns moving forward | The Joel Klatt Show

SEPTEMBER 12 Fox Sports
Texas' takeaways from loss to No. 1 Alabama | The Joel Klatt Show

Texas' takeaways from loss to No. 1 Alabama | The Joel Klatt Show

SEPTEMBER 12 Fox Sports
Alabama's Bryce Young is one of the best quarterbacks Joel Klatt has ever seen | The Joel Klatt Show

Alabama's Bryce Young is one of the best quarterbacks Joel Klatt has ever seen | The Joel Klatt Show

SEPTEMBER 8 Fox Sports
What If... The wildest possible outcomes for CFB Week 2 feat. Alabama & more! | The Joel Klatt Show

What If... The wildest possible outcomes for CFB Week 2 feat. Alabama & more! | The Joel Klatt Show

SEPTEMBER 8 Fox Sports
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes