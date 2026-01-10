Joel Klatt: Fernando Mendoza-Indiana Comparable to Tom Brady-Patriots Dynasty

Two years ago, Indiana won three games. In just the past two weeks, quarterback Fernando Mendoza and the Indiana Hoosiers have beaten the Alabama Crimson Tide in the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff, 38-3, and the Oregon Ducks in the semifinal round on Friday night, 56-22, with the team a third playoff win away from claiming the first title in program history,

At this point, what can we even compare this Indiana team to? FOX Sports Lead College Football Analyst Joel Klatt has a bold comparison in mind.

"This year, they [Indiana] do resemble the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady New England Patriots, the dynasty Patriots," Klatt said about Indiana after its semifinal round win over Oregon on "The Joel Klatt Show." "Why? Well, because that wasn't always the most talented team in the National Football League, but they did their job. They don't make mistakes, and they go out there and force you to beat them. They also then have continuity, and that's something that New England had for a long time. They had continuity on their coaching staff, and I know guys came and went. This Indiana team, they have a ton of continuity. What takes a team from good to great? The key ingredient to go from very good to great is that you've got to have a great quarterback. New England had that with Tom Brady, and Indiana has that with Fernando Mendoza.

"And [with] Mendoza, there are striking similarities [to Brady]; guys that are hyper-prepared, very accurate, willing to take whatever the defense gives, willing to do whatever it takes it win, and Mendoza has been playing on an ungodly level in playoff games against some of the best competition that our sport has to offer: eight touchdowns and five incomplete passes [in the postseason, and Indiana's win over Oregon was his] second-straight game with more touchdowns than incomplete passes. That's wild. Mendoza takes them from very good to great."

The Big Ten-champion and No. 1-seeded Hoosiers are 15-0 this season and a combined 26-2 under head coach Curt Cignetti since 2024. Thus far this postseason, they've defeated Alabama and Oregon by a combined score of 94-25.

Through 15 games, Mendoza, who won the 2025 Heisman Trophy Award and transferred to Indiana after spending three seasons with the California Golden Bears (2022-24), has totaled 3,349 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and a 188.0 passer rating, while completing 73.0% of his passes. He has also rushed for 284 yards and six touchdowns. This postseason, Mendoza has thrown eight touchdowns, zero interceptions and completed 86.1% of his passes.

Meanwhile, Indiana running backs Roman Hemby, Kaelon Black and Khobie Martin have rushed for a combined 2,526 yards and 23 touchdowns; wide receivers Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr. have combined for 28 receiving touchdowns, with Sarratt's 15 receiving scores leading the sport and fellow receiver Charlie Becker's 20.5 yards per reception leading the Big Ten.

As a collective whole, Indiana's offense is first in the Big Ten in points (42.6 per game) and rushing yards (218.3 per game), second in total yards (461.0 per game) and seventh in passing yards (242.7 per game).

On the other side of the ball, defensive back Louis Moore has reeled in six interceptions, while Amare Ferrell has brought down four picks and Jamari Sharpe has forced four fumbles. Indiana is tied for second in the nation with 45 sacks; linebacker Rolijah Hardy has a team-high eight sacks and 98 combined tackles; fellow linebacker Isaiah Jones has tallied seven sacks and 76 combined tackles; defensive lineman Stephen Daley has racked up 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a Big-Ten high 19.0 tackles for loss.

The Hoosiers are first in the conference in opponent rushing yards (75.0 per game), second in opponent points (11.1 per game) and opponent total yards (260.9 per game) and sixth in opponent passing yards (185.9 per game).

As for Klatt's NFL comparison, Brady and Belichick won six Super Bowls together for the Patriots: 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016 and 2018. Brady is first in NFL history with 89,214 passing yards and 649 passing touchdowns (2000-19 with the Patriots and 2020-22 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he then won Super Bowl LV), and Belichick is third in NFL history with 302 career wins as an NFL head coach (2000-23 with the Patriots and 1991-95 with the Cleveland Browns).

The last item on the agenda for Mendoza and the Hoosiers is facing off against the No. 10-seeded Miami Hurricanes — which is the only team with more sacks than Indiana this season (47) — in the National Championship on Jan 19.

