With the transfer policy and NIL revenue encouraging players to maximize their college eligibility, the 2026 NFL Draft lacks the bonanza of high-end talent we’ve seen in previous years. That said, there are plenty of future NFL starters — and even stars — at every position available. Like always, the organizations whose scouting and coaching departments are aligned will likely improve their rosters the most with their selections between April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.

But therein lies the cold reality. Many of the teams whose seasons just ended are facing massive decisions within their coaching and scouting departments. The Falcons just dismissed their head coach and general manager and personnel changes are expected elsewhere in the coming days, which will cause ripple effects throughout the league.

There's still much to sort out, but the conclusion of the NFL’s regular season Sunday night locked in the selection order for the first 18 picks of the draft. And with the player pool clarifying each day as the college season finishes, we are now on the cusp of "draft season." With that, here's our latest 2026 mock draft.

It promises to be a fascinating offseason in Las Vegas, where head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Spytek, interim offensive coordinator Greg Olson and certainly quarterback Geno Smith are all in danger of being replaced. Regardless of whether the Raiders bring back Smith, getting a fresh face at the game’s most important position is critical to keeping the fan base believing. Mendoza has looked every bit the No. 1 overall pick in earning the Heisman Trophy and guiding Indiana to a possible national championship.

Mendoza’s physical traits — a prototypical frame, lightning-quick release, pocket mobility and accuracy to all levels of the field — warrant a first round selection, but it's his decision-making and poise that has turned critics into believers this season, making him this year’s surest thing at the game’s most important position.

After trading away the two best players on their team in Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams and arming themselves with five first-round picks over the 2026 and 2027 drafts, the Jets are unquestionably in a full rebuild. I believe that head coach Aaron Glenn is going to push for adding a quality veteran quarterback during the offseason — such as Kyler Murray, Mac Jones or Malik Willis — but if that does not occur, the Jets may have little choice but to take the second QB on the board.

Moore is no guarantee to enter this draft. He won’t turn 21 until May and would be giving up millions in NIL revenue at Oregon, but his talent is obvious. Moore’s ability to thread the needle on deep sideline and seam passes is generating a lot of comparisons to Houston Texans standout C.J. Stroud.

3. Arizona Cardinals (3-14): Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Losers of nine consecutive games to end the season and seemingly ready to move on from Kyler Murray, the Cardinals are a dark horse candidate for a splashy trade up for a quarterback, but I can’t ignore the more immediate impact that a stellar running back like Love could provide. Current head coach Jonathan Gannon has always prioritized the running game. Whoever is calling the shots in Glendale next season would have a better chance at success with a runaway locomotive like Love, whose size, soft hands and breakaway speed profile similarly to Bijan Robinson.

4. Tennessee Titans (3-14): Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Cam Ward showed enough to excite the Tennessee fan base, but having someone other than Jeffery Simmons to keep opposing quarterbacks nervous should be the top priority now. Reese has skyrocketed up draft boards this season, showcasing the versatility to play either as a traditional off-ball linebacker or eventually growing into an edge rusher role, similar to Micah Parsons.

The Giants were competitive when healthy and have bright young stars at the skill positions and along the line of scrimmage. General manager Joe Schoen shouldn’t worry so much about perceived value and instead add a big-time weapon to complement Jaxson Dart and Malik Nabers in the passing game. Tate entered the season as a borderline first-round prospect, but he’s taken his game to another level this year, demonstrating the tracking skills, body control and hand-eye coordination to quickly become a quarterback’s downfield security blanket.

With two first-round picks to barter, the Browns could make an aggressive move up to land a quarterback, but the club undeniably played better with Shedeur Sanders, so a real argument could be made that Cleveland should look elsewhere in this draft. The ultimate decision on that front could depend on who is calling the plays in Cleveland, with head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry both on the hot seat. With the top QBs (and WR) off the board, the Browns should address a shaky offensive line. The 6-foot-6, 309-pound Fano is surprisingly agile with NFL bloodlines and experience playing both tackle spots.

7. Washington Commanders (5-12): Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

While most chalk up the Commanders’ disappointing season to injuries (especially to quarterback Jayden Daniels), an aging defense also deserves blame. Washington’s secondary allowed 33 touchdowns in 2025 while intercepting just 8 passes. Downs is my favorite player in this class. He’s an instinctive, physical and versatile defender whose reliable open-field tackling skills and awareness in coverage make him as close to a "sure thing" as there is in this draft.

The stellar play of rookie quarterback Tyler Shough to wrap up the season should have Saints fans excited about the future and allow general manager Mickey Loomis to focus on the other side of the ball with his first pick. The ageless Cameron Jordan (36) led the team in sacks again this year, but he’s a free agent. Picking this high could be the perfect opportunity to add fresh blood to the rotation, even if the plan is to bring Jordan back to cap a Hall of Fame career.

Faulk isn’t as polished as some of the other edge rushers of this class, but his blend of length, strength and mobility is rare, giving him an All-Pro ceiling. Plus, Loomis has always prioritized the line of scrimmage.

Many of the teams picking this high have to settle on their head coach before determining what direction to head on draft day. With the future Hall of Famer Andy Reid, the Chiefs don’t have that problem, of course, but they could use the draft to help replace another living legend in Travis Kelce, who might be hanging up his cleats. Sadiq isn’t as big or sure-handed as Kelce, but he’s a bowling ball with the rock in his hands and a ferocious blocker who could make Kansas City more versatile on offense.

Like with the Commanders, the injury to star quarterback Joe Burrow played an undeniable role in the Bengals’ disappointing 2025 season, but a leaky secondary deserves some blame as well. Duke Tobin has historically shown a willingness to gamble on draft day, and he may be more willing than most to overlook the fact that McCoy missed the entire 2025 season with a torn ACL. When healthy, McCoy has shown true man-to-man cover skills, demonstrating not only elite change of direction and acceleration but ball-hawking instincts and hands.

A complete tear-down in Miami is possible with head coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa potentially out. Regardless of those decisions, Miami should consider an upgrade at right tackle, where former first-round pick Austin Jackson has struggled with durability and is due a massive raise. With arguably the draft’s top blocker, Mauigoa, starring so close, the Dolphins shouldn’t let him leave town.

12. Dallas Cowboys (7-9-1): David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

Replacing Micah Parsons will be a challenge, but edge rusher might just be the deepest position this year and the Cowboys won’t have to look far to evaluate one of the best available. At 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, Bailey lacks ideal size for the perimeter, but he’s the best pure pass-rusher in this class, playing with a relentless motor and excellent burst off the edge.

Puka Nacua is one of the league’s elite pass-catchers and Davante Adams simply led the NFL in receiving touchdowns over the regular season, but with the former entering the final year of his rookie deal and the latter’s base salary jumping from $8 million to 18 million, general manager Les Snead might be looking for cheaper alternatives. Lemon, the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation’s top wideout, isn’t just a complementary threat like the rest of the Rams’ current receivers — he’s a big play dynamo.

14. Baltimore Ravens (8-9): Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami

While Lamar Jackson’s health certainly generated most of the criticism of the Ravens’ 2025 season, a disappointing defense was also to blame. Routinely one of the NFL’s fiercest defenses throughout the John Harbaugh era, Baltimore was one of the league’s worst when it came to sacking opposing quarterbacks in 2025, finishing 30th in the NFL. The Ravens have long capitalized on drafting falling stars that other clubs overthought. Bain’s stubby arms (reportedly 31 inches) threaten his draft stock, but he plays with the violence and tenacity that the Ravens have always prioritized.

The Buccaneers overcame a weak second half to win the NFC South, but an ineffective pass rush that featured just two defenders generating more than 3.5 sacks needs reinforcing. Though Howell began his college career at Bowling Green prior to excelling at Texas A&M, he’s as proven as it gets, leading the SEC with 11.5 sacks this year — giving him an eye-popping 27 sacks over his career. Previously an off-ball linebacker, Howell possesses the awareness to make plays in space, as well as the burst, bend and closing speed to wreak havoc off the edge.

The New York Jets did not record a single interception all season long. They also surrendered four touchdowns to Mitch Trubisky and the Buffalo Bills in a 35-0 drubbing to mercifully end their season. The Jets would no doubt value Delane’s tenacity and ballhawking skills. Whether at LSU or previously at Virginia Tech, Delane has stood out for his gritty, ball-hawking play, generating 27 pass breakups and eight interceptions and forcing four fumbles over a battle-tested four years as a starter.

17. Detroit Lions (9-8): Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

General manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have prioritized brute size, strength and physicality along the line of scrimmage, but that didn’t keep the Lions from slipping to 14th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed in 2025 after ranking fifth in this critical category a year ago. With injuries and inconsistency plaguing Detroit’s middle, the club could see McDonald — this draft’s best run-stuffer — as an immediate upgrade.

A lot of Vikings fans would rather see Minnesota take a quarterback over any defensive player with their first-round pick. But it would be a bold reversal if the club admitted this much doubt this early in JJ McCarthy's career, even if Alabama’s Ty Simpson is a fun fit in Kevin O’Connell’s offense. Maintaining the defense is another concern, with current defensive coordinator Brian Flores a popular head coaching candidate and free agency looming for linebackers Eric Wilson and Ivan Pace and Blake Cashman’s deal up a year later. Allen is a modern day three-down linebacker, as good in coverage as he is stuffing the run.

Tetairoa McMillan added a much-needed spark to the Carolina passing game in 2025, but he and Bryce Young need help if the Panthers are going to make winning the NFC South a tradition. Dating back to his time at North Carolina State, Concepcion scored an eye-popping 30 touchdowns in just 38 college games, including leading the SEC in touchdown receptions this past season — his first with the Aggies. The 5-11, 190-pounder is a dynamic athlete with excellent vision and surprising toughness in running through traffic.

With Corey Balletine, Reddy Steward and C.J. Goodwin pending free agents, cornerback was already a position of need for the Cowboys before the release of former All-Pro Trevon Diggs. Muhammad, just a third-year junior, is a bit lankier than scouts would prefer at 6-0, 185 pounds. But he’s cat-quick and tenacious with his best football ahead of him.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7): Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Needless to say, the Steelers’ top offseason priority will be quarterback, but I think Pittsburgh is more likely to take the veteran route again in 2026, whether it be Aaron Rodgers or someone else (Kyler Murray?). Assuming that need is filled, the Steelers could turn their attention to the secondary, where starters James Pierre and Kyle Dugger are among a handful of Pittsburgh cornerbacks and safeties entering free agency. Like Joey Porter Jr. and Jalen Ramsey, Cisse is physical and highly aggressive in man coverage.

22. Chicago Bears (11-6): Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

It isn’t difficult to guess which position group the Bears will focus on this offseason. Only four teams allowed more passing touchdowns in 2025 than the Bears (32), and with eight defensive backs on the roster set to hit free agency — including starting safeties Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker — general manager Ryan Poles has a chance to reset the Chicago secondary. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Jones engulfs would-be receivers with his length and long strides.

Even if you believe (as I do) that season-ending injuries to offensive linemen Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater are more bad luck than body breakdowns, we all know what Jim Harbaugh believes: The offensive line is always the priority. Ioane might be the perfect combination of following Harbaugh’s vision and protecting Justin Herbert. The 6-foot-4, 328-pound Ioane is a human block of granite, wedging himself into the turf in pass protection and rolling downhill through opponents in the running game.

The Eagles routinely reload on the defensive line, and with Brandon Graham, Jaelan Phillips and Josh Uche all free agents in March, expect Howie Roseman to take advantage of this year’s strong edge rusher class. At least until a breakout performance in the Orange Bowl, Uiagalelei was better known as the younger, bigger brother of QB DJ Uiagalelei (now a member of the Los Angeles Chargers). He’s highly thought of in NFL circles, however, as Uiagalelei moves well for a big man and is still growing into his 6-foot-5, 270-pound frame.

The Bills are an obvious Super Bowl contender by most metrics, but one significant weakness is their struggle to defend the run. Buffalo finished the regular season ranked 29th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed and 32nd in touchdowns. Fortunately, the 2026 draft offers several quality nose guards.

Woods entered the season as one of the most celebrated prospects in the country, and though his production (30 tackles, including 3.5 for loss and two sacks in 2025) isn’t eye-popping, he’s a proven and reliable three-year standout whose bulk and power easily translates to the pro game.

The 49ers have long bullied opponents on both sides of the line of scrimmage but age, injuries and free-agent defections have taken their toll. Scouts are split on whether Proctor ultimately fits best at guard or tackle in the NFL, but his frame and physicality scream decade-long starter. He’d be an intriguing candidate to play guard initially in San Francisco and be groomed to ultimately take over for Trent Williams at left tackle.

The Texans have wisely invested top 50 picks on offensive tackles Aireontae Ersery and Tytus Howard. But to the detriment of both quarterback C.J. Stroud and Houston’s running game, the club hasn’t been as willing to use early picks on interior offensive linemen in recent years.

The 6-foot-5, 318-pound Pregnon is well-traveled and well-established, beginning his four years as a starter at Wyoming back in 2022 before two years at USC and this year as a first-team All-American for Oregon. He plays with the physicality and orneriness DeMeco Ryans would appreciate.

The Rams have four cornerbacks set to hit free agency, including starter Cobie Durant as well as primary nickelbacks Derion Kendrick and Roger McCreary. The Rams value grit and playmaking ability over size at corner, and Terrell, an NFL legacy who led the ACC with five forced fumbles this season, certainly has those.

29. Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville Jaguars, 13-4): Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Frankly, it doesn’t matter who calls the plays or throws the ball for the Browns — if they enter next season with the same receiving corps, Cleveland fans can expect more of the same frustrations on offense. When healthy, Tyson is arguably the best receiver in this class. He missed time due to injury in each of his three seasons of college football, so medical evaluations might play a significant role in his eventual draft slot. With that said, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Tyson is a smooth route-runner with the hand-eye coordination and body control to win contested passes.

It isn’t often that a club ties for the league-high in wins and finishes among the 10 worst teams in sacking opposing quarterbacks. Harold Landry and free agent K’Lavon Chaisson were the only two Patriots to generate more than four sacks during the regular season. Long-armed, powerful and just as tenacious against the run as the pass, Dennis-Sutton sure looks like a fit for Mike Vrabel.

31. Denver Broncos (14-3): Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Though the Broncos boast one of the NFL’s elite defenses, maintaining it could be difficult with starting off-ball linebackers Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad each set to hit free agency after this season. Styles would be an intriguing alternative option. A former safety, Styles will likely be one of the more polarizing prospects in this year’s class, as some question his fit in the NFL. The Broncos might see value in his ability to spy mobile QBs, however, as well as cover the versatile and explosive backs and tight ends of the AFC West.

32. Seattle Seahawks (14-3): Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Devon Witherspoon has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons in the NFL, but with fellow starters Riq Woolen, Josh Jobe and safety Coby Bryant all pending free agents, this secondary — while championship caliber — likely won't have the lasting power of the legendary Legion of Boom. Johnson is one of the more nationally underrated prospects in the country, boasting a combination of athleticism, instincts and technique that would fit well with the Seahawks.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 25 years. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on X @RobRang .