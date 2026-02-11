NFL Free Agent Tight Ends: The Top 10 TEs Available This Offseason

When building a team, tight end might not be the first position general managers gravitate toward. But as we've seen over the years, it's an important position, and there's some talent at tight end that's set to hit the open market this offseason.

Seven tight ends appeared in my top 100 free agent rankings and predictions list earlier this week, including a future Hall of Famer. However, that player isn't the best tight end available this offseason, as there are some relatively younger players who'll hit the open market that might be sought after by teams.

So, let's take a closer look at the 10 best tight ends set to hit the open market this offseason, and what their markets might look like.

10. Noah Fant, Bengals

Fant, 28, had a career-low 288 receiving yards this past season, a lesser role in Cincinnati after three years each with the Broncos and Seahawks. He was fairly inexpensive at $2.75 million in 2025 and should draw close to that. He likely won't be back in Cincinnati, but you could see him fitting in with familiar faces from Seattle in Carolina or Jacksonville.

9. Zach Ertz, Commanders

Ertz, still playing at 35, had another 50-catch season in Washington, with a combined 11 touchdowns over the last two seasons. He's followed Kliff Kingsbury around a bit, so perhaps he lands with him in Los Angeles and goes ring-chasing as a backup tight end, easing into a lesser role for what could be his final NFL season as he recovers from an ACL tear. He's already fifth all-time in catches and needs just one more touchdown to crack the top 10 for career touchdowns by a tight end.

8. Tyler Higbee, Rams

Higbee, 33, has spent his entire career in Los Angeles, though their drafting of Terrance Ferguson in the second round last year should signal a fresh start for Higbee. He's been limited by injuries to 13 games over the last two seasons, but he still had 25 catches and three touchdowns in 2025. The Sean McVay tree is everywhere, so there are system fits and familiar coaches all over the league. A good fit for Higbee is the Bucs, as new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson had him for a while, and he's from near Tampa originally himself.

7. Chig Okonkwo, TE, Titans

Okonwko, 26, has been good for about 50 catches and 500 yards a year, while having not-so-great quarterbacks throwing to him — Ryan Tannehill, Josh Dobbs, Will Levis, Cam Ward. Tennessee has the cap space to pay him well and keep him, but if he went to the right offense, he could get as many touchdowns in 2026 as he has in his NFL career (8). Affordably priced at around $8 million a year, remember next year that we told you he'd be much improved.

Otton, 26, has played a ton for the Bucs, with at least 92% of offensive snaps in each of the last three years. He's averaged 52 catches and 500 yards in Tampa, but he's also totaled only 11 touchdowns, getting his lone score of 2025 in the season finale. The Bucs have precious little else at the position, so if they let him walk rather than pay $8 million a year or more, they'd have to invest in a proper replacement, either in free agency with limited options or in the draft. Jacksonville? A Liam Coen reunion might make sense.

Goedert, 31, probably isn't going anywhere — he's played his eight-year career in Philadelphia, and more than doubled his career high with 11 touchdowns in 2025. He's a reliable target on a team that lacks depth at receiver, so his steady mid-level production (between 40 and 60 catches for the last seven years) is a constant even as the Eagles change offensive coordinators every year. He restructured to a $10 million deal last year and will likely take less to return for 2026.

4. David Njoku, TE, Browns

Njoku, 29, is coming off a down year — 33 catches for 293 yards, both his lowest totals in five seasons, with four touchdowns and a mishmash of quarterbacks old and young throwing to him. After nine seasons, it's fair to ask if he's a Brown for life — if he chose to sign elsewhere, Cleveland's offensive staff is now in Atlanta, where he could be seen as a cheaper alternative to paying Kyle Pitts. He made $14 million a year on his last deal with the Browns, but is likely down to the $8-10 million a year range on his next contract.

3. Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs

Kelce, 36, is retiring, right? That's certainly the presumption. He's made 11 straight Pro Bowls, even as his production has dropped off — his targets and catches hit 10-year lows in 2025, and he's totaled 13 touchdowns over the last three seasons. Again, it's OK — he's 36 years old, but you really haven't known Patrick Mahomes without having Kelce to throw to as a core part of their dynastic run over the last decade.

Travis Kelce is one of the top free agent tight ends this offseason, but the possibility of him retiring looms. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

2. Isaiah Likely, TE, Ravens

Likely, 25, had 11 touchdowns between 2023-24 but dropped off this past season, getting 27 catches for 307 yards and a single touchdown. Baltimore opted to extend Mark Andrews, so their investment in the position was there, but Likely has good opportunities if he wants to sign elsewhere. He could follow John Harbaugh to the Giants or former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken to the Browns, and he might want a one-year deal ($8 million or so) for the chance to reset himself as a top-of-market free agent in 2027.

1. Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons

Pitts, 25, stepped up in a contract year with 88 catches for 928 yards and five touchdowns — his touchdown total has increased every year — 1-2-3-4-5 in five seasons. Was that success more telling of Atlanta's absence of any real receiving depth? He'll be the top tight end available, which should get him $12–14 million a year, though the Falcons could hedge their bet and give him the franchise tag, which is $16 million for one season. Upgrading the receiving talent in Atlanta is a must, with new coach Kevin Stefanski needing more weapons in the pass game.