2027 Super Bowl Best Bet: Back Chargers to Have Seahawks-Like Season

Sadly, the NFL season has come to an end.

The Seahawks throttled the Patriots in Super Bowl LX, capping off a remarkable and improbable run to their second championship in franchise history. Seattle missed the playoffs the last two seasons, then entered this season with 60-1 odds to win the Super Bowl, and even started out 0-1 after losing the season opener at home to the 49ers.

The Seahawks, however, would get their revenge on San Francisco, beating it in the regular-season finale, then again in the playoffs, and won it all Sunday night on the 49ers’ home field.

Now, with an early peek at next year’s odds, let’s take a look at who might be able to do what Seattle did in 2025.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

The Seahawks enter the offseason with the shortest title odds of any team, as they are +750 to become the first NFC team to win back-to-back titles since the 1990s Cowboys, a far cry from the juicy +6000 price tag they had this time a year ago. The New York Giants (+7000) will be a team that is intriguing to some. They have a makeup similar to that of the 2025 AFC-champion Patriots: a promising second-year quarterback (Jaxson Dart) and a new head coach with previous NFL success (John Harbaugh).

Remember, the Seahawks just won it all with astronomically long odds to start the season. In fact, they were the biggest long shot since the 2002 Patriots, Tom Brady’s first year as a starter.

Now we've arrived at my pick — I like the Chargers at +1500.

Yes, I know Justin Herbert has failed time and time again in the playoffs so far in his career. But, learning from what we just watched with the Seahawks, Sam Darnold had a similar reputation that he's finally shed.

Lots of players can’t win big games until they do.

The weakness for the Chargers this year was a leaky and overmatched offensive line. But, that weakness will likely turn back into a strength with better health in 2026. Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, two of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, both missed the majority of the 2025 season. With their return, the Chargers will have a strong OL unit, a talented quarterback, and a defense that was one of the best in the league this past year, as well as an elite head coach in Jim Harbaugh.

The AFC West is still loaded, but the Chiefs might not have Patrick Mahomes to start the year as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in December.

Don’t be surprised to see Herbert shake off his playoff demons and lead the Chargers on a deep playoff run in 2026.

PICK: Chargers (+1500) to win Super Bowl LXI