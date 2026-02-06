Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2026

Super Bowl Sunday hasn't arrived yet, but we're starting to get a sampling of what will air during breaks in Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

A handful of companies have released what commercials they'll air in Super Bowl LX. Just like most years, it appears we won't have a shortage of star power for this year's Super Bowl ads.

That said, let's take a look at some of the top Super Bowl commercials of 2026.

You can also check our list of the best Super Bowl commercials of all time, too.

George Clooney makes Super Bowl debut with a major announcement for Grubhub

George Clooney has an announcement to make: Grubhub will eat the fees. The star actor appeared at a dinner in this commercial to share that Grubhub will no longer charge delivery or service fees on orders of at least $50.

Matthew McConaughey still believes football is a conspiracy to make people hungry in Uber Eats ad

For the second year in a row, Matthew McConaughey tries to convince celebrities like Bradley Cooper and Parker Posey that football is a conspiracy to make people hungry so they order food.

Budweiser celebrates its 150th anniversary

The Budweiser Clydesdale foal is back. In this year's Budweiser Super Bowl ad, we see it age over the years to the tune of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s "Free Bird" as it grows up alongside a bald eagle.

Ben Affleck has a pitch to make in Dunkin' spot

This is actually a tease for a Super Bowl commercial, as Ben Affleck shows Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and Jason Aelxander some unseen tape ahead of a potential Super Bowl ad for Dunkin'.

Emma Stone creates cinematic masterpiece with Squarespace

Emma Stone throws a fit because the website domain name she wants is unavailable from — another planet?

Pringles presents "Love at First Bite" with Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter builds her dream man — Pringleleo — out of potato chips in this funny and clever new ad.

Pepsi pokes fun at Coca-Cola

A polar bear — a longtime Coca-Cola mascot — chooses Pepsi over Coke in a blind taste test.

Ben Stiller, Benson Boone join forces for Instacart ad

Techno-disco singer Ben Stiller and his performing partner and brother Benson Boone plug the food-delivery company’s online banana-ripeness selector. Yes, you read that right.

Dove continues to empower girls in sports

The soap brand’s latest commercial centers on supporting a positive body image and girls’ sports through the #KeepHerConfident initiative.