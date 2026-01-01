National Football League
2026 NFL Coaching/GM tracker: Colts Keeping Shane Steichen, Chris Ballard
Updated Jan. 4, 2026 6:33 p.m. ET

The 2026 NFL coaching carousel technically started months ago, but it's about to go into full swing in the coming days. 

As the 2025 NFL regular season ends on Sunday, several coaches, coordinators and executives will start learning about their future over the next week. We've already had a pair of head coach firings, though, and another general manager parted ways with their team. 

Here are the firings that have already occurred ahead of Black Monday. 

Firings/Departures

Las Vegas Raiders (OC, ST)

  • The Raiders fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly on Nov. 23 following a 2-9 start to the season.
  • Special teams coordinator Tom McMahon was fired by the Raiders on Nov. 7.

Los Angeles Rams (ST)

  • The Rams fired special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn on Dec. 20, following their Week 16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Miami Dolphins (GM)

  • Dolphins general manager Chris Grier stepped down from his role on Oct. 31 amid his 10th season with the team. Miami went 77-80 over Grier's tenure.

New York Giants (HC, DC)

  • The Giants fired head coach Brian Daboll on Nov. 10 following a 2-8 start to the season. Daboll went 20-40-1 during his four seasons as New York's head coach. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka took over for Daboll on an interim basis.
  • The Giants fired defensive coordinator Shane Bowen on Nov. 24, a move that was made by Kafka.

New York Jets (DC)

  • The Jets fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks on Dec. 15 following their 3-11 start. New York's defense is one game away from becoming the first team to not record an interception in a season in NFL history.

Tennessee Titans (HC)

  • The Titans were the first team to fire their head coach this season, dismissing Brian Callahan on Oct. 13 following a 1-5 start.

Staying put

Indianapolis Colts (HC, GM)

  • The Colts aren't making any changes at head coach or general manager this offseason. Indianapolis will retain head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard despite losing its last seven games of the season, ESPN reported. The Colts had gotten out to a promising 8-2 start, making a big swing at the trade deadline by trading two first-round picks for cornerback Sauce Gardner. However, quarterback Daniel Jones' Achilles tear in early December seemed to put to bed any hopes of making the postseason, with 44-year-old Philip Rivers playing at quarterback in their final three games before getting eliminated from postseason play. 

New York Jets (HC)

  • The Jets are expected to keep head coach Aaron Glenn for the 2026 season, FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported.

