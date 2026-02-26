NFL Combine: Former Ohio State Stars Sonny Styles, Arvell Reese Dominate

The Ohio State defense dominated college football this past season, leading the nation in allowing just 9.3 points per game and 219.1 yards per game. So it's no surprise that a pair of former Buckeyes defensive players are dominating the NFL Scouting Combine.

Linebacker Sonny Styles and edge rusher Arvell Reese showed off their speed and jumping ability on Thursday during the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump measurements at the combine, separating themselves from their peers.

Styles posted an 11-foot, 2-inch broad jump and 43.5-inch vertical jump, setting a new record at the linebacker position.

Styles was also the man to beat among the linebackers in the 40-yard dash. He ran a pair of sub-4.50 runs in the 40, with his best 40 time later improving to 4.46 on the official mark.

Reese set the best mark for edge rushers on Thursday. He ran an unofficial time of 4.47 seconds on his second attempt, which was later bumped up to a 4.46 on the official reading.

These performances would presumably boost Styles' and Reese's draft stock, but it might be hard for their draft statuses to improve as they're already viewed as two of the top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. FOX Sports' Henry McKenna had both players going in the top 12 in his first mock draft, with the Washington Commanders drafting Reese at No. 7 and the Dallas Cowboys selecting Sonny Styles at No. 12.

In FOX Sports Research's most recent mock draft, the Jets took Reese at No. 2 and Styles at No. 16.

Reese entered the combine as one of the more intriguing players in the 2026 NFL Draft. He logged 6.5 sacks this past season, but was mostly considered an off-ball linebacker during his time at Ohio State. Styles, meanwhile, was named a first-team All-American alongside Reese.