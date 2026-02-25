FOX Super 6 Contest: Geoff Schwartz's NFL Combine Picks, Predictions

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching the NFL Combine and playing the free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Combine contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the Combine starts for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on the 2026 NFL Combine.

1. Which Edge Rusher will record the MOST BENCH PRESS REPS?

Arvell Reese (Ohio State)

Keldric Faulk (Auburn)

Rueben Bain, Jr. (Miami)

David Bailey (Texas Tech)

I'm keeping my eye on Arvell Reese and on David Bailey here. At 6-foot-3 and 243 pounds, Reese's impact while at Ohio State has helped boost him into the conversation of being selected No. 2 in April's NFL Draft. But David Bailey is right behind him in that convo, and that's because these are both strong dudes. If I had to give an edge to one of these athletes, I'll go Reese.

Prediction: Arvell Reese

2. Rank the Wide Receivers by who will have the FASTEST 40-YARD DASH TIME (fastest to slowest):

Makai Lemon (USC)

KC Concepcion (Texas A&M)

Denzel Boston (Washington)

Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State)

Yes, Makai Lemon is fast but so is Denzel Boston. And because Makai was at USC, I feel that people are more familiar with his name, his game and his speed. But let's not sleep on Boston, who can also be explosive. But then there's KC, who honestly could run everybody off the field in a 40-yard footrace.

Prediction: KC Concepcion, Makai Lemon, Denzel Boston, Jordyn Tyson

3. Which Running Back will record the HIGHEST VERTICAL JUMP?

Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame)

Jadarian Price (Notre Dame)

Emmett Johnson (Nebraska)

Jonah Coleman (Washington)

Jeremiyah Love is an absolute beast. He won the Doak Walker Award at the end of the season, which is an award that recognizes the country's most elite running back. His 18 touchdowns in 2025 were tied for third and his 6.9 yards per carry were 10th. He's an athlete. Let's see if he jumps out of the gym in Indy.

Prediction: Jeremiyah Love

4. How many players will record a 40-Yard Dash time UNDER 4.4 Seconds?

0-15, 15.-20, 20-25, 25-30+

Last year, we got a couple handfuls of players who clocked in at under 4.4 seconds. I don't know that we'll see anyone as fast as Maxwell Hairston or Matthew Golden, but I believe the range of studs who post sub-4.4 times will be similar to the 2025 Combine.

Prediction: 0-15

5. Which college conference will have the MOST PLAYERS RECORD a 20-Yard Shuttle of 4.3 seconds or lower?

SEC, BIG Ten, BIG 12, ACC

Don't be surprised, but I'm going with the conference of my Ducks, the BIG Ten. Keep an eye out on those receivers from Washington and from SC.

Prediction: BIG Ten

6. Which Defensive Back will record the FASTEST 3-CONE DRILL TIME ?

Caleb Downs (Ohio State)

Mansoor Delane (LSU)

Avieon Terrell (Clemson)

Jermod McCoy (Tennessee)

It's hard not to back Caleb Downs. He's a two-time All-American who had 164 solo tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, six interceptions and 12 passes defended in 44 career games. He's the truth. He's an athlete. I expect his full prowess to be on show at this year's combine.

Prediction: Caleb Downs