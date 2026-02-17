2026 NFL Draft No. 2 Pick Odds: Arvell Reese Favored, Ty Simpson Longshot

Based on the odds, Indiana's Fernando Mendoza is a shoo-in to be the first name called in April's NFL Draft.

The Hoosiers quarterback had a dynamic season, to say the absolute least. He passed for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns and secured the Heisman back in December. Then in January, Mendoza led his team to a 27-21 win over Miami to capture the College Football Playoff championship.

It's easy to understand why Fernando is the heavy favorite to be drafted No. 1. But when it comes to which player will be drafted second, the outlook is not quite as clear.

Let's take a look at the lines at Oddschecker.com as of Feb. 18 for which player could be selected second in the 2025 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft 2026 Second Pick Betting Odds

Arvell Reese (Ohio State): +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

David Bailey (Texas Tech): +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Rueben Bain, Jr (Miami).: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Caleb Downs (Ohio State): +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Ty Simpson (Alabama): +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Francis Mauigoa (Miami): +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Mansoor Delane (LSU): +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Keldric Faulk (Auburn) +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Spencer Fano (Utah): +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Carnell Tate (Ohio State): +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Kadyn Proctor (Alabama): +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Here's what to know about the oddsboard:

The Buckeye, The Raider: Cleveland native Arvell Reese could be trading his Buckeye Scarlet for Gang Green if the New York Jets draft him with the second pick. At the beginning of the season, Gus Johnson acknowledged the linebacker as the first player to his "Got It" team for being a devastating talent on the field. Additionally, Joel Klatt put Reese at No. 2 in his latest draft projections. In 2024 and 2025 combined, he had 52 solo tackles and assisted on 60. The 6-foot-4 Reese had seven total tackles in the Buckeyes' semifinal loss to Miami, including three solo. Right behind him on the board is Texas Tech's David Bailey. The 6-foot-3 linebacker spent his first three seasons at Stanford before transferring to Tech in 2025. As a Red Raider, he racked up 32 solo tackles, assisted on 20 and had three defended passes.

Case for a QB: Ty Simpson's odds to go second are on the longer side, but the Jets are in need of a quarterback. So could he be in play here? According to FOX Sports NFL Reporter Greg Auman, New York could move off of current QB Justin Fields, which might make room for a signal-caller like Simpson. However, Klatt projects the Crimson Tide QB will go toward the bottom of the first round to Pittsburgh. In 2025, Simpson passed for 3,567 yards, had 28 TDs and helped lead Bama to the CFP, where the Tide lost 38-3 in their Rose Bowl quarterfinal game to Indiana.