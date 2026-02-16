Dolphins Cleaning House: WR Tyreek Hill Reportedly Released by Miami

The Miami Dolphins have made it clear they're turning the page and entering a new era.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been released by the Dolphins, ESPN reported Monday. The news came shortly after it was reported that the team plans to cut edge rusher Bradley Chubb. Miami is also reportedly cutting guard James Daniels and wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

Following his release, Hill is now FOX Sports' 27th-best free agent this offseason and the seventh-best wide receiver set to hit the open market.

With Hill getting cut, the Dolphins will save $22.8 million in cap space. Hill, who'll turn 32 in March, had one season remaining on his three-year, $90 million deal.

Hill from a dislocated knee and an ACL tear he suffered early in the 2025 season. That injury ended Hill's season after four games, and it also ended his streak of seasons with 800-plus receiving yards at eight.

Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins from the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the 2022 season. He continued to be one of the game's top wide receivers while he was in Miami, and was arguably the top wide receiver in the NFL for a bit. He was named first-team All-Pro twice in his four years in Miami, logging 4,733 receiving yards and 28 total touchdowns during that time.

Miami's decisions to move on from Hill, Chubb and other veteran players came after it hired a new head of football operations and head coach. It hired Green Bay Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan to replace Chris Grier as its general manager and Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to replace Mike McDaniel at head coach. The Dolphins decided to make those moves following a 7-10 season, which caused them to miss the playoffs for a second straight year.

In totality, the Dolphins cleared $66.98 million in cap space and over $56 million in 2026 cap space with the moves they made on Monday.