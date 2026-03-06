Maxx Crosby Reportedly Traded to Ravens for Two First-Round Picks
The best player available this NFL offseason has been traded.
The Las Vegas Raiders have sent defensive end Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN, for Baltimore's 2026 and 2027 first-round draft picks. That pick in this year's draft is 14th overall.
Crosby is a two-time second-team All-Pro selection who has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the last five seasons. He has 69.5 career sacks, including 44.5 over the past four seasons.
The move is a huge one for the Ravens, who are undergoing a big transformation this offseason. First, they fired longtime head coach John Harbaugh and hired former Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. They brought back former defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, as well.
The Raiders last appeared in the playoffs back in 2021 but have gone 7-27 over the past two seasons. They have the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft, which is expected to land them Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.
Las Vegas hired former Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as its head coach last month in an effort to kickstart its rebuild. Now, it has two first-round picks (Nos. 1 and 14) to help the process.
