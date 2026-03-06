National Football League
Maxx Crosby Reportedly Traded to Ravens for Two First-Round Picks
National Football League

Maxx Crosby Reportedly Traded to Ravens for Two First-Round Picks

Updated Mar. 6, 2026 9:31 p.m. ET

The best player available this NFL offseason has been traded.

The Las Vegas Raiders have sent defensive end Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN, for Baltimore's 2026 and 2027 first-round draft picks. That pick in this year's draft is 14th overall.

[NFL Top 100 Free Agents]

Crosby is a two-time second-team All-Pro selection who has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the last five seasons. He has 69.5 career sacks, including 44.5 over the past four seasons.

The move is a huge one for the Ravens, who are undergoing a big transformation this offseason. First, they fired longtime head coach John Harbaugh and hired former Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. They brought back former defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, as well.

The Raiders last appeared in the playoffs back in 2021 but have gone 7-27 over the past two seasons. They have the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft, which is expected to land them Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Las Vegas hired former Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as its head coach last month in an effort to kickstart its rebuild. Now, it has two first-round picks (Nos. 1 and 14) to help the process.

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 NFL Mock Draft: David Bailey Goes After Mendoza; Jeremiyah Love Goes Fourth

2026 NFL Mock Draft: David Bailey Goes After Mendoza; Jeremiyah Love Goes Fourth

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes