Bills Find Their Big-Name WR, Will Reportedly Trade for Bears Standout DJ Moore

After multiple years of lackluster production at wide receiver, the Buffalo Bills have acquired a pass catcher that could help Josh Allen in a major way.

The Bills will acquire wide receiver DJ Moore in a trade with the Chicago Bears, ESPN reported Thursday. Chicago will receive a second-round pick in the 2026 draft for Moore, according to NFL Media. The Bears will also reportedly give up a fifth-round pick in the 2026 draft.

Moore, who'll turn 29 in April, has consistently produced in his eight-year career, logging four seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards. His 682 receiving yards this past season were actually a career low, but it was also likely the result of Bears head coach Ben Johnson's run-heavy offense. Other playmakers also emerged for Chicago in the passing game last season, like rookie tight end Colston Loveland.

As for Buffalo, it had been on the search for a wide receiver with high potential since it traded Stefon Diggs in the 2024 offseason. While Allen arguably played his best football over the last two seasons, he's done so without much help in the passing game. Khalil Shakir has been the Bills' leading receiver in each of the last two seasons, but he's failed to reach the 900-yard mark in his career. Keon Coleman, whom the Bills took in the second round of the 2024 draft, has largely struggled in his career, logging just 960 receiving yards in 26 games.

The trade allows Moore to reunite with new Bills head coach Joe Brady. Moore and Brady spent two seasons together with the Carolina Panthers, as the latter worked as their offensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021. Moore posted over 1,100 receiving yards in both years, recording 2,350 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 32 games.

Moore has 608 receptions for 8,213 yards and 41 touchdowns in eight NFL seasons since getting taken with the 24th pick in the 2018 draft.

The deal can't be made official until the new league year opens on March 11.

