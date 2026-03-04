Trent McDuffie Trade Grades: F Them Picks 2.0? Rams Rightly Bring Back Mantra

In a conversation with reporters on Tuesday, Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead hinted at the possibility his franchise could make another big splash, exchanging premium picks for premium players.

Well, Snead and the Rams went back into "F them picks" mode on Wednesday. They reportedly agreed to trade for Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie, giving up their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They also gave up fifth and sixth-round selections in the upcoming draft to go along with a 2027 third-round pick.

The move shows a sense of urgency from the Rams as they use a similar strategy to how they built their 2021 Super Bowl-winning team. With reigning MVP Matthew Stafford turning 38 years old in February and in the final year of his contract, Snead knows the Rams are smack dab in a Super Bowl window and need to make the most of that opportunity.

Of course, the Rams have shown in years past a willingness to give up high draft picks for elite players in their prime. They traded multiple first-round picks for Stafford and cornerback Jalen Ramsey several years ago before making an in-season deal for pass rusher Von Miller that helped them win a Super Bowl five years ago at SoFi Stadium.

Chiefs trade Trent McDuffie to the Rams, Should the Bears trade for Maxx Crosby?

And yes, next year’s Super Bowl will be played in L.A. at SoFi Stadium again.

So, it’s no surprise that the Rams gave up their first-round pick this year in order to strengthen their roster for 2026. But this trade is a bit different than the other trades Los Angeles has made for elite players. Even after Wednesday's reported trade, the Rams still have one selection in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. They hold the No. 13 pick, which they secured by trading back with the Atlanta Falcons last year.

Los Angeles has only taken one player in the first round during head coach Sean McVay’s tenure, selecting edge rusher Jared Verse with the No. 19 overall selection in 2024. But the Rams could soon add another impact player in April's draft, thanks to the trade they made with the Falcons last year.

The Rams' reported trade for Trent McDuffie is reminiscent of their deals for Matthew Stafford and Jalen Ramsey. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

The Rams needed cornerback help now, though. Their secondary struggled to contain Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold in the NFC Championship Game last season, letting him dice them up as the Rams lost, 31-27. The Rams also have four cornerbacks set to become free agents next week in Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick, Ahkello Witherspoon and Roger McCreary.

"We try to use them [draft picks] on a player that’s going to give us an edge and make an impact," Snead said in a Zoom call when asked about the possibility of using draft picks in a trade for a player this week. "We like to call it an edge. What edge does that player give this version of the Rams?"

With Stafford playing at a high level and a dominant, young defensive front led by Verse, Byron Young, Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske, Snead and McVay are taking another big swing for the fence to chase down the Super Bowl defending champion Seahawks.

McDuffie is 25 years old and in the prime of his career. He’s from Southern California, so the trade gives him an opportunity to return home. And there’s familiarity on the roster, with Rams passing games coordinator/defensive backs coach Jimmy Lake having coached McDuffie in college as Washington’s head coach.

McDuffie also offers versatility, with the ability to play slot defender and on the perimeter. McDuffie is entering the final year of his rookie deal, but is expected to sign a new contract with the Rams.

"We want to bring on guys that we all have a lot of like and love for and there’s a vision for them," said McVay when asked by reporters about his team’s philosophy for acquiring players with picks. "Most importantly, what's the vision for these guys and how can we help them bring it to life and then how do they fit? The fit is so big. Do you fit culturally? … One of our advantages is that going into year 10 with Les [Snead], there’s continuity and there's ability to reflect on nine other years of good examples and then not being afraid to learn from the ones that we would do differently."

While the trade immediately improves L.A.’s secondary, the cash-strapped Chiefs benefit from securing more draft capital, which should allow general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid to acquire a handful of young players to improve the team offensively once franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes returns from his ACL tear.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs face a rebuild following a disappointing 2025 season, which saw the quarterback tear his ACL. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Chiefs could use help at running back, receiver and along the offensive and defensive lines. Kansas City now has nine picks overall in this year’s draft, including five in the first 109 picks and the No. 9 overall pick.

This also marks the second time in three seasons that the Chiefs have moved one of their top cornerbacks via trade. Two years ago, Kansas City traded L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans, where he signed a four-year, $76.4 million extension. Sneed hasn't lived up to that deal, though, missing 22 games in two seasons with Tennessee as Kansas City received a third-round pick for him.

Still, the trade ultimately centers back to the Rams' aggressive approach to building a Super Bowl roster as they seek to strike gold in 2026. And if it works, Snead can proclaim "F them picks," again during a championship parade.

Trade grades

Trade grade for the Los Angeles Rams: A-

Trade grade for the Kansas City Chiefs: B+