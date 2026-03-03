Maxx Crosby Next Team Odds: Bears, Cowboys in the Running

Is Mad Maxx finally escaping the desert?

Maxx Crosby has been the Raiders' star pass rusher since the day he stepped foot in the NFL seven years ago. The odds say that is likely to change this offseason.

Let's check out the odds for Crosby's next team at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 3.

Maxx Crosby next team

Bears: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Raiders: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Rams: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Cowboys: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Bills: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Ravens: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Eagles: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Patriots: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Lions: +1200 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Over the course of his seven professional seasons, Crosby, 28, has been a Pro Bowler five times and was named second-team All-Pro twice. He's registered double-digit sacks in four seasons, and led the NFL in tackles for loss in 2022 and 2023.

In short, he's a beast.

However, Crosby has played in just one playoff game in his career, and the Raiders have failed to make the postseason or finish above .500 for four consecutive seasons.

Now, word is Crosby could be traded as soon as this week.

If Crosby is indeed traded, the odds say that Chicago is the favorite to land his services.

The Bears had the 29th-ranked defense in the NFL last season, allowing 361.8 total yards per game, alongside 24.4 points per game.

Still, in Caleb Williams' second season at quarterback and Ben Johnson's first season as head coach, Chicago made it all the way to the NFC Divisional Round. There, the Bears suffered an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Speaking of the Rams, second on the board are the Raiders, followed by L.A. tied for third. The Rams fell in the NFC title game to the eventual champion Seahawks.

The Rams were fourth in the NFL in pressures last season (174), eighth in sacks (47), seventh in hurries (61) and third in QB knockdowns (66).

One of the teams tied for third with L.A. is Dallas.

Last offseason, the Cowboys traded star defensive end Micah Parsons to the Packers, making it somewhat surprising they would be in the running for Crosby after trading away a younger defensive superstar. However, after finishing as the 30th-ranked defense in the NFL last season, maybe the Cowboys are looking for some reinforcements.