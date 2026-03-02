Texans Reportedly Land Lions RB David Montgomery After Trading RT Tytus Howard

David Montgomery is getting traded after all.

The Detroit Lions are trading the running back to the Houston Texans, NFL Media reported Monday. In return for Montgomery, Detroit will reportedly receive offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, a fourth-round pick and a seventh-round pick.

Montgomery's trade came a day after the standout running back seemingly questioned a report that he wanted to get moved this offseason. Detroit was assessing Montgomery's trade value around the league and was hoping to receive an early Day 3 pick for the running back, ESPN reported Sunday.

While the Lions were able to get what they were seeking in a Montgomery trade, the Texans are also getting a major boost to their backfield. Houston ranked 22nd in rushing in 2025 as Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon missed the entire season due to injury.

Statistically, Montgomery had the worst season of his career in 2025, but he was still quite productive. He rushed for 716 yards, but he did it on a respectable 4.5 yards per carry. He also rushed for eight touchdowns, adding 192 receiving yards.

In his first two seasons in Detroit, Montgomery rushed for 1,790 yards and 25 touchdowns in 28 games. He also had 458 yards receiving over that stretch.

The emergence of Jahmyr Gibbs as a three-down running back also made Montgomery expendable. Gibbs was top-10 in all-purpose yards again this past season, and he's also up for a contract extension this offseason. A potential extension would likely make Gibbs one of the highest-paid running backs in football.

The Texans' trade for Montgomery came hours after it was reported they traded starting right tackle Tytus Howard to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round pick. It's clear the Texans are reshaping their offense following another playoff shortcoming and some struggles on that side of the ball, largely relying on their defense for success.

Both trades can't be finalized until the new league year begins on March 11.