2026 NFL Mock Draft: Who Lands Micah Parsons 2.0? Giants, Chiefs Grab Top WRs

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2026 NFL Draft has several strengths, with first-round depth at offensive tackle and edge rusher. There's a premier quarterback at the top — Fernando Mendoza — getting plenty of love. There are some shallow positions, however. It’s not a great year to need a cornerback, for example.

But there should be some bona fide stars. There's a potential Micah Parsons 2.0 among the edge rushers and a potential Derwin James 2.0 at safety. If you squint just enough, there's a potential Jimmy Graham at tight end, too.

The first day of drills at the NFL Scouting Combine has arrived, which means that mock draft season is upon us. So, before players seek to boost their draft stock this weekend, let's project what will go down in the first round, which seems far from settled after the No. 1 pick.

The Raiders love the idea of Mendoza, a guy whose intelligence and diligence are pro-ready.

Coach Aaron Glenn is going to love how Bain will wreck games for opposing offenses — and the Jets badly need a defensive stud after shipping off cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline.

Whether the Cardinals work with Jacoby Brissett or a new quarterback, they desperately need help on the offensive line. And it really doesn’t matter that Mauigoa is probably a right tackle. He’s the best offensive lineman in this draft.

Let’s build a force on the defensive line with Bailey and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. That’s a foundation that defensive-minded head coach Robert Saleh can work with.

This is an all-important developmental year for QB Jaxson Dart, and receiver might be a need, with wideouts Malik Nabers hurt (ACL) and Wan'Dale Robinson slated to hit free agency.

Shedeur Sanders might actually get a real chance to show what he can do if the Browns snag a left tackle like Fano.

Dan Quinn was in Dallas when the Cowboys had the inspired idea to convert Micah Parsons into a pass-rusher. Can Quinn do it again with Reese?

Defensive coordinator Brandon Staley paired with Downs? Yes, please. It’ll be Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James Jr. all over again.

The Chiefs invest yet again in their passing game to support quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Bengals get a consistent, high-end playmaker on a defense largely devoid of just that.

McCoy was probably the best corner in college football prior to tearing his ACL in January 2025. But after missing the entire season, he should be good to go in 2026.

Here’s the Parsons replacement that the Cowboys have been waiting for.

The Rams’ right guard and right tackle are both slated for free agency. They can shore up their unit with an elite guard prospect.

The Seahawks showed us this season that it’s OK to have too many slot receivers. New offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is from the Ben Johnson coaching tree. And Johnson might still be searching for his new version of wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown — but Doyle could get his in Lemon.

The Bucs have a pair of pending free agents on the edge, so Faulk should solve that potential issue. And even if they can keep both linebacker Haason Reddick and defensive end Logan Hall, it might be a good thing to put Faulk in a rotation while he smooths out the blemishes in his game.

Whoever plays quarterback for the Jets is going to like throwing to wide receivers Garrett Wilson, Cooper and Adonai Mitchell.

What happened to the version of the Lions that bit off kneecaps? Woods — a guy who plays like a bar fighter in the interior — should bring toughness to the middle of Detroit’s defense.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Allen isn't the biggest linebacker, but he plays bigger than he’s listed. He’ll be an immediate game-changer and leader in the middle of Minnesota’s defense.

Carolina coach Dave Canales told me this week that the best way to help quarterback Bryce Young succeed is by building a strong running game. Well, by drafting Love — one of the best three prospects in this class — the Panthers can immediately do that.

Jeremiyah Love was one of the top running backs in college football in 2025, finishing in the top 10 in rushing yards, yards per carry and rushing touchdowns despite playing just 12 games. (Photo by Trinity Machan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 6-foot-2, 202-pound McNeil-Warren is a tall and fiercely physical safety who helps as much in run defense as he does in coverage.

I think Pittsburgh will have either Aaron Rodgers or Malik Willis at quarterback next season. Rodgers isn’t as accurate as he thinks he is and Willis has a uniquely powerful arm to stretch the field. Either way, Boston — a lengthy athlete in the vein of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins — can help either QB.

The Chargers could put Proctor at guard and watch with joy while the 6-foot-7, 366-pounder mauls the AFC West.

Here’s a no-nonsense pick from Howie Roseman. The Eagles get a productive, high-motor player at a premium position — and late in the first round.

It’s a meat-and-potatoes draft for the Browns, who get more impressive in the trenches.

Who’s the best defensive player still available? Howell? Howell it is, then. He’s an explosive, albeit undersized (6-foot-2, 248), pass-rusher whose production alleviates any worries.

You’d think Bills GM Brandon Beane would want to give new head coach Joe Brady a weapon on offense, but Beane is disciplined and won’t reach. Thieneman should be the playmaker the Bills have needed since the departures and declines of safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde.

With Trent Williams fighting with the 49ers in another contract dispute, San Francisco might need help at left tackle.

Banks showed what he can be in 2024. It was just that a foot injury in 2025 got in the way of the prospect peaking at the right time. But perhaps that’s to Houston's benefit, as the Texans could land a blue-chip interior pass-rusher.

From a timing standpoint, this is a great year for the Rams to take a quarterback. They have two first-round picks, and they have another year with quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was the NFL MVP at age 37. Simpson seems like just the project for offensive guru Sean McVay.

Ty Simpson threw for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns for Alabama this past season. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Sadiq may be just 6-foot-3, but he can be a special pass-catcher, particularly after the catch. You’d have to really squint to see five-time Pro Bowl tight end Jimmy Graham, but Sadiq could be a nice match for quarterback Bo Nix and this offense.

The Patriots are going to need help at tackle when Morgan Moses retires. Iheanachor will need time to develop, but he could someday be an elite tackle — whether he lands at right or left tackle will depend upon how Will Campbell plays in 2026.

The Seahawks appear to be on the verge of losing their cornerbacks in free agency, so GM John Schneider works to get younger at the position.