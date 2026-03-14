A.J. Brown Trade Rumors: Latest News Concerning Eagles' Star Wide Receiver

"Hello, A.J. … what's happening?"

Star wide receiver A.J. Brown remains a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. Nonetheless, Brown's four-year stint with the Eagles (2022-25) has come against the backdrop of the three-time Pro Bowler publicly complaining about his role in the team's offense and rampant speculation about his relationship (or lack thereof) with quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Just last season, Brown told fans to "get rid" of him if they have him on their fantasy football team and that playing "Madden NFL 26" is the only way to find "highlights" of him. Meanwhile, former Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson said in November of last season that he knew "something else" was "going on" between Brown and Hurts.

Earlier this week, reports circulated that the Eagles were discussing a potential Brown trade with multiple teams.

Here's what's going on with Brown and an explainer on the situation.

Who's interested in trading for Brown?

The Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots discussed a trade with the Eagles for Brown during the opening week of NFL free agency, according to The Athletic.

Brown played for Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel over his first three seasons in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans (2019-21). The report noted that Philadelphia is tabling any trade discussions regarding Brown.

What are the Eagles asking for in a potential Brown trade?

At least one first-round pick and a top-100 draft pick in any trade for Brown, according to Sports Illustrated.

What is Brown's current contract?

Brown, who will be 29 at the start of the 2026 season, signed a three-year, $96 million extension with the Eagles in April 2024, a contract that includes $84 million guaranteed and one that doesn't begin until 2027.

Why is a Brown trade more likely after June 1?

If the Eagles trade Brown before June 1, they would incur a $43 million dead cap hit, whereas if they trade the receiver after June 1, the dead cap hit would be just $16.4 million.

Beginning on June 1 of every NFL year, teams can spread out a dead cap hit for a player in a trade or release over two years, whereas it directly impacts their payroll for the upcoming season if a player is released before June 1.

What have the Eagles done this offseason?

On Mar. 7, Philadelphia extended defensive tackle Jordan Davis to a three-year, $78 million deal. On the free-agent front, the Eagles have signed cornerback and 2022 Pro Bowler Riq Woolen (one-year, $12 million deal) and linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (one-year, $7.3 million deal), among other deals.

What did Brown do last season?

Coming off the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX triumph, Brown totaled 78 receptions for 1,003 yards (career-low 12.9 yards per reception) and seven touchdowns through 15 regular-season games in 2025. It marked the sixth time that Brown reached 1,000 receiving yards in a single season in his seven-year NFL career (2019-25).

At the same time, Brown had four games where he logged two or fewer receptions, and he had just three receptions on seven targets in Philadelphia's NFC wild-card round loss at home to the San Francisco 49ers.