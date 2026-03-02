National Football League
2026 NFL Draft Odds: Who Will Land Ty Simpson?
Published Mar. 3, 2026 10:13 a.m. ET

Anyone need a QB?

Chances are, Heisman and national championship winner Fernando Mendoza will go No. 1 to the Raiders in the 2026 NFL Draft. But which signal-caller will hear his name second?

Could it be Alabama's Ty Simpson

This past season, Simpson threw for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and just five interceptions. 

Let's check out the odds for where Simpson will land as of March 2 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

 

Which team will Ty Simpson be drafted by? 

Jets: +185 (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)
Steelers: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)
Dolphins: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)
Rams: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
Cardinals: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
Browns: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Vikings: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)
Panthers: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Colts: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Lions: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Not surprisingly, the Jets need a QB. 

New York has not made the playoffs since 2010, due in large part to inconsistent quarterback play. Consider last season: The Jets started Justin Fields in nine games, Tyrod Taylor in four and Brady Cook in four. This comes after Aaron Rodgers started 17 games in 2024. 

In 2023, they started Zach Wilson 11 times, Trevor Siemian three times, Tim Boyle twice and Rodgers once. 

You get the point. 

In fact, New York has not had a QB earn starts in four or more consecutive seasons since Chad Pennington between 2002 and 2007. 

The Jets own the second and 16th picks in this year's draft. 

Second on the board are the Steelers, who might or might not be losing Rodgers ahead of next season. The future Hall-of-Famer has yet to announce if he will return for his 22nd season, after starting 16 games for the Steelers last year and guiding them to a wild-card playoff berth. It's also possible that Rodgers returns and the Steelers draft a QB to sit behind their starter for a year or more. 

The Steelers pick 21st. 

Rounding out the top three are the Dolphins, who are primed to release Tua Tagovailoa this offseason. Tagovailoa has been the starter in Miami for over five seasons. However, he has an 0-1 playoff record in that span.

Miami will pick 11th in the draft. 

 
