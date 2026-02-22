2026 NFL Draft: Top 50 Prospects at the Scouting Combine

The talent available in the 2026 NFL Draft is better than you think — it is just distributed at different positions than some would prefer. Only two quarterbacks — Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and Alabama’s Ty Simpson — are listed below. Similarly, Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq is the only tight end included.

But like any class, there are obvious strengths, as well. I see top-end talent and quality depth at wide receiver and cornerback and all over the defensive line. And I’m higher on the blockers of this class than most.

With the medical evaluations, player interviews and athletic testing – in that order of importance – coming this week at the Scouting Combine, here is how I currently rank the best 50 prospects of the 2026 NFL Draft.

I’m less confident that undersized defenders such as Ponds will be among the first 50 players drafted than I am about him ultimately proving he should’ve been. At just 5-foot-9, 173 pounds, Ponds has obvious limitations, but he’s pound-for-pound the most physical and instinctive DB in this class with 33 pass breakups — including seven interceptions — in three standout seasons at the collegiate level.

49. Kyle Louis, OLB, Pittsburgh

At just 5-foot-11, 224 pounds, Louis won’t be a fit for everyone. But, frankly, I think that’s a mistake. Louis is highly instinctive with lightning-quick closing speed. He is a proven big-play magnet with 24 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and six interceptions over the past two seasons.

48. Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M

An athletic 6-foot-5, 315-pounder, Bisontis looks and moves like a tackle — he even earned freshman All-American honors at right tackle back in 2023. He played even better inside at left guard the past two years, showing the initial quickness and agility to fit best in a zone-blocking scheme.

47. Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Miller isn’t as agile or powerful as some of the top-rated tackles higher on my board, but as a rare four-year starter who faced elite competition every day in practice, he’s as safe as a Subaru. Miller has a somewhat gangly frame and upright stance that isn’t always the most aesthetically pleasing, but he’s quick, smart and has excellent hands to steer and sustain.

46. Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

With all due respect to Notre Dame’s dynamic duo of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, the shiftiest runner in this draft class is Johnson. This young man shifts gears and changes lanes like he’s playing on a street bike, routinely using sharp lateral jump cuts to posterize would-be tacklers.

Emmett Johnson #21 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers runs against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Memorial Stadium on November 28, 2025 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

45. Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

With just 36 catches for 630 yards and five touchdowns last year for Notre Dame, Fields undeniably lacks the eye-popping production of the other wideouts on my Top 50 board. The imposing 6-foot-4, 219-pounder wowed at the Senior Bowl, however, showcasing the physicality, sure hands and surprisingly sharp route-running that likely would’ve generated more impressive stats in a more receiver-friendly offense.

44. Lee Hunter, NG, Texas Tech

Another big winner at the Senior Bowl, Hunter (a Mobile, Ala., native) dominated in the trenches with a stunning combination of explosive first-step quickness and overwhelming brute strength.

43. Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

Branch is likely going to generate some Tyreek Hill comparisons during the pre-draft process, including at the Combine, where I expect him to be among the fastest athletes of this class. Like Hill, Branch is at his best as a vertical threat or in the quick game, offering the kind of instant spark to a passing attack that only elite speed can provide.

Like several of his former Clemson teammates, Parker was the victim of his own success, struggling to live up to expectations in 2025 after a dominant 2024 campaign that included 19.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and an FBS-leading six forced fumbles. He’s a functional, rugged edge defender whose game is built more on torque than twitch.

41. Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Price isn’t the athletic phenom that will earn fellow Notre Dame product Jeremiyah Love a top-10 pick, but he’s actually the more fundamentally sound running back. He possesses a future NFL bell-cow’s blend of vision, burst and contact balance and is one of this year’s most dynamic returners, taking back three kickoffs for touchdowns in just 22 opportunities.

Jadarian Price #24 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs the ball against the Stanford Cardinal in the first quarter at Stanford Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

40. Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Quick and coordinated, it was Lomu — and not his more celebrated teammate Spencer Fano — who started the past two seasons at the critical left tackle position for the Utes. Just a redshirt sophomore still growing into his frame, Lomu is currently a better pass protector than run blocker, but he has a bright future if he commits to the weight room.

Hill was asked to play many roles during his three years at Texas, spanning from edge rusher to inside linebacker to even nickel cornerback. That fact speaks to Hill’s football IQ. The tape shows uncommon agility for a 6-foot-3, 240-pound linebacker, as well reliable open-field tackling skills.

38. Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Another personal favorite, Johnson is one of the better technicians of this year’s strong cornerback class, showing impressive route awareness and disciplined, confident movement to thwart throws in his direction. A three-year standout, Johnson was named the Mountain West Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2025, taking two of his four interceptions back for scores.

37. Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

A highly touted transfer from Purdue, Thieneman starred immediately for an Oregon defense that saw several key members of the secondary flying to the NFL last year, bringing stability to the unit. Thieneman isn’t flashy, but his awareness, communication skills and reliable tackling all scream NFL starter.

Dillon Thieneman #31 of the Oregon Ducks lines up for a play during the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Oregon Ducks and the Texas Tech Red Raiders on January 1, 2026 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

36. Akheem Mesidor, Edge, Miami

As a sixth-year collegiate athlete, Mesidor (24) was literally a man amongst boys for Miami a year ago, leading the ACC with 10.5 sacks and forcing four fumbles. He wins in more ways than perhaps any rusher in this class, pairing impressive physical traits such as burst, bend and power with refined hand play and nuanced counter moves.

35. R Mason Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma

Thomas personifies the oft-used scouting expression of "converting speed to power," routinely forcing would-be blockers onto their heels and off-balance with an explosive burst and then bull-rushing them through the chest on a direct route to the ballcarrier. At just 6-foot-2, 249 pounds, Thomas is undersized for trench warfare and has already struggled with durability, but the hit rate on edge defenders who play with Thomas’ combination of speed and violence is high.

34. Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

A native Nigerian who grew up playing soccer and basketball, Iheanachor is a 6-foot-5, 325-pound investment for the future who seemingly just needs time to master the nuances of the position. His easy movement skills and natural power turned heads at the Senior Bowl.

33. Zion Young, Edge, Missouri

Young capped a terrific week of Senior Bowl practice by being named the National team’s Player of the Game. At a rocked-up 6-foot-5 and 262 pounds, Young isn’t as explosive off the ball as some of the undersized pass rush specialists listed earlier, but he is a passionate and physical tone-setter at the line of scrimmage.

32. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Simpson, a former 5-star recruit, torched the SEC for 28 touchdowns and a conference-leading 3,567 yards in his lone starting season in Tuscaloosa, showing the pro-caliber accuracy to project as a future NFL starter. The traits are undeniable — Simpson has a quick release, plenty of zip and excellent touch to make every NFL throw — but there were some "deer in the headlights" moments on his tape. Moreover, the track record of quarterbacks selected in the first round with 20 or fewer starts (Simpson has 15) is a bright red flag.

QB Ty Simpson #15 of the Alabama Crimson Tide throws a pass during the Alabama Crimson Tide versus Indiana Hoosiers College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game on January 1, 2026, at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

31. Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Cisse has all the traits to become a quality NFL starter — including a prototypical blend of size, speed and physicality in run support. His occasional mistakes on tape seemed coachable, and with Cisse not turning 21 until July, the expectation is that he’s just scratching the surface.

30. CJ Allen, ILB, Georgia

Many of the top off-ball linebackers in this class are hybrid-types with limited experience taking on and shedding blockers in the hole. Allen isn’t flashy, but he’s as close to a Day 1 starting middle linebacker as this class has to offer. He’s smart, stout and just scratching the surface of his potential at just 20 years old.

The ability to create turnovers is like catnip to football scouts, and few in this class offer a more tantalizing track record of that than the lanky, hard-hitting McNeil-Warren, who enters the NFL with nine forced fumbles and five interceptions in his career.

28. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Nickel cornerbacks have never been more in demand, and Terrell is my favorite among them in this class. The NFL legacy plays significantly above his weight class (180 pounds), averaging 50 tackles over the past two seasons and generating eight forced fumbles during that span, including an ACC-best five this past year.

27. Gabe Jacas, Edge, Illinois

Using a blend of physicality and instincts that translates well to the pro game, Jacas led the Big Ten with 11 sacks and three forced fumbles in 2025 before delivering a stellar performance at the Senior Bowl. Jacas may lack the twitch of some of this year’s top pass-rushers, but I see shades of a young DeMarcus Lawrence in Jacas’ game.

Gabe Jacas #17 of the Illinois Fighting Illini in action against the Western Illinois Leathernecks during the first half at Memorial Stadium on August 29, 2025 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

26. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The lone tight end to make my Top 50 board, Sadiq is cut from a different cloth than most players at his position, possessing a squatty 6-foot-3, 240-pound frame and a rare combination of explosive athleticism and physicality. There are bright flashes on his tape as a pass-catcher, but he’s already an NFL-caliber blocker, showing excellent leg drive and grip strength to control opponents.

25. Kayden McDonald, NG, Ohio State

At 6-foot-3, 326 pounds, McDonald is every bit the run-plugger his frame suggests, complementing his dense, powerful frame with excellent balance and spatial awareness. He isn’t going to ever lead the NFL in sacks, but he’s no slug against the pass, either, showing effort, power and surprisingly quick feet to play all three downs.

24. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The whole point of playing receiver is to catch touchdowns, and with 20 TDs over the past two seasons, Boston is the most prolific scorer of this year’s top wideouts. He should be able to continue this red zone mastery in the NFL, using his 6-foot-4, 209-pound frame, timing, body control and strong hands to win above the rim.

23. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Hood travels as well in the hip pocket of receivers as he does in the transfer portal, bouncing from Auburn to Colorado to Tennessee over the past three years before entering the draft at just 20 years old. He is an easy mover with impressive awareness of the ball and in run support, as well as a legitimate playmaker with touchdowns scored via interception and fumble recoveries.

22. Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Similar in some ways to Auburn’s Keldric Faulk, Woods is young (he’ll turn 21 in March), powerful and athletic, with his best football still ahead of him. He pairs his hands and feet well for such a young player, offering more to affect the quarterback than his five sacks in 35 college games might suggest.

21. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

With 28 combined rushing and receiving scores in 38 career games at Texas A&M and North Carolina State, Concepcion is easily the top point producer of this year’s standout receiver class. Concepcion’s given name is Kevin, but KC is his preferred nickname and it better describes the silky-smooth athleticism he uses to consistently create space.

KC Concepcion #7 of the Texas A&M Aggies runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2025 College Football Playoff First Round Game at Kyle Field on December 20, 2025 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

20. Kadyn Proctor, OL, Alabama

It isn’t often that a man listed at 366 pounds can be described as muscular, but Proctor boasts as power-packed of a frame as you’ll see. What you see is what you get with Proctor, a bar-room brawler whose girth and power could ultimately push him inside to guard.

19. Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Pardon the pun, but Banks has made a lot of money in the past two months, dominating at the Senior Bowl after missing seven games this year due to a fractured foot that required surgery. Standing a massive 6-foot-6, 335 pounds, with 35-inch arms and 10 3/4-inch hands, Banks is simply bigger than most trying to block him, and he can simply rag-doll blockers at times.

18. Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

At a dense 6-foot-4, 328 pounds, Ioane is perfectly built for the battles in the trenches, absorbing would-be rushers with his broad frame and heavy hands. While possible tackle converts could ultimately be drafted earlier, Ioane is the consensus top-rated "pure" interior offensive lineman of this class.

17. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

McCoy’s first two college seasons (at Oregon State and Tennessee, respectively) were so impressive that he maintained a first-round grade on my board even after missing the entire 2025 season with an ACL injury. When healthy, McCoy is a smooth cover corner with terrific ball skills, breaking up 16 passes (with six interceptions) over that span.

16. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Simply put, Tyson has the best tape of this year’s receiver crop. It isn’t often that receivers of his size, twitch and tracking skills come around. Tyson is a case of "buyer beware," however, as he has missed multiple games because of injuries in each of the past three seasons.

15. Cassius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M

Among my favorite defenders in this class, Howell has the burst and bend to wreak havoc off the edge as a pass-rusher, and he also showed impressive change of direction and instincts in coverage, when asked to play off the ball.

14. Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Lemon reminds me a lot of Golden Tate, a dynamic run-after-the-catch weapon who played 11 years in the NFL. Like the 5-foot-11, 197-pound Tate, Lemon is a difficult matchup for cornerbacks because of a compact, almost RB-like frame to go with dynamic speed and top-notch ball skills.

Makai Lemon #6 of the USC Trojans runs with the ball during the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

13. Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

With a steady stream of NFL blockers ahead of him on Georgia’s depth chart, Freeling had to wait his turn before seeing the field in Athens, starting just 16 games before heading early to the NFL. But there isn’t a blocker in this class who looks the part of an NFL left tackle more than the loose and long 6-foot-7, 315-pound Freeling.

12. Keldric Faulk, DL, Auburn

If scouts were asked to draw up the ideal defensive lineman for today’s NFL, it might look a lot like the long-armed 6-foot-6, 285-pound ball of clay that is Faulk, whose size, strength and smooth athleticism offer great positional and schematic flexibility. As one of the youngest players in this class (he won’t turn 21 until September), Faulk is still growing into his frame and will need to get stronger to fulfill his potential, but he possesses the physical traits and intangibles to become one of the best players in this draft.

11. Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

A dancing bear at 6-foot-6, 310 pounds, Fano looks and moves more like a tight end than a traditional offensive lineman, excelling in pass protection because of his initial quickness, lateral agility and balance. A three-year starter with extensive experience at both tackle positions, Fano is among the most pro-ready prospects in this class.

10. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Cornerback may just be the strongest positional group of this draft, and Delane tops it by a wide margin for me. He is a terrific man-to-man cover corner, showing easy change of direction and smooth acceleration to shadow receivers all over the field. He didn’t allow a single touchdown pass in 2025.

9. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Receiver is one of the better positional groups of this year’s draft class, and Tate tops it because of his ability to win in multiple ways. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder has excellent body control, hand-eye coordination and grit to pull in contested passes, and he’s surprisingly slippery as a route-runner with excellent tracking skills.

8. Sonny Styles, OLB, Ohio State

A former safety turned linebacker who might ultimately evolve into an edge rusher, Styles is the ultimate ball of clay from this draft class. Styles possesses rare speed and agility for a 6-foot-5, 245 pounder, providing his future defensive coordinator with a moveable chess piece that could be used similar to how the Seattle Seahawks employed star rookie Nick Emmanwori in their Super Bowl run.

It is appropriate that Bain rhymes with pain, as there isn’t a prospect in this class who plays with more violence than the three-year Miami standout. He enters the NFL with 33.5 tackles for loss generated in 38 collegiate games. Bain’s relatively stubby 6-foot-3, 270-pound frame will be a talking point in every NFL war room, but teams shouldn’t make the mistake of overthinking his fit.

Rueben Bain Jr. #4 of the Miami Hurricanes rushes the line of scrimmage during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

6. Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Arguably the most powerful and pro-ready prospect in this draft class, Mauigoa simply engulfs opponents with his sheer size and iron grip, reminding me of another Mario Cristobal pupil, Detroit Lions All-Pro Penei Sewell. Facing a vaunted Miami pass rush every day in practice, Mauigoa has the look of a decade-long anchor at right tackle.

5. David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

Simply put, Bailey is the best pass-rusher in this class, boasting a terrific blend of burst, lateral agility and core flexibility to force whiffs from would-be pass protectors. The concern some will have is that at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, Bailey lacks the size and power to be as effective in the running game, but that shouldn’t keep one of the few true matchup nightmares in this class from earning a top-10 selection.

4. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Mendoza doesn’t possess the strongest arm of this class, nor is he the most dynamic running threat. He is, however, the consensus top quarterback, offering an exceptional blend of anticipation, accuracy and poise to project as a longtime, high-level NFL starter.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) dives for a touchdown on fourth down to secure the lead on University of Miami defensive lineman Ahmad Moten (99) and teammates during the second half of the College Football Playoff national championship game at the Hard Rock Stadium on Monday Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami Gardens. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

3. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

With all due respect to Heisman Trophy winner and likely No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza, Love is the best offensive prospect in this class — and frankly, I don’t think it's particularly close. Love isn’t just the best back in this class; he’s among a select handful of the elite runners to enter the NFL since I began scouting a quarter-century ago, offering a blend of size, quick feet and breakaway speed reminiscent of recent blue-chip backs Saquon Barkley and Bijan Robinson.

2. Arvell Reese, OLB, Ohio State

A blue-chip talent who starred mostly as an off-ball linebacker at Ohio State but possesses the twitch to attack off the edge, Reese is arguably the best prospect in this class. In terms of sheer athleticism, versatility and career trajectory, I see an awful lot of similarities between Reese and another former Big Ten star you might have heard of: Micah Parsons.

1. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Sometimes scouting is easy. Whether at Alabama or Ohio State, Downs’ instincts, closing speed and reliable open-field tackling consistently shined, forecasting for years that his pathway to the NFL would come as a first-round pick. Downs won’t be the first player selected this year — safeties just aren’t valuable enough. But make no mistake, Downs comes with the highest floor, projecting as an immediate starter and foundational piece for one fortunate franchise.