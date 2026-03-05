2026 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Texans Extend All-Pro Danielle Hunter
NFL free agency hasn't arrived yet. However, when free agency opens on Monday, deals will be made at the blink of an eye. So, feel free to bookmark this page in advance!
Only three players received the franchise tag ahead of free agency, leaving nearly all 100 players on our top free agents list able to sign with any team without restrictions. Standouts like edge rusher Trey Hendrickson and running back Kenneth Walker III could find new homes in the coming days. Malik Willis, meanwhile, might be the next quarterback to receive a large contract in free agency.
Here's a closer look at some of the signings, trades and releases that have already happened this offseason before free agency opens on March 9.
[2026 NFL Free Agency: The Top 100 Players Available and Potential Fits]
March 5
Texans extend edge rusher Danielle Hunter
Details: One year, $40.1 million
Rams re-sign TE Tyler Higbee
Details: Two years, $8 million
Bills trade for Bears WR D.J. Moore
Details: Chicago receives 2026 second-round pick, Buffalo receives Moore and 2026 fifth-round pick
March 4
Rams trade for Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie
Details: Kansas City receives a 2026 first-round pick (No. 29), fifth-round pick and sixth-round pick, plus a 2027 third-rounder for McDuffie.
March 2
Texans trade for Lions RB David Montgomery
Details: Lions receive offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, a 2026 fourth-round draft pick and a 2027 seventh-round selection.
Browns trade for Texans OT Tytus Howard
Details: Texans receive 2026 fifth-round pick.
Feb. 26
Jets, Titans make a trade
Details: Jets receive DT T'Vondre Sweat, Titans receive edge rusher Jermaine Johnson
Feb. 21
Cowboys re-sign RB Javonte Williams
Details: 3 years, $24 million
-
NFL Free Agent Matchmaker: Who Lands Kenneth Walker III, Kyler Murray, Aaron Rodgers?
Maxx Crosby Trade Fits Include Bears & Cowboys; Raiders Need 'a Full Rebuild'
Trent McDuffie Trade Grades: F Them Picks 2.0? Rams Rightly Bring Back Mantra
-
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Edge Rushers Dominate Top 5; Mahomes, Jackson, Allen Get New WRs
2026 NFL Free Agency: The Top 100 Players Available and Potential Fits
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Colin Cowherd Believes 5 Edge Rushers Should Go in Top 15
-
3 Best Team Fits for QB Kyler Murray in NFL Free Agency
Patriots Set to Release WR Stefon Diggs Following Productive 2025 Season
3 Best Team Fits for QB Malik Willis in NFL Free Agency
-
NFL Free Agent Matchmaker: Who Lands Kenneth Walker III, Kyler Murray, Aaron Rodgers?
Maxx Crosby Trade Fits Include Bears & Cowboys; Raiders Need 'a Full Rebuild'
Trent McDuffie Trade Grades: F Them Picks 2.0? Rams Rightly Bring Back Mantra
-
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Edge Rushers Dominate Top 5; Mahomes, Jackson, Allen Get New WRs
2026 NFL Free Agency: The Top 100 Players Available and Potential Fits
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Colin Cowherd Believes 5 Edge Rushers Should Go in Top 15
-
3 Best Team Fits for QB Kyler Murray in NFL Free Agency
Patriots Set to Release WR Stefon Diggs Following Productive 2025 Season
3 Best Team Fits for QB Malik Willis in NFL Free Agency