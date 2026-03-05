National Football League
2026 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Texans Extend All-Pro Danielle Hunter
2026 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Texans Extend All-Pro Danielle Hunter

Published Mar. 5, 2026

NFL free agency hasn't arrived yet. However, when free agency opens on Monday, deals will be made at the blink of an eye. So, feel free to bookmark this page in advance!

Only three players received the franchise tag ahead of free agency, leaving nearly all 100 players on our top free agents list able to sign with any team without restrictions. Standouts like edge rusher Trey Hendrickson and running back Kenneth Walker III could find new homes in the coming days. Malik Willis, meanwhile, might be the next quarterback to receive a large contract in free agency. 

Here's a closer look at some of the signings, trades and releases that have already happened this offseason before free agency opens on March 9. 

March 5

Texans extend edge rusher Danielle Hunter

Details: One year, $40.1 million

Rams re-sign TE Tyler Higbee

Details: Two years, $8 million

Bills trade for Bears WR D.J. Moore

Details: Chicago receives 2026 second-round pick, Buffalo receives Moore and 2026 fifth-round pick

March 4

Rams trade for Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie

Details: Kansas City receives a 2026 first-round pick (No. 29), fifth-round pick and sixth-round pick, plus a 2027 third-rounder for McDuffie.

March 2

Texans trade for Lions RB David Montgomery

Details: Lions receive offensive lineman Juice Scruggs﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, a 2026 fourth-round draft pick and a 2027 seventh-round selection.

Browns trade for Texans OT Tytus Howard

Details: Texans receive 2026 fifth-round pick.

Feb. 26

Jets, Titans make a trade

Details: Jets receive DT T'Vondre Sweat, Titans receive edge rusher Jermaine Johnson

Feb. 21

Cowboys re-sign RB Javonte Williams

Details: 3 years, $24 million

